Methode Electronics' Potentially Premature Reaffirmation

Post-pandemic, the company should recover the loss of sales but will likely feel quite a pinch in the meantime.

But the designer, engineer, and manufacturer of switching and sensor devices was not likely predicting the shutdown of so many of its customers' plants.

Methode Electronics reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 full year guidance when it reported third quarter results on March 5th "including the potential impact of coronavirus".

My investment thesis in Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) would have been based on its fiscal 2020 guidance affirmation. There aren't many companies reaffirming guidance in this environment. Yet, Methode Electronics did so in early March as it reported third quarter results. It would appear the company did not anticipate the harsher times lying in wait. As a result, my investment thesis is based on the company's potential post-pandemic.

Methode Electronics is a global designer, engineer, and manufacturer of devices used for signaling through sensors, interconnections, and controls. It serves customers in the automotive, industrial, and medical industries. The company has facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The majority, nearly 74%, of Methode's sales are derived through its Automotive segment. The remaining sales are generated from the Industrial segment at approximately 21%, the Interface segment at approximately 5%, and the recently-created Medical segment at less than 1%.

Methode's fiscal year will end May 2, 2020. So, when it reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results on March 5th, there were less than 60 days left in the fiscal year. At this point, it is fair to question whether the remaining two months can truly disrupt the full year.

Guidance and Performance

During fiscal 2019 full-year reporting, Methode projected revenue would see double-digit improvement to a range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Diluted earnings per share were expected to increase from $2.43 to a range of $3.25 to $3.55.

In Fiscal 2019 we made the largest acquisition in Methode's history [Grakon], solidifying our Industrial segment, diversifying our revenues and providing opportunities to leverage our technologies across an expanded customer base and into new markets. Actions we took in Fiscal 2019 to improve operational efficiency should drive margin expansion and increased cash flow generation in Fiscal 2020 despite significant headwinds that will continue to impact our Automotive segment through at least the first half of Fiscal 2020.

In the fiscal 2020 second quarter, Methode updated its top-line guidance because of the UAW labor strike at General Motors (GM) to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion. Bottom line guidance remained intact.

When the company reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results, revenue for the first three quarters was $813.3 million. Diluted earnings, at $2.47 per share, had already exceeded fiscal 2019 production at $2.43 per share.

To meet the low end of its guidance range, revenue in the fourth quarter would have to tally $286.7 million. In the past six years (fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2019), the last quarter has produced the greatest revenue in all but one year (2015). In fiscal 2020, quarterly revenue has totaled $270.2 million, $257.2 million, and $285.9 million, respectively, in the first three quarters.

As well, to meet the low end of its guidance range, diluted earnings in the fourth quarter would have to equate to $0.78 per share. Unlike the top line, in the past six years (fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2019), the fourth quarter has not necessarily produced the largest number. In 2014, 2016, and 2018, the final quarter topped the first three on the bottom line. In 2015, the final quarter's earnings equaled the greatest of the prior three. In 2017 and 2019, the final quarter's earnings lagged two prior quarters. In fiscal 2020, quarterly diluted earnings have totaled $0.75, $0.63 and $1.09 per share, respectively, in the first three quarters.

Methode reaffirmed its updated full-year guidance on March 5th.

For Fiscal 2020, Methode reaffirms sales guidance in the range of $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion and pre-tax income in the range of $150.3 million to $164.3 million and earnings per share in the range of $3.25 to $3.55.

It also listed more than a dozen "risks and uncertainties" relative to guidance as it typically does. In the third quarter, though, there was a new one - "the potential impact of the coronavirus situation on our business, including the impact on both our customers and suppliers".

Reasons For The Confidence

Mentioned earlier, Methode acquired Grakon in fiscal 2019. From July 2017 to September 2018, it actually invested $556 million in three acquisitions - Procoplast, Pacific Insight, and Grakon. It also established a Medical segment to track the surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention sold through Dabir Surfaces. In the fiscal 2019 first quarter, the company projected it would take 18 months to integrate and for synergies to emerge.

Pacific Insight and Procoplast, really the margin improvement is really a 2020 event, something at the end of the year, but it's really more 2020. And I would say the same on Grakon. That's not something that we're going to come out of the box and immediately improve. That's probably more of a '22 event when you -- when you think about it.

To date, in fiscal 2020, Methode attributes over 10% of revenue, $92 million, to the Grakon acquisition. Grakon's contribution positively impacted both the Automotive and Industrial segments.

Source

Additionally, sales related to new program launches and an increased volume of sensors and switches contributed another 5%, $42 million, of year-to-date revenue. To date, in fiscal 2020, Methode booked approximately $105 million in new annual business with 28% awarded in the third quarter. Source

In its newest Medical segment, the Dabir business added eight customers in the fiscal 2020 third quarter. The segment completed six hospital evaluations with three more in process and nine still scheduled.

With adjusted EBITDA of $154+ million generated to date in fiscal 2020, Methode has only invested capital totaling $34.9 million in new programs and launches as well as its facility in India. The remainder helped facilitate a significant repayment of debt. Long-term debt now totals only $257 million compared to $302.9 million at the same point in fiscal 2019 and $357.6 million following the Grakon acquisition.

With three quarters completed and anticipating its lower consolidated tax rate, Methode still had confidence in its full-year guidance.

At this juncture, we believe there are more headwinds than tailwinds in the fourth quarter of fiscal '20, including the potential impact of coronavirus. (emphasis added)

Covid-19 Impact

The company had direct experience with the virus when it reaffirmed guidance. As a global manufacturer, Methode Electronics felt the negative impact from the onset. Its facilities in Shanghai and Dongguan are gradually returning to full operations.

Yet, Methode's share price wasn't immune from the market's meltdown. From March 5th, the stock declined from a high of $31.72 to a low of $21.76 on March 23rd. The mark set a new five-year low. The previous low was triggered by the market correction in the fall of 2018. At that point, there was likely anxiety about Methode's inflated debt level from the Grakon acquisition.

Considering its debt position has dramatically changed since the fall of 2018, this new low is likely fueled by news on March 18th. The Big Three U.S. automakers, Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) temporarily shuttered plants.

Source

A day later, discussions turned to using the same plants to produce PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators to fight Covid-19. Early Monday, March 23rd, Ford also suspended production in India, South Africa, Thailand, and Vietnam. Midday Tuesday, March 24th, Ford announced it would not reopen plants on March 30th as originally anticipated.

However, as a result of the Defense Production Act, President Trump challenged the automakers in the early morning hours of March 23rd to commence the manufacture of ventilators. By the next morning, the announcement came that Ford had joined 3M (NYSE:MMM) and GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) to pursue production of respirators, ventilators, and face shields. As well, Fiat Chrysler announced it began face mask production and had plans for further actions. General Motors had already announced on Friday, March 19th, it was working with Ventec Life Systems to produce respiratory products, specifically ventilators.

Forecasts for domestic sales of autos in 2020 now predict, at even the most optimistic level, at least a 10% decline compared to 2019. With nearly three-fourths of its revenue contributed from its Automotive segment, Methode is bound to feel the pinch.

However, it is also pertinent to recognize the company sells into the commercial vehicle market as well as the passenger vehicle market. According to data from the American Transportation Research Institute on March 24th, demand for deliveries is keeping commercial vehicles on the move.

ATRI's real-time GPS data comes from more than a million trucks, allowing us to analyze freight flows, and so far in March, what we are seeing is an unprecedented level of truck movement.

And, yet, according to Truckinginfo, the majority of trucking manufacturers and suppliers had idled production facilities as of March 23rd. The group includes Volvo Trucks North America (OTCPK:VOLAF), Mack Trucks (OTCPK:VOLAF), Navistar International (NYSE:NAV), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Daimler Trucks North America (OTCPK:DDAIF) is the exception.

Our vehicles are used to support and maintain our country's electrical, water treatment and wastewater treatment systems. Our vehicles are used to pick up and haul garbage from residential communities and commercial establishments. In summary, across the country, our trucks are needed to maintain our society. Our vehicles and their operations are critical.

Takeaway

Despite Methode Electronics' first-hand experience in China with the coronavirus, it's hard to imagine the company anticipated the Big Three automakers would suspend automobile production and convert operations to fight the pandemic threat. Or, that the majority of the major truck manufacturers would idle production.

Still, through its first three quarters, the company has already outproduced fiscal 2019 on the bottom line. Even if the last quarter's earnings are sliced down to a third, the company is now trading at a multiple far less than 10 based on fiscal 2020 earnings.

But the market is more likely considering the impact to Methode's fiscal 2021, which begins May 4, 2020. I doubt the company's initial revenue guidance for fiscal 2021, if Methode even ventures to offer any at all, will show growth over fiscal 2020.

However, long-term investors should be cognizant of the company's production cycle.

The sales cycles for our automotive and commercial vehicle products are lengthy because the manufacturers must develop high degrees of assurance that the products they buy will meet customer needs, interface as easily as possible with the other parts of a vehicle and with the manufacturer's production and assembly process, and have minimal warranty, safety and service problems. As a result, from the time that a manufacturer develops a strong interest in our products, it normally will take several years before our products are available to consumers in that manufacturer's vehicles. The time required to progress through these five stages [R&D] to commercialization varies widely. Generally, the more a component must be integrated with other vehicle systems, the longer the process takes. Further, products that are installed by the factory usually require extra time for evaluation because other vehicle systems are affected, and a decision to introduce the product into the vehicle is not easily reversed. Because our automotive products affect other vehicle systems and are a factory installed item, the process usually takes several years from conception to commercialization.

When production does resume, the industries will expect at least the same levels of innovation and technology adoption. As a result, it is very likely Methode's R&D work will continue through its various stages until production demand recovers. And, should demand rebound quickly, it is pertinent to recognize the facilities of automakers and truck manufacturers are designed and equipped to support multiple shifts. Thus, aside from protecting its own personnel from the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not seem to be in Methode's best interests to completely suspend the production of its components destined for tomorrow's autos and trucks as those decisions were apparently made a while ago. Thus, ultimately, I expect sales of Methode Electronics' products to recover should they take a hit - assuming we all recover from this pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MEI.