Don't Buy That: Spirit Airlines

In a recent article, I made the case against investing in U.S. airline stocks at the moment. There's certainly trades to be had if you're good at short-term swings. As long-term investments, however, I see better ways to profit from the eventual recovery in international travel demand. Thus, I'm not a fan of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) at this time.

But what about the individual airlines? I'll again start with the disclaimer that Southwest (LUV) is in very good shape financially, and that if you insist on owning a stock within the sector, that company will survive under the vast majority of circumstances. Then again, its stock is only down from $58 to $38 - not exactly a fire sale either.

Let's instead take a look at a distressed airline that is a popular turnaround play here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere: Spirit Airlines (SAVE). First, the positives: Spirit has an exceptionally low cost structure. That's good - and I get why bulls think Spirit is the best-run airline (from an economic viewpoint) because of this fact. It also, prior to this crisis, arguably had the best growth prospects of the sizable U.S.-based airlines.

And let me be clear on another thing. Of the U.S.-based airlines, Spirit is not the most likely to go bust. If I had to pick one, I'd say that American's (AAL) situation is the most tenuous - in fact, I'd be nervous about even owning their bonds (already trading down sharply), let alone the common stock. But I haven't seen many people pitching AAL common stock as a smart value investment recently. Spirit, by contrast, is attracting considerable interest (including five bullish articles on Seeking Alpha so far in March). That makes sense, as it is viewed as a well-run airline. And that's true to a considerable degree.

All About That Leverage

However, and here's the important thing, Spirit has a ton of debt. According to a recent Barron's article, Spirit carries a troubling 4.3x Debt/EBITDA ratio. Compare that to something like United (UAL) at 2.7x Debt/EBITDA or Delta at an even healthier 1.9x. Despite Delta's reasonably healthy position, S&P hit it with a two-notch downgrade to "BB" - a junk rating - on Tuesday. Spirit, at more than twice the Debt/EBITDA of Delta, has a serious problem on its hands.

Southwest (LUV) is the best of American carriers, by contrast, as it carries just 0.7x Debt/EBITDA on its balance sheet.

Why does this matter? Sure, in normal operating conditions, Spirit can beat these other airlines with its lower operating costs. Also, in a world where we have severe price cuts due to falling demand, Spirit is well-positioned to eek out cash flow as other carriers struggle.

But that's not what we have right now. Instead, we've got a situation where airlines are pretty much shut down entirely. International travel is virtually stopped, and domestic routes are at much-reduced capacity with woeful load factors. In this environment, Spirit's low operating costs don't really hold much weight. The bigger issue is solvency: How long can each airline hold out with no meaningful revenues coming in? Spirit, with its bloated debtload, could fold relatively quickly despite its enviable cost structure. As the Barron's article states, of the major airlines, Spirit "appears most imperiled by the crisis". When your planes are grounded, low operating costs don't do you much good.

Bulls like to point to Spirit's liquidity position, which is said to be one of the best in the industry. But that may not quite be a fair representation. Yes, Spirit had $1.0 billion of cash and equivalents as of last quarter. That is a high ratio of cash to its revenues over the past 12 months compared to other airlines. On the other hand, Spirit also had $1.1 billion of current liabilities which include things such as accounts payable, unearned revenues (think ticket sales for upcoming flights that may have to be refunded) and the portion of its long-term debt due soon.

Needless to say, having more current liabilities than cash heading into an aviation freeze is a most difficult position indeed. For as good as Spirit's cash position was, it will soon vanish assuming ticket sales are slow (or nonexistent) for the next few months. And, unlike many other airlines, Spirit didn't come into this crisis with a line of credit to draw down.

Book Value Is Meaningless Right Now

I see the following argument all the time for stocks like Spirit right now:

In theory, Spirit is a classic Ben Graham style net-net in the sense that the sum of its assets are worth considerably more than its liabilities. Even if you shut down the company tomorrow and sold everything, you'd get a stated book value of $33 per share. Meanwhile, SAVE stock is trading at well under half that number. So, how do you lose?

Simple - the book value largely consists of hard assets, such as airplanes. In good economic conditions, theoretically, Spirit could sell these planes for book value give or take a few percent. But these aren't normal conditions whatsoever. What sort of fire sale price would Spirit have to take to move their planes at this point? Besides, if Spirit starts trying to sell off assets, what's the point of being long the stock? The thesis here was that it had the best growth prospects in the industry due to its unique business model. Also, what incentive would management have to try to liquidate the company right now?

All that to say that the company's backers can point to Spirit's considerable equity (at least on paper). It has a bunch of unencumbered planes, engines and other such assets. However, this is hardly an optimal environment to be trying to find banks that will lend against these assets. Look at the share price of AerCap (AER) - an aircraft leasing company - for example:

Data by YCharts

That's a swift 75% decline (prior to Tuesday's bounce), and should give you a sense of what sort of market conditions Spirit would face if it tries to borrow against its hard assets right now let alone sell them outright.

Spirit's Positive Attributes Aren't As Useful Now

Spirit's appeal was two-fold. It had the lowest operating costs of the major North American airlines for one. And the other was that it had an attractive growth profile. It used a bunch of routes and airports that the major carriers tended to overlook as their low operating costs and no-frill service allowed them to focus on particularly budget-conscious tourists. This kept Spirit in a less competitive segment of the market for much of its activity, and in normal times, it probably could have kept building on those strengths in coming years.

Problem is, neither of those positive attributes do it much good in this particular crisis. What the company needs is liquidity to get by. Low operating costs and attractive growth prospects aren't worth much when your planes are sitting on the tarmac.

I'd also note two other potential issues for Spirit from a business outlook perspective. For one, its international travel is not a large portion of the business, and what it does have is primarily to Central and South America. These regions/economies are likely to be slower to come back to life than, say, Asia or Europe. Much of South America is shutting down now, like the rest of the world, but will not have the economic resources to come back as quickly. I expect massive economic problems across Latin America in the back half of 2020, even if/when developed countries start to quickly recover. Also, it's unclear how well local health systems will respond to the virus; Brazil and Mexico appear to be struggling in particular so far. I don't think Spirit's southbound routes will come back that quickly.

Second, as a tourism-focused airline, Spirit is potentially in the same boat as something like the cruise lines. Spirit is not serving a lot of essential business travel, nor the high-spending jetsetter crowd. Its clientele will likely be affected more by the economic slowdown and may take longer to feel comfortable traveling again. There's also less recurring revenues compared to a legacy airline which has things such as frequent flier miles and credit card programs to help carry the load during a slow period. Simply put, Spirit's business model, which certainly admirable in many ways, is not a good fit for current conditions at all.

Don't Trust The Bailout Rally

On Tuesday, the aviation sector in general and Spirit stock in particular soared. This came on news that the Democrats are considering approving a massive cash grant to the airlines. That's contrary to reports over the weekend that suggested this was likely a non-starter. SA contributor Zero Sum Gamer discussed the implications of this potential rescue package in their article Spirit Airlines: Bailout Call Option. Their analysis is fair, and it's worth reading for the counterpoint. I'd also highlight fellow contributor Luke Thomas' detailed analysis of Spirit's liquidity position.

I'd be a seller into this rally, however. For one, it's risky to count on a bailout package until it's actually approved. For another, it's not certain how much money Spirit would get, as Zero Sum Gamer noted, Spirit is not a member of the industry's main lobbying group and could get less of the spoils as a result. Also, if the plan is passed as the Democrats have drawn it up, it appears to include some harsh stipulations - the money would have to spent on employee salaries even if the airlines remain non-operational, for example. And, in the future, the airlines would have to suffer from higher costs from things such as stricter environmental regulation and higher minimum wages that are stipulations of receiving the aid. Don't just take a potential bailout cash amount and add it into Spirit's market cap, the math is more complicated.

Spirit, assuming the common equity survives this mess, will be worth taking a look at once air travel starts picking up again. Once load factors start to normalize and airlines get back to healthy competition again, Spirit's advantages could reassert themselves. But it's probably too early into this downturn to be thinking that way. For now - if you must own an airline (I'd steer clear altogether) stick to one with a much better balance sheet. Something like Southwest with its modest debt, at minimum, should still be viable six months from now in all but the worst of scenarios.

For other alternatives, the airports are an obvious choice. The airports, by and large, have little debt, and will remain in business regardless of which airlines remain in business or go bust. In Mexico, for example, major legacy Mexicana went bust in 2010. By year-end 2012, all the lost capacity was replaced - and more - primarily by discount carriers. That was of no help if you were involved in Mexicana, but the Mexican airport owners such as Pacifico (PAC) did fine. The long-term trends globally still favor a ton more air travel, particularly in emerging markets, and airports have the durability to get through this crisis and come out stronger.

Also, luxury brands that rely on travel sales in airports for a big chunk of their revenues - things like Estee Lauder (EL) and Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) should bounce back nicely as air travel recovers. Online travel agents and ticketing software firms should also recover swiftly.

I'd be most cautious about the airlines such as Spirit. With poor capital positions and an unclear timeline before normal flying returns, the best hope at this point is government aid as we saw with Tuesday's bailout rally. But that's a risky pillar for an investment thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC, REMYY, EL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.