WhiteHorse Finance - Renegotiate With State Of Ohio Teachers To Shore Up Dividend

Interest Rate Exposure

According to Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer in its recent earnings call, stated "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on strong credit quality and successfully originated 13 new first-lien loans.” These 13 new closed deals (put on the books pre-Coronavirus outbreak) were closed in the then prevailing hyper-competitive/”easy” credit environment – which was associated with generally looser covenants and lower yields. Thus, the last quarter of transaction activity at WhiteHorse could serve as a drag on future NII.

The portfolio at December 31, 2019 consisted of 66 positions across 51 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 10.4% on income-producing debt investments. Recent Fed action in the wake of the Coronavirus has now kicked in, and LIBOR subsequently plummeted - roughly 100 bps since year end 2019. Given that WhiteHorse’s portfolio is virtually all floating rate debt, the company’s own sensitivity analysis indicates NII will drop 7.15% on an annual basis (all things being equal) from these change in base interest rates alone.

The timing of the full effect of this anticipated rate-driven NII drop of course is uncertain, as prepayments and refinancings will impact the velocity and timing of the ultimate impact as the year plays out. But the key take-away here is that the company’s own forecast NII drop does not factor in any future portfolio deterioration in asset quality or payment defaults.

In the current environment, our view is that the likelihood of the (currently) pristine portfolio at WhiteHorse emerging unscathed from the fallout of Covid-19 is nil. From the chart below, a minuscule 1.3% of the portfolio at year end was on non-accrual at year end. The company had an impressive streak of nine consecutive quarters leading up to the end of 2018 without a single credit on non-accrual. In other words, historically, WhiteHorse dividend payment coverage was dependent on a nearly default free portfolio.

Portfolio Deeper Dive

Of course it’s impossible to predict, given the hyper-volatility associated with coronavirus impacts on society and economic output, exactly which companies in the WhiteHorse portfolio are at risk of near term deterioration or payment default. But there are some troubled sectors which exist in modest concentration in the WhiteHorse portfolio. We try to quantify that here, as well as lay a foundation to make future quarter to quarter performance comparisons and better identify risk as it emerges in the portfolio over the coming quarters. We believe this proactive approach of independently monitoring the portfolio on a sector by sector basis – and where possible – on a credit-by-credit basis – is crucial in these challenging times. BDC managers are often slow to expose bad news and problem credits. In a crisis, BDC managers might revert to an all-out bunker mentality (as some did in 2008/9), with limited information flow reaching the investor community. We don’t mean to imply that WhiteHorse itself will shut-down investor communication during this pandemic, but savvy investors cannot take anything for granted.

On a positive note, WhiteHorse has no direct exposure to the battered oil and gas/energy sector. Further, there only appears to be minor indirect exposure to mall-based retailers or travel/hotel sectors. That is certainly good news.

We categorize the potential problem spots in the WhiteHorse Portfolio into five groupings, and provide color on the first two, which we categorize as Severe Risk:

Fitness/Gym Industry (Severe Risk) - $24.7 million of Exposure (2 credits) Restaurant/Franchise Industry (Severe Risk) - $10.2 million of Exposure (1 credit) Retailers (Modest Risk) - $18.2 million of Exposure (2 credits) Staffing/HR (Modest Risk) - $12.3 million of Exposure (1 credit) Miscellaneous Finance - Sigue Corp (Payment Remittance) and the New Mountain Finance Corp. Senior Loan Program (Modest Risk) - $34.9 million of Exposure (2 credits)

In sum, there are eight distinct borrowers across these five sectors representing $100.3 million of future potential trouble due to the fact that they fall into our deemed Coronavirus “hot-spot” sectors. This represents 17% of the overall $589.6 million of fair value of assets at year-end 2019. We are categorizing three credits in the first two categories as being at “Severe Risk” - representing $34.9 million of total risk exposure – which is 5.9% of the year end portfolio at fair value. If those assets at Severe Risk suffered a 100% loss of principal, that would reduce net assets commensurately by $34.9 million, for a drop of 11.15%. On a per share basis, the loss to NAV of 11.15% would reduce year end NAV per share of $15.23 by $1.70. Although reductions in NAV per share could be more severe in the 2021 and beyond (depending on how long the coronavirus shut-down lasts), our current estimate is for a $1.70 NAV loss per share during 2020.

Fitness Industry Exposure

The biggest problem for WhiteHorse appears to be its out sized exposure to the fitness industry; in particular, chains of fitness centers/gyms/yoga studios. This is troubling on several levels. First, gym membership is a consumer discretionary item, and users are notoriously fickle. In a pinch, consumers will simply cancel these memberships, and new membership growth will dry up. But in the current environment, the outlook is even more dire. Gym and other fitness establishments have been ordered suspended/closed under mandatory municipal and statewide shut-downs in certain geographies in an effort to stem the rapid potential spread of the Coronavirus. Even before these mandatory quarantines went into effect, fear of the spreading virus caused members to avoid work-outs in group settings, which began to put financial pressure on these facilities several weeks ago. No one knows when such government ordered closures will expire. Many large fitness chains (Equinox, Gold’s Gyms, Soul Cycle, LA Fitness) have just recently taken the extraordinary measure of closing their entire chains until further notice.

Whitehorse has two substantial credits (referred to as the Leisure Facility category in the Chart below). The first is Honors Holdings, at about $14.0 million of exposure. This is a chain of Orange Theory fitness centers. The Boca Raton, Florida-based Orangetheory announced it was closing its franchise-owned high-intensity training locations nationwide at end of classes Monday, and asking independent owners to follow suit. In a letter to members, CEO David Long and president David Carney said the closure "is not a decision we made lightly."

The second Leisure Facility credit is $10.6 million of exposure to Lift Brands. This credit is potentially even more troubling than the first (i.e. Orange Theory). Lift Brands is multi-brand enterprise composed of 2,000 locations nationally, built on a hodge-podge of rapid-fire acquisition activity. Its varied brands include Snap Fitness, Yoga Fit and 9 Round International. Lift Brands CEO Peter Taunton resigned on January 1, 2019 after a period of internal turmoil. As of the date of this article (3/19), Snap Fitness had chosen to keep its locations open, subject to local restrictions.

Restaurant Industry Exposure

The second hotspot of potential risk is for WhiteHorse with potential Severe Risk is in the restaurant sector. According to Matt Maloney, CEO of GrubHub, in an interview MarketWatch:

Global Franchise Group (GFG Holdings) – is a $10.2 million credit – see chart below. GFG is a franchisor and operator with over 1,500 mall and retail-based quick service restaurants (QSR) under an umbrella with such brands as Great American Cookie, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmakers and MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream.

In our opinion, the GFG outlook is negative on many fronts. First, it is subject to same negative implications (some of which were detailed above in the quotes from GrubHub’s CEO) of a severe drop in customer traffic over the coming weeks that the overall QSR sector faces. Further, there is no ability for GFG mitigate the effects in the short-term by shifting its business model. There is no apparent “take-out” or drive-thru component within any of GFG’s multitude of food concepts that could serve as a safe harbor. American consumers simply don’t order cookies, pretzels and ice-cream by phone or on-line in advance for pick up on location. Common sense tells us that potential customers will therefore forego eating at these establishments altogether until the virus risk passes.

There is also the obvious double whammy impact as a result of many of GFG’s existing units being located in mall locations that are now in many cases temporarily closed due to coronavirus quarantine restrictions. In addition, poorly capitalized franchisees may simply choose to abandon their stores during or after a period of consecutive weeks of closure under quarantine. Any such franchisee closures could send a ripple effect back on the franchise organization itself. Besides eroding the franchise royalty payment base, GLG faces financial exposure because it typically provides or guaranties financing for existing franchisees. New franchise sales are likely to collapse during the crisis, particularly if no franchisor/parent financing is available.

GFG problems are potentially further compounded because the company itself was leveraged as part of a buyout in late 2018 that was sponsored by PE shops Lion Capital and Serruya Capital and partially financed by Whitehorse debt facility.

Comparing Covid Crisis Effects versus the 2008/2009 Credit Crisis

According to recent coverage in the BDC Reporter, “the market seems to be suggesting that one-third of BDC assets are at risk of being lost in the years ahead as a result of the Covid-crisis”. As extreme as this market reaction seems at first blush, thus far it’s still less extreme than that of the previous 2008/2009 Credit Crunch. That crisis deeply impacted BDC investor behavior. Back then, many BDC investors – often retirees or conservative dividend-oriented types - worried about the implosion of the global financial system. By way of example - BDC giant Ares Capital (ARCC) – dropped (85%) in price in the wake of the those events a decade ago. The BDC Reporter anticipates that the “several thousand companies being financed by BDCs that will result in a huge jump in the sheer number of troubled credits from the 400 or so we’d identified through year end 2019.” We concur with this view and believe WhiteHorse itself won’t be immune to the carnage from Covid. None of the 3 credits in the WhiteHorse portfolio we now deem as being at Severe Risk were previously identified as being within the 400 troubled company universe the BDC Reporter tracked at year end 2019. Whether investor memories of 08/09 will prolong this current BDC downturn remains to be seen. And as new credit defaults emerge in 2020 in BDC’s holdings, we don’t know if investors will lose faith in BDC’s ability to provide safe and reliable dividend coverage - causing permanent damage to the BDC sector. Perhaps the true test of faith will be the reaction after BDC’s actually cut dividend payouts in the months ahead.

Increased Leverage Magnifies Effects

Whitehorse reported that “Due to the strong [new loan] deployment in the quarter [q4 2019], our net leverage increased markedly from 68% to 88%, further closing the gap to our target leverage range.” This increase leverage could magnify the effect of emerging 2020 credit defaults. This is an industry wide issue, not one just impacting WhiteHorse. Heightened industry-wide entity leverage levels could serve to further spook investors. As an important historical note, we mention here that prevailing BDC leverage ratios were substantially lower in the prior credit crisis, as the new (i.e. current) rules permitting higher BDC leverage didn’t kick in until the Trump-era tax cut legislation passed.

WhiteHorse has nearly fully drawn (i.e. $240 million) of its $250 million revolving credit facility with JP Morgan Chase. We are not suggesting anything currently underway would indicate a change in JP Morgan’s risk appetite toward BDC’s in general, as the portfolio at WhiteHorse, like that of the industry as a whole, has material equity cushion at current levels of asset performance and loan losses. Nor do we believe a material adverse event clause or covenant default could or would kick-in anytime soon under the JPM Chase facility. But the recent leverage boost at the company is stark.

The Chart below illustrates on a quarterly basis the dramatic uptick in leverage in the second half of 2019,which happened concurrently with the Ohio Teachers Retirement System’s JV launch and related asset transfers.

Risk of “Cherry Picking” and the State of Ohio Teachers Retirement Fund

CEO Aronson noted that “We continue to transfer qualified assets to our joint venture. At end of the quarter, the joint venture has a total of 10 portfolio companies in its portfolio.” This activity had substantial effects on the remaining portfolio’s composition and ultimate expected performance, as the transfer in 2019 alone represented roughly 20% of the entire portfolio of 51 credits. The WhiteHorse board did not seek shareholder approval for this large net transfer, which coincided with – and in fact accelerated - the company’s overall net leverage jumping substantially from 68% to 88%.

Another way of putting this in perspective is that the transferred assets totaled $87.4 million – which translates to a whopping 18.6% of the portfolio assets at the beginning of the year. The challenge for WhiteHorse shareholders is that we simply don’t know how those 10 portfolio companies were chosen for transfer, or how future transfers and originations will be selected for the main portfolio versus the JV.

Of course the real risk to shareholders would be a scenario in which relatively weak or under-performing credits remain behind with the publicly-traded BDC, and the better performing assets were transferred to the JV. This would give the State of Ohio Teachers Retirement Fund’s managers – who know sit on a joint investment committee – to influence the BDC’s external manager and potentially move future default risk disproportionately onto (unsuspecting) public shareholders.

Our preliminary analysis above – which indicates that the potential riskiest sectors of the economy in our current pandemic-inflicted world - and resultant credit deterioration that could be evolve in the WhiteHorse portfolio, are in fact potentially unfairly benefiting the State of Ohio JV at the expense of public shareholders. For example, no credits in the “Severe Risk” category were transferred to the joint venture. Our conclusion is highly preliminary and is not and based on a detailed credit-by-credit analysis. But the industry sectors chosen for transfer to the Ohio JV appear less exposed to Corona-virus fall-out and are certainly less likely be impacted in the short run.

Two Ways Forward

We don’t mean to imply that there was bias inherent in the transfer decisions made back in 2019; of course back then the extent of the Coronavirus risk was unknown in the U.S. But other credit issues (unrelated to Covid 19) emerging in the WhiteHorse portfolio could have potentially been anticipated at that time – and the 2019 transfers ultimately deferred or changed.

There are two ways to try to mitigate adverse selection and other concerns associated with the joint venture. The first would be to go back and negotiate with the Ohio retirees’ fund and take the relatively drastic measure of unwinding the joint venture entirely – essentially transferring all of the assets back. This could be done in a manner whereby the state of Ohio would in return be paid back cash (for its investment) over time and at a discount to reflect the true value/NAV today of the transferred assets. A variation on that theme would be to issue the Ohio Teachers new shares in the public entity (which would be potentially dilutive) as an alternative to the cash payment. This would serve to conserve much needed cash for future dividends.

The second alternative, which is likely less palatable to the external manager, would be for WhiteHorse to pledge all of its fees from the Ohio venture to a) support expenses associated with the publicly entity and b) stabilize the dividend. Because WhiteHorse is an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital which has over $30 billion of $AUM, its in a better position to do this than would be a smaller manager not part of a large fund family. Further, WhiteHorse could cut its overall management fee (charged to public shareholders) as a long-term show of faith. Last, taking a cue from recent moves at BDC giant Prospect Capital (PSEC), WhiteHorse CEO Aronson and other insiders at H.I.G. could consider increasing their own personal holdings of WhiteHorse shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.