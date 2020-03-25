Summary

Shares of Brown-Forman have commanded a hefty premium for some time now. The stock's recent slide called for a fresh look at the company.

While Jack Daniel's is a superstar brand, the rest of the portfolio fails to shine as bright. Balance sheet decisions in the past have made it more difficult for M&A.

Given some drawbacks with the business, shares have not yet fallen enough to make Brown-Forman an attractive investment at this time.