Coca-Cola Is Added To The 'Grade A Retirement Portfolio' Despite The COVID-19 Crisis

The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio is a concept portfolio designed to supplement social security income for a retired couple. The couple needs income greater than can be achieved with U.S. Treasuries and are not experienced investors. The portfolio was first introduced in this article. The objectives of the portfolio are as follows:

Generate an income yield of about 4%. Grow income at least equal to the rate of inflation. Invest in financially sound companies. The S&P credit rating of A- or better will be used as a proxy. Be resistant to recessions. Show better price stability over time than the market as a whole to reduce risk of panic selling.

One can argue, as it relates to point 5, that volatility provides as much opportunity as risk. While true, the couple do not desire to see great price fluctuations and we use volatility as one type of risk that we will attempt to reduce in this portfolio. This means otherwise great DGI stocks may not qualify for the portfolio. Take a look at this article on UPS for one such example.

The initial screening for the portfolio has three criteria.

S&P credit rating of A- or better. Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. Market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Once a stock passes this screen, a more subjective business review and analysis is conducted. The analysis includes the following.

Dividend growth, recession performance and payout ratio Volatility Relative valuation

If the stock passes the business review and analysis, it is admitted to the portfolio. So far four companies have been admitted to the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio. They are

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Target Corporation (TGT)

The portfolio has two stocks on the wait list

Federal Realty Trust (FRT)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

You can find the article discussing (FRT) here. And JNJ here.

With this article I will take a look at the Coca-Cola Company.

The company

Source: Screenshot of Coca-Cola Website

Just about everyone is familiar with the iconic Coca-Cola Brand. But the company is much more than Coke. Coca-Cola (KO) describes itself as follows on its website.

“The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS plant-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.”

KO has the #1 position in Soft Drinks, Juice & Dairy, Hydration (water), Tea & Coffee and the #2 position in Energy Drinks. In 2017 KO had 21-Billion dollar brands.

KO 2019 Q4 Investor Presentation.

Growth

In 2017, CEO James Quincey launched new growth plans after several years of slowing and negative growth. He called the plan “Beverages for Life”. This focused on a total beverage portfolio, returning to be a brand focused organization, and driving culture change to make it happen. The old way was product development where they spent the resources and time to try to get it perfect the first time paired with large “bet the farm” product launches. Now product development is much faster with more of a “don’t let perfect get in the way of good” approach with smaller product launches. Then take learnings, if any, adjust and roll out the product in stages. Also, this plan includes bolt on acquisitions of smaller regional or national companies and scaling them globally to drive growth. The change seems to be working. After stagnant or negative growth from 2013-2017, the company began to show growth in 2018 and analysts have projected growth of 6%-8% over the next few years (at least before the COVID-19 slowdown).

Morningstar gives KO a wide moat rating, noting:

"Numerous structural advantages should allow Coca-Cola to extract economic rents from the markets in which it competes, giving us confidence in awarding the firm a wide economic moat rating. At a high level, we believe there are characteristics endemic to the nonalcoholic beverage industry more generally, as well as Coca-Cola’s specific positioning within this industry, that result in a competitively advantaged business. While the company is disproportionately exposed to beverage categories that are in secular decline, we believe it has the brand equity to induce demand for reformulated variants of its most popular trademarks, the resources to reorient its portfolio toward drink categories that are more consistent with the consumer ethos, and the scale to fulfill these endeavors profitably."

Additionally, Morningstar rates KO management as exemplary.

Risks

Right now, the biggest risk to KO is the COVID-19 slowdown and the ability of KO to recover from it. CEO James Quincey was on CNBC on March 24th and this is what he had to say.

“The Coca-Cola Company has emerged from every crisis. Whether military, economic or disease pandemic, throughout our history we have emerged stronger. When it’s finished, we’ve been stronger, we’ve been better and we have grown vs. the starting point.”

The next risk is the current liquidity tightness. KO has $4.3 Billion in long-debt maturing in 2020 and $3.8 Billion in 2020. Here is the table listed in the 2019 10-K

Source: KO 2019 10-K

During the CNBC interview he was asked about the liquidity tightness and this is what he had to say:

“We went out into the debt market a few days ago, we raised $5 billion, we saw the market was advantageous and we were massively oversubscribed… We have the strength to see this though.”

This $5 Billion will ensure that liquidity in 2020 will not be a problem. KO should be able to refinance 2021 as well even if it is still tight.

Other risks

Sugary drinks are in secular decline. KO has been managing this and seems to have turned the corner and the growth engine is running again as noted above.

KO relies heavily on its bottlers. While most bottles are independent, KO closely monitors and has resources available to help bottlers if needed.

Let’s see how KO stacks up to the portfolio criteria.

First the screens

KO meets all the criteria on the initial screens.

Credit rating of A- or better. (AAA)

Current yield is greater than 2.9%. (4.2%)

Market capitalization of at least $5 Billion. ($164 Billion)

This is a good start, but further investigation needs to be done to see if it has a place in our conservative portfolio.

Dividend growth, recession performance and payout ratio

KO has a history of relatively consistent growth of earnings and dividends with only a few down years on earnings in the last twenty. The most notably down period was from 2014 – 2016, before James Quincey was named CEO in 2017. The FAST Graphs chart below shows this graphically. The orange lines track earnings. The white lines track dividends.

FastGraphs

As the chart depicts, the EPS is very consistently rising. Dividend increases have been consistent over the last 10 years, running 4%-5%. The dividend continued to increase through the last two recessions. The payout ratio has increased over the years from 45% to 75% over the last 18 years and is 75% for the most recent year. The chart below shows the dividend CAGR for the 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10-year time frames.

Source: Author

The dividend growth, recession resistance and payout ratio are appropriate for the portfolio. The increase in payout ratio would be more concerning except that the current dividend policy is to pay 75% of free cash flow over the long term. We can expect the dividend to grow approximately in line with earnings in the future. Earnings are expected to rise 6%-8% going forward as noted above.

Volatility and valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, the 24 and 60-month beta for KO are both 0.63 and 0.61 respectively. KO has a beta that is appropriate for this portfolio.

For this portfolio, purchases need to be made at fair value or better. Here is the GrayBeard Retirement DCF calculations.

Source: Author

The discount rate is 8.5% plus the ten-year treasury rate for this DCF calculation and a margin of safety is applied to the final result to get a buy price. In the case of KO, the DCF value is about $42 with a buy price of about $38. So, this is the case before the recent events around the COVID-19 pandemic. There is really no way of predicting how the pandemic will affect KO’s earnings. However, KO should be fairly resistant. With this assumption I reduced 2020 earnings by 10% and 2021 earnings by 5% and assumed the analyst consensus growth of 7% thereafter. Following is the resulting DCF calculation.

Source: Author

These assumptions reduce the DCF value to about $40 and gives a margin of safety buy price around $36.

Let’s see how KO up stacks to the portfolio criteria

Its credit rating is better than A-. (A+).

Its yield is acceptable (4.2).

Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion. ($164 billion).

Its dividend growth is acceptable at 4%-5% projected.

Earnings declined only slightly and the dividend was raised throughout the last two recessions.

Its volatility is lower than market.

It is priced around fair value.

KO was added to the Grade A Retirement Portfolio on 3/23/2019 at $37.72.

Portfolio Status

Normally I post an update of the portfolio at this point of the article. However there have been some wait list additions due to the recent volatility. My next article will be a portfolio update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, RY, BNS, GPC, TGT, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.