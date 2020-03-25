Jabil: Limited Visibility In A Challenging Environment

Investment Thesis

Jabil Inc. (JBL) delivered a poor Q2 F2020 primarily due to supply chain interruption and utilization issues in its facilities in China related to COVID-19 outbreak. Looking forward, COVID-19 is now a pandemic and may negatively impact global demand for electronics. Therefore, we think Jabil’s business will be impacted negatively in the second half of its F2020. Despite its attractive valuation, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines especially because visibility is limited at the moment.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 F2020 Highlights

Jabil delivered a disappointing quarter in its Q2 F2020. In the quarter, its net revenue increased by only about 1% to $6.1 billion. The growth was towards the low end of management’s guidance of $6.0 billion ~ $6.7 billion. The company’s core earnings per share of $0.50 was down 22% year over year and significantly below management’s guidance of $0.62 ~ $0.82 per share. The miss in its top and bottom line were primarily due to the supply chain and the utilization interruption in its facilities caused by COVID-19.

Source: Q2 F2020 Earnings Presentation

Supply interruption is now turning into significant demand reduction

Jabil has incurred about $53 million in direct costs associated with the COVID-19 outbreak back in its Q2 F2020. This was mostly due to higher labor costs to compensate its employees who were restricted and quarantined in China. Management indicated that they have significantly improved their utilization rate in China from only about 45%~50% capacity in mid-February to about 80% by the end of February. Its capacity utilization is now close to 100%.

However, just as the company ramped up its utilization rate in its factories in China, COVID-19 has spread to other parts of the world and is now a pandemic. As a result, a lot of business activities have been terminated. Although management indicated in its latest conference call (March 13, 2020) that they are not seeing huge cuts from their customers in terms of orders, it is possible that demand will diminish if COVID-19 impact continues for the next few months. In fact, we have already evidenced the fact that this virus is very difficult to contain even with aggressive measures. Therefore, we do not think consumer and business activities will return to normal quickly in the next few months. There may also be multiple waves of COVID-19 throughout the year. This will significantly reduce business and consumer demands for electronics. Perhaps, the only solution is to wait till a new vaccine is developed, which may take at least a year. At this moment, we think visibility will continue to be limited as many businesses postpone investments and consumers postponing buying new consumer electronics.

Valuation Analysis

Jabil is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 6.61x. Due to the recent market selloff, its valuation is significantly below its 5-year average of 9.85x. Although its forward P/E appears to be below its 5-year average, investors should keep in mind that an earnings revision may be likely if the impact of COVID-19 extends for much of 2020 and continues to limit global visibility.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Jabil (JBL) 6.61 9.85 1.73% Flex 4.47 10.67 N/A

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Jabil pays a 1.7%-yielding dividend

Jabil currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.7%. Its dividend appears to be sustainable with a payout ratio of 19.4% based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow per share. The company has not frequently increased its dividend in the past and we do not anticipate Jabil to increase its dividend in the near-term due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Customer concentration risk

Although the company has reduced its reliance on Apple (AAPL), Apple still represents 28% of its total revenue in F2018. Therefore, its revenue can fluctuate depending on the sales of Apple’s products.

A global economic recession

An economic recession may result in higher unemployment rates and reduce demand for electronic products. Therefore, Jabil’s business may be impacted negatively.

Investor Takeaway

We believe diminishing demand caused by COVID-19 outbreak may result in a very weak Q3 F2020 for Jabil. Since visibility is limited, we think investors should simply wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.