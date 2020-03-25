The Bottom Fishing Club: Stryker

Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a medical technology company. The company sells implants for use in hip/knee joint replacements and trauma/extremities surgeries. It offers surgical and hospital equipment, endoscopic items, patient handling (protective wear and disinfectants), emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products. Stryker manufactures neurotechnology products for minimally invasive endovascular techniques and all types of surgical operations. It markets spinal implants, plus synthetic bone graft and ischemic/hemorrhagic stroke items. The company sells its products directly to thousands of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in 75 countries. Overall, the company is a top ten global medical product enterprise. Below is a breakdown of 2019 sales by category.

Image Source: Company Presentation

Stryker’s homepage today reviews some of the company’s operating success and growth projects, including ongoing in-house product development and its small medical company acquisition strategy.

Image Source: Company Website

Bear Market Performance

Medical product companies are particularly attractive during recessions and bear markets. Stable sales, cash flows and income streams are desirable when question marks appear over the operating future of American business in general, more cyclical in nature than health care products. Generally, Stryker has performed in line or slightly better than other stocks the last five instances over twenty years of 20% or greater bear market declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. I have drawn snapshots below to review. The 2000-02 span witnessed the best outperformance as the U.S. experienced mild recession and stock selling was centered on the high technology bust group.

Fundamental Valuation at 5-Year Low

Stryker’s stock quote has cratered with the rest of the stock market during the coronavirus bear collapse and partial economic shutdown. The 45% drop into March 23rd is noteworthy as the organization’s results will likely feel only a short-term effect from the cancellation of elective surgeries and procedures for a few months. Many parts of the sales channel will not be affected at all, while others will actually witness strong demand trends. My argument is Stryker will fare better than the average S&P 500 corporation in 2020, and recover faster into 2021.

Below I have charted Stryker’s high and stable profitability on a 10-year chart. The company’s gross margin of 65% hasn’t changed much the last decade. Returns on invested equity and assets are also well above the normal S&P 500 business setup.

Stryker is part of the upper tier of medical product businesses for both gross operating margins and net profit margins, after all expenses and taxes are paid. I am comparing the company to peers and competitors Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Becton Dickinson (BDX), Boston Scientific (BSX), Baxter (BAX) and Medtronic (MDT) below over the last decade.

Going into coronavirus, Stryker’s underlying operations were running at full speed. The near halving in the stock quote means financial metric valuations on trailing results are now at 5-year lows, and approaching the lowest price point vs. operations since the last recession bottom in 2009.

The basic financial ratios of price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and book value are drawn below on a 1-year and 5-year basis. GAAP earnings and cash flow are pictured.

However, Stryker's management was forecasting non-GAAP earnings above $9.00 per share for 2020 (adjusted for acquisition costs, stock-based compensation and others), before coronavirus showed up. Using the $126 share price from yesterday, a single owner of the whole company could theoretically pocket a better than 7% adjusted earnings yield, on “organic” business growth of 8% in sales and 13% in profits during 2019 (excluding the costs and effect of small acquisitions during the year).

If sales return to normal levels after 2020, and profitability remains near last year’s pace, who wouldn’t want to own a stable and high margin corporation returning a 6% or 7% number on invested capital? Contrasting the regular S&P 500 business will be around a 4-5% number (P/E of 20-25) under normal operating circumstances, and the lack of competition from savings and money markets returning next to ZERO in March, Stryker’s business is quite appealing for long-term investment today.

Strong Balance Sheet & Dividend

Stryker held $11.3 billion in cash and current assets against $17.3 billion in total liabilities at the end of 2019. With cash flow generation running at $2.2 billion last year, it would take a theoretical 2.7 years for the company to pay off net long-term debts and IOUs, all other variables being equal, absent business reinvestment and discretionary dividend payments. The 2.7x ratio to repay net liabilities is much lower than the equivalent S&P 500 ratio in the 5-6x range. My research places an “A” rating on the balance sheet for strength and flexibility. Whenever I find a financially strong, high profit margin, decent sales growth outlook business selling for a lower than normal valuation, the odds favor a buying opportunity has opened.

But there’s more! A near record dividend yield from Stryker of 1.6% is also available for new investors. Below I have charted the steady rise in quarterly dividend payments from $0.15, adjusted for stock splits, to $0.575 over the last ten years. For reference, last year's $2.14 in payouts were easily covered by $8.26 a share in adjusted earnings during 2019. Plus, the odds favor robust dividend payout growth as the global economy gets back to normal, and/or general inflation rates rise from all the money printing and stimulus coming in 2020-21. Stryker’s low-cost production vs. sales and powerful balance sheet should allow inflation rates to drop directly to the bottom line (sharply better earnings) and be captured through increased shareholder worth. In other words, this equity holds terrific inflation hedge characteristics on your invested capital, far different than a fixed income or bond investment.

Technical Signals of a Bottom

So when should you buy Stryker in a panicked market dump? Here is what my research says on the trading momentum of the company. Below I am drawing some of my favorite indicators of oversold conditions. The 14-day Relative Strength Index [RSI] has been under 30 for days, circled in blue. Taken by itself, this signals a short-term turnaround could happen at any moment. From an intermediate-term standpoint, the 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] line has reached a level that often argues the latest trend is stretched and could reverse soon. The 46 number on a sell-off is extreme for defensive, large capitalization blue-chips like Stryker, circled in green. Then we turn our attention to the rising daily Negative Volume Index [NVI] line. The sharp rise in this indicator, circled in red, tells us plenty of accumulation is happening on lower volume “up” days. Buying on weakness doesn’t always materialize during substantial sell-offs. Often, the opposite occurs. In combination, all three are likely highlighting a powerful long-term point of entry for your portfolio dollars has arrived.

Final Thoughts

We may be reaching for a once every 5- to 10-year low in stock market pricing. Coronavirus fears and hysteria have convinced the average investor to sell equities, hide in cash, and stop watching market moves each day. I suggest now is a great time to practice the opposite. Investors should be busy buying the right stocks, well prepared for future growth.

I have tried to outline and propose a number of blue-chip buy ideas on Seeking Alpha the last few weeks. Stryker fits the mold of what I am looking for and finding to purchase for my portfolio. Getting a 40-50% off sale on brand name, industry leaders is a rare occurrence. Stryker is a well-run outfit, generating terrific returns as a business, and can be purchased in late March at prices tilted toward positive long-term appreciation and total return gains. If you were unlucky enough to purchase Stryker in early February, it could take 2-3 years to get your initial investment capital back. Nevertheless, those lucky (and smart) enough to buy today could easily partake in 25% or better annualized total returns over the same period. Timing is everything!

Undoubtedly, operating results will not be pretty for American businesses during 2020. Stryker could report a sizable 10-20% drop in annual sales and an even larger fall-off for income, as the initial economic hit from coronavirus shutdowns becomes reality. The good news is its stock quote is now discounting a large disruption in the business. As a successful investor, your job is to envision a world returning to normal sometime in the next 6-12 months, and prepare your portfolio for a brighter reality 3-5 years down the road. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

