Reaffirming The Bull Case For Matador Resources Company

The oil price war between the Saudis and the Russians is likely to be resolved sooner rather than later, and the share price will rally in consequence.

While quite a lot has went down since I wrote my initial article on the viability of Matador Resources Company (MTDR), my initial investment thesis remains unimpaired. That may seem surprising considering how much has changed in the past two weeks, but that is the case.

To quickly recap: Matador Resources Company saw its share price fall due to the combination of the coronavirus outbreak and the Saudi-Russian oil price war. The coronavirus outbreak, and its impact on the global economy, had already caused the share price to slip as demand for crude oil was low. The breakdown of the OPEC negotiations over production cuts, which OPEC ally Russia opposed, prompted the Saudis to hike their own production, cut their own oil prices, and flood the market at a time when demand for crude oil was low. This severely impacted the markets in general, and consequently dented Matador Resources Company's share price.

At close of market on 03/25/2020, Matador Resources Group traded at a share price of $2.69. It is now trading 87.91% below its 52-week high of $22.25. Chart generated by FinViz.

The share price now trades 87.91% below its 52-week high at $2.69, but is up 13% from the $2.35 it was trading at when I started my own position with the stock and submitted my initial article on the stock two weeks ago. My investment thesis was that the Saudis and the Russians will not be able to sustain the price war long-term due to the financial damage they would suffer, and that this will likely be resolved sooner rather than later. This makes Matador Resources Group a speculative value play - an atypical investment for a buy-and-hold investor such as myself, but one I remain confident in.

Since my article was published, several things have happened. First, and most immediate, was the announcement from Matador Resources Group that it will cut the drilling rigs in the Delaware basin from six to three in response to the lower oil costs. In addition, management took pay cuts - CEO Joseph Foran took a 25% cut to his base pay, the compensation of board members was cut by 25%, and other executives took 10-20% cuts.

In response to low oil prices, Matador Resources Company cut its drilling rigs from six to three. Image provided by AnnualReports.com.

On the macro level, analysts at the Eurasia Group stated that they foresee the price war between the Saudis and the Russians continuing until 2021 at the earliest. The strategic reasoning behind the Saudis continuing the war was explained as follows:

The Gulf countries see Moscow as an important power that can play a broader security role in the region over the long term. The relationship between Mohammad bin Salman and President Vladimir Putin probably took a hit but the strategic imperatives have not changed...Extensive pain from the oil price shock will accumulate over the course of 2020 and create the necessary conditions for negotiations, compromise, and probably a new production restraint agreement...Saudi policy will now revolve around inflicting pain on other producers over the short term, but its long term objective is to be the predominant market manager and price setter.

However, it is questionable that the Saudis can financially sustain such a position, and almost certain that the Russians cannot allow the price war to drag on. As Probis Group CIO Jonathan Barratt observed:

Saudis and other Middle Eastern producers have their budgetary constraints [and] Russia is starved for cash...So the dynamics of all those put together will mean they will come to an agreement somewhere.

In short, the likelihood that an agreement will be reached is greater than the converse, but it will not happen overnight. In the meantime, Matador Resources Group should be able to weather the storm. The cuts to management pay and decision to cut the drilling rigs shows the firm's fiscal discipline, as does its balance sheet - long-term debt of $1.62 billion is offset by a net worth of $1.97 billion, and total current liabilities of $399.77 million are offset by total current assets of $278.49 million, cash-on-hand worth $65.13 million, and total accounts receivable of $189.41 million. It faces no near-term debt maturities, and is reviewing all options to increase cash flow and reduce operating expenses.

Management are clearly confident in Matador Resources Group's prospects going forward, given the high level of insider buying that has occurred over the past month.

Insider Trading Date Cost ($) Shares Value ($) Reynald Baribault, Director 03/16/2020 1.95 2,500 4,875 Julia P. Forrester Rogers, Director 03/13/2020 2.00 5,000 10,000 Reynald Baribault, Director 03/13/2020 2.09 53,000 111,000 Craig N. Adams, EVP, COO, Land, Legal & Admin 03/13/2020 2.10 850 1,785 Craig N. Adams, EVP, COO, Land, Legal & Admin 03/13/2020 2.13 9,650 20,555 Robert Gaines Baty, Director 03/13/2020 2.14 3,500 7,490 Matthew V. Hairford, President 03/13/2020 2.13 10,000 21,300 David E. Lancaster, EVP, CFO 03/13/2020 1.89 10,000 18,900 Robert T. Macalik, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 03/13/2020 1.99 20,000 39,800 David M. Posner, Director 03/13/2020 2.10 15,150 31,815 Joseph Foran, Chairman and CEO 03/13/2020 2.00 239,732 479,464 Julia P. Forrester Rogers, Director 03/10/2020 2.98 17,800 53,044 Craig N. Adams, EVP, COO, Land, Legal & Admin 03/09/2020 2.48 5,000 12,400 George G. Krug, EVP Marketing and Midstream 03/09/2020 2.35 9,000 21,150 Billy E. Goodwin, EVP, COO, Operations 03/09/2020 2.30 10,000 23,000 Bradley M. Robinson, CTO, EVP, Reservoir Engineering 03/09/2020 2.35 10,000 23,500 Matthew V. Hairford, President 03/09/2020 2.32 10,000 23,200 David E. Lancaster, EVP, CFO 03/09/2020 2.38 10,000 23,800 Kenneth L. Stewart, Director 03/09/2020 2.18 10,000 21,800 Van H. Singleton, II., EVP, Land 03/09/2020 2.56 20,000 51,200 Timothy E. Parker, Director 03/09/2020 2.30 21,600 49,680 Joseph Foran, Chairman and CEO 03/09/2020 2.37 50,000 118,500

Information collated from SEC website.

The insiders - those who are in a position to know a lot more about the company's prospects than anyone else - clearly see the stock as undervalued and worth buying, as do I. I reaffirm that I see fair value for Matador Resources Group as $12.51, and that the share price will rally closer to this price once the dispute between the Saudis and the Russians is resolved. Consequently, I continue to hold at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.