Brown-Forman Is Still A Tad Too Stiff

|
Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A), BF.B
Wealth Insights
Wealth Insights
Summary

Shares of Brown-Forman have commanded a hefty premium for some time now. The stock's recent slide called for a fresh look at the company.

While Jack Daniel's is a superstar brand, the rest of the portfolio fails to shine as bright. Balance sheet decisions in the past have made it more difficult for M&A.

Given some drawbacks with the business, shares have not yet fallen enough to make Brown-Forman an attractive investment at this time.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A) (BF.B) has long been as popular an investment as its lucrative Jack Daniel's brand of whiskey products. Caught up in the panic selling of the markets, the stock