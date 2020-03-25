Brown-Forman Is Still A Tad Too Stiff

Given some drawbacks with the business, shares have not yet fallen enough to make Brown-Forman an attractive investment at this time.

While Jack Daniel's is a superstar brand, the rest of the portfolio fails to shine as bright. Balance sheet decisions in the past have made it more difficult for M&A.

Shares of Brown-Forman have commanded a hefty premium for some time now. The stock's recent slide called for a fresh look at the company.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A) (BF.B) has long been as popular an investment as its lucrative Jack Daniel's brand of whiskey products. Caught up in the panic selling of the markets, the stock has tumbled to new 52 week lows and now trades at roughly $48 per share. Despite coming a long ways off of its highs, we don't yet think that Brown-Forman is ripe for long-term investors. The stock has come down from a very lofty multiple, and shares are just now in line with decade norms. When we look more closely at Brown-Forman, we see a profitable business that is poised for long-term success - but fails to justify the premium it still commands. We outline these observations below, and identify where we find Brown-Forman to be suitable for a long-term holding.

Note: Our overview analysis of Brown-Forman Corporation can be found HERE.

Problem #1: It's A "One Trick Pony"

Brown-Forman sells a portfolio of spirits that includes whiskey, scotch, wine, gin, vodka, tequila, and liqueur. Don't be fooled however. Brown-Forman is primarily driven by its famous Jack Daniel's brand. The original Jack Daniel's brand and its derivatives (Gentleman Jack, Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, Tennessee Apple, etc.) make up more than three quarters of Brown-Forman's shipped volumes.

As we have said in our overview analysis (linked above), it's not necessarily a reason to be bearish on Brown-Forman because the Jack Daniel's brand is exceptional. But when you are looking at the premium that the stock is commanding, you are essentially paying up for ownership of the Jack Daniel's portfolio. The other brands that Brown-Forman owns such Finlandia (vodka), Herradura (tequila), El Jimador (tequila) - just don't have the heavyweight status that a more diversified competitor such as Diageo (DEO) possesses.

Where we do give Brown-Forman strong marks, is the ability to grow its premium product sales. Through three quarters of the company's fiscal 2020, sales of premium offerings such as Woodford Reserve and Old Forester are up 25% YTD. We will discuss the company's overall growth trajectory in further depth below.

Problem #2: Balance Sheet Is Solid, But Lacks Flexibility

Brown-Forman hasn't been shy about M&A activity, but its most successful ventures have primarily been via innovation of the Jack Daniel's brands. The company has come up with some real success stories with its flavor variations of Jack Daniel's, as well as its Gentleman Jack brand.

When we look at Brown-Forman's balance sheet, it's fair to question whether they have the capacity to make a "game changer" type of M&A deal. This isn't to say that the company is in any sort of financial trouble - they are more than stable. The company carries $276 million in cash against total debt of $2.97B, a gross leverage ratio of 2.05X EBITDA. These are solid metrics, but were the company to try and take on a medium-large acquisition, the balance sheet would then be stretched to uncomfortable levels.

source: Ycharts

The frustrating part of this is driven by how Brown-Forman got to this point. Brown-Forman has been consistently putting cash in the pockets of shareholders (which is fantastic), raising its dividend payout for the past 36 consecutive years. However, sprinkled into that has been an occasional special dividend that has at times been paid for with debt.

source: Ycharts

It's one thing to be flush with cash and decide to unload some as a special dividend, but to utilize the balance sheet to do so is something that we struggle to get onboard with. Our philosophy is that shareholder returns are important, but it should never come at the expense of capital that could have been used to grow the intrinsic value of the business.

Problem #3: Does Growth Outlook Justify Premium?

This brings us to the company's growth prospects. The company's growth strategy has been primarily to grow its premium offerings in strong markets, while pushing its Jack Daniel's portfolio in international and emerging markets. The results have been positive overall, as total revenues are up 3% YTD.

source: Brown-Forman Corporation

Low single digit growth is typical of the spirits category, one that showcases robust and stable long-term demand - but also one that is extremely competitive.

The company is facing some headwinds on its margins that are impacting its near term bottom line. So far in 2020, Brown-Forman has been hit with some margin compression stemming from tariffs and input costs.

source: Brown-Forman Corporation

Specifically, the cost of agave and wood (used to make whiskey barrels) have taken 150 basis points out of margins. Another 100 basis points have been lost from tariffs applying pricing pressure. Management is now guiding EPS growth of 1%-4% (EPS of $1.75-$1.80) for the year. This was reduced some from previous guidance to account for the impact that the Coronavirus will have on demand (many bars and restaurants closing). The analyst community is expecting modest growth from the company moving forward as well. Over the next five years, analysts are projecting earnings growth at a 3%-4% CAGR.

Our Take On Valuation

Shares of Brown-Forman have dropped sharply amidst this sudden bear market, to new 52 week lows. Dropping roughly 30% over the past month alone, the stock now trades at just under $49 per share.

source: Ycharts

Based on the current guidance of $1.80 per share, the stock now trades at a 27.14X earnings multiple. This is still a slight premium to the stock's 10 year median P/E ratio of 26.16X - despite the massive drop in the share price. What happened, is Brown-Forman came from a place of such drastic overvaluation, that the recent slide simply put the stock back in-line with its historical norms.

So the question then becomes: how should Brown-Forman trade moving forward? We believe that shares should re-rate to a lower multiple for a couple of reasons. First, the business is projected to grow at a lower rate moving forward than the 8% CAGR that earnings have grown at over the past decade. Secondly, the balance sheet is solid - but questionable decisions over time have taken away some of the financial flexibility to invest for growth. Third, the company's portfolio is heavily concentrated around the Jack Daniel's brand. Jack Daniel's is very successful, the rest of the portfolio lacks the punch that we believe is needed to warrant such a premium multiple on the stock.

Given all of this, we would like to see shares continue lower for them to be truly attractive. We like the stock more around 22X earnings, which would provide a margin of error for long term investors. This would result in a potential target price of $39 per share. Because we are still a ways off from that level, we will continue to observe Brown-Forman from a distance at this time.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.