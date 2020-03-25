Pfizer Eucrisa Label Expansion, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Pfizer Receives FDA Nod for Eucrisa Label Expansion

Pfizer (PFE) reported that the FDA has granted approval for the expanded use of its lead drug Eucrisa. The Supplemental New Drug Application for the drug pertained to the extension of lower age limit from 24 months to 3 months in children suffering from mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. This condition is also known as eczema. The drug was earlier approved to be used by adults and children 2 years and older.

With this approval Eucrisa is the only steroid free topical prescription medication available in the market for treating patients as young as 3 months of age. Atopic Dermatitis is a chronic skin ailment and manifests itself as inflammation of the skin. Early onset AD starts within two years of life, with 45 percent of the cases beginning within the first six months of life. Richard Blackburn, Global President, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer, "We are committed to making a meaningful difference to patients’ lives, and with this indication extension, we look forward to now helping many of the youngest children suffering with eczema." It is estimated that the condition affects approximately 18 million people.

Pfizer provided data from a Phase 4, open-label, clinical study aimed to assess the safety of crisaborole ointment in children aged 3 months to less than 24 months suffering from mild-to-moderate AD for supporting its sNDA. The main exploratory endpoint of the study was to measure the effectiveness of the drug. The ointment was found to be well tolerated and it demonstrated effectiveness without showing nay new safety signals.

Phase 4 CrisADe CARE 1 trial was a four-week, multicenter, open-label, single-arm study evaluated the safety of crisaborole ointment, 2%, applied twice daily in 137 pediatric patients. A cohort of 21 of the 137 subjects was included in a subgroup for pharmacokinetic (PK) assessment, with clinical diagnoses of moderate AD and a minimum of 35% treatable %BSA, excluding the scalp.

Gilead Receives Orphan Drug Label, Restricts Emergency Access

Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Status for COVID 19 treatment to its Remdesivir. This status grants a number of benefits such as seven year period of market exclusivity for specific indications, if approved. The drug candidate also goes through accelerated evaluation process, making it possible to launch it in the market in a shorter period of time.

Remdesivir had been used for COVID 19 treatment on compassionate basis in Europe and in the United States. However, due to high demand, the company had to halt emergency access to the drug. The company cited ‘exponential increase’ in demand as the main reason behind this move. However, Gilead will be exempting pregnant women and children under 18 with severe COVID 19 from this ban. A company statement said that the demand, “flooded an emergency treatment access system that was set up for very limited access to investigational medicines and never intended for use in response to a pandemic.”

Gilead is looking at alternatives such as expanded access programs instead of the current individual patient pathway. The company stated that the alternative will allow it not only supply the medicine to needy patients but also to collect pertinent data. Gilead is collaborating with regulators world over to fructify these programs.

Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola. It works by controlling the production of RNA polymerase, an enzyme which is used by many viruses to propagate themselves. It was found to be effective in tackling MERS and SARS viruses in lab dishes. The drug has been called the “most promising” treatment for coronavirus by the World Health Organization. Remdesivir was also endorsed by the US president Donald Trump in a press conference. The FDA later announced that it used the compassionate use program to supply the drug to nearly 250 patients.

However, with its new orphan drug status may lead to short supply of the medicine. This translates to a very lucrative opportunity for Gilead as the company may now charge premium pricing for the drug. This status also offers various other benefits such as grants and tax credits of 25 percent of the clinical drug testing costs. The company has received substantial government funding for developing the drug. There have been skepticism about the grant of this status to the drug as pandemic is anything but rare in its scope.

Gilead stock had a rocky past year, where it provided negative return, in contrast to broader markets registering strong growth. However, unlike most other companies, 2020 have proved to be a positive year for the company. With the current focus on COVID 19 and the company’s development on this front, it is expected that the company stock will be able to turn the tide this year and show substantial growth in the coming time.

Elanco Withdraws FY2020 Guidance for Revenue and EPS

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) announced that on account of changed circumstances in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, it has decided to withdraw its guidance for FY 2020. The company also provided update about its strategy to deal with the impact of the pandemic on its business operations. Elanco is currently monitoring different variables such as change in foreign exchange rate and lower patient visit to gauge their effect.

While COVID 19 has not shown any significant outbreak in animal population, still American Veterinary Medical Association, along with industry organizations in Europe and other countries, has recommended limiting patient care to acutely ill animals and emergencies. It has also recommended the rescheduling annual examination and other elective procedures. In order to deal with these guidelines, the company is now focusing on the use of telemedicines and direct shipments. Elanco is exploring the use of omnichannel approach for making efficient use of its resources.

While Elanco is withdrawing its EPS and revenue guidance, it is confident about its liquidity and working capital levels. The company said that it is paying close attention to its distribution logistics and its manufacturing plants and research labs are still operational. Elanco also stated that it is moving forward with its pending acquisition of Bayer’s animal health business. The company aims to close the deal by mid 2020.

Jeff Simmons, Elanco president and CEO said, “The underlying industry fundamentals remain strong and the diversity of the global Elanco business across farm animals and pets provides durability and balance. We are resolute in our acquisition of Bayer AG’s animal health business as it adds to our leadership position in animal health for the long-term.” Earlier this year, Elanco had reported that it expects its full year revenue to be in the range of $3.05 billion and $3.11 billion. It also expected the EPS to be in the range of $0.04 and $0.16 on reported basis and between $1.09 and $1.16 on adjusted basis. These estimates stand withdrawn now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.