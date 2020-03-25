HYDB Vs. HYG: Comparing 2 High-Yield Corporate Bond ETFs

HYDB may very well live up to its "defensive" title through its specific holdings criteria, but that is not apparent yet based on its 2.5-year history.

One thing HYDB has going for it is the lower expense ratio of 0.35% versus HYG's 0.49%.

However, the ETF has a higher yield, more exposure to cyclical sectors, lower trading volume, and roughly equal credit quality metrics as its larger peer, HYG.

A Tale Of Two ETFs

For years, high-yield corporate bond ETFs have scarcely offered what their names would imply: high yields. Certainly, the ~5% yield for high-yield (i.e. "junk bond") ETFs at the end of 2019 was significantly higher than the 1.75% dividend yield of the S&P 500 (SPY), but from a historical perspective, 5% for junk bonds is very low. In the summer of 2008, for instance, before the onset of the Financial Crisis, junk bond ETFs yielded around 7.5%.

During the Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, junk bonds, as measured below by the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), fell about 40% from peak to trough:

Data by YCharts

In this article, I will compare the HYG to another BlackRock (BLK) junk bond ETF that is supposedly more defensive in nature, the iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (HYDB). I was initially drawn to this ETF because of its marketing as a more conservative way to gain exposure to the high-yield debt market. Upon closer inspection, however, it's difficult to ascertain how exactly it's supposed to be more defensive than a broad-based junk bond ETF like HYG.

For one thing, HYG is a much larger, more liquid fund with over $13 billion in assets and tens of millions of shares traded each day, while HYDB is a smaller fund of $31.9 million with daily volume in the mid single-digit thousands.

During the current selloff, the two ETFs have performed roughly the same, with HYG up 4.12% on Tuesday's market rally versus HYDB's 2.85% gain.

Data by YCharts

Since HYDB's inception in the second half of 2017, it has tended to perform slightly better than HYG during bullish periods for stocks, while it has underperformed during selloffs - the behavior you would expect from a less defensive fund.

Data by YCharts

While HYG offers exposure to a very broad range of high-yield corporate bonds, HYDB uses a formulaic system to narrow down its holdings with the intention of finding only the strongest, most defensive companies. The result is a set of holdings that are purportedly more defensive, yet higher yielding and offering superior risk-adjusted returns than the average high yield bond.

Source: HYDB Product Brief

After screening out companies that BlackRock views as lower quality "based on well-researched credit metrics and then overweights the remaining bonds that appear undervalued," the ETF then gives undervalued bonds (based, presumably, on where they are trading relative to par) a higher weight.

Source: HYDB Product Brief

It all sounds good in theory, and perhaps, with time, the ETF will prove its superiority in reality as well. Upon closer inspection of the portfolio, however, it's difficult to discern how exactly HYDB stands apart - at least as a defensive high-yield ETF.

Portfolio

Looking first at the sectoral breakdown of HYDB, we find the recession-resistant industries of telecommunications and consumer non-cyclical as two of the top three.

Source: iShares HYDB Product Page

Compare this to the sector breakdown of the HYG:

Source: iShares HYG Product Page

Curiously, the broader-based HYG, actually, has a higher allocation to the generally more recession-resistant sectors of telecommunications and consumer non-cyclicals, while the more defensive HYDB has a slightly higher allocation to the generally less recession-resistant sectors of consumer cyclicals/discretionary, financials, insurance, and energy.

Comparing credit quality between the two portfolios, HYDB has a slightly lower weighting in BB (one step below investment grade) at 49.63% versus HYG's 51.28%. B-rated companies are 36.63% for HYDB versus 34.76% for HYG. As for CCC or lower-rated companies, HYDB's allocation is lower than that of HYG: 6.94% for HYDB versus 10.19% for HYG.

So, when comparing sector weighting and credit quality, HYDB does not appear more defensive than HYG in either category.

Meanwhile, HYDB's weighted average maturity of 5.42 years is slightly lower than HYG's 5.57 years. While HYG has 1,005 holdings in its portfolio, HYDB holds far fewer at 240. On the plus side for HYDB, however, its expense ratio of 0.35% compares favorably to HYG's higher 0.49% ratio. And the ETF holds more cash than its broader-based peer, with HYDB's cash making up 6.83% of the fund's value versus 3.39% for HYG.

What's more, HYDB enjoys a higher 30-day SEC yield of 7.37% versus HYG's 6.91%. Again, since a lower yield is the market's way of signaling higher quality, this seems to indicate that HYG is actually more defensive than the ETF that has the word "defensive" in its name.

Conclusion

After a ~20% drop from its highs, HYDB looks attractive at a yield well above 7%. That definitely strikes me as a truly "high yield." But it's very difficult to discern, without doing a deep dive on each individual holding and its cost basis in the portfolio, whether HYDB will indeed prove more defensive than its larger, more liquid peer, HYG. If a wave of bankruptcies sweeps through the high yield credit market soon and HYDB's share price and distributions hold up better than those of HYG and other junk bond ETFs, it will prove itself more defensive.

Upon inspection of the materials available to investors, however, I can't find any indication, other than BlackRock's assertion that it screens for quality and value, that HYDB will perform better during downturns or outperform over the long haul.

Time will tell. As for myself, I am on the lookout for other ways to gain some exposure to high-yield corporate bonds with below-average risk. I will write an article on the fund I choose if/when I find one that fits those criteria. Please feel free to let me know in the comments if you know of any ETFs or mutual funds that offer more defensive exposure to high yield credit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYDB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.