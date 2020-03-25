Fonar Is A Perfect Example For The Magic Formula

At an 8x P/E multiple, we get a per-share value of $20.4. At a current share price of $12.13, we see an upside potential of 67%.

The company has $90M in current assets and total liabilities of $31.6M. Cash alone, at $30.5 could cover 97% of their total liabilities.

Fonar Corporation (FONR) is probably one of the most undervalued stocks we have seen so far since the market collapse in early March.

Its share price has gone down from about $20 a share at the beginning of the month to a current $12.13:

Source: finviz.com

At current levels, the company is trading below its sector median and its 5-year average valuation ratios.

The company has a pristine balance sheet with zero financial debt and $28.7M in operating leases, yet its cash balance alone covers 97% of its total liabilities.

Fonar is also a profitable and growing company. It generates plenty of FCF and is finding ways to redeploy capital in its existing fields.

The company is a good business selling at cheap prices. We believe Fonar provides investors with a margin of safety and see the potential upside of 67%.

Business Overview

Fonar Corporation (FONR) consists of two businesses. One, the legacy business, was the creator of the MRI scanner. The founder and Chairman of the company, Raymond Damadian, created and patented the technology in the 1970s. Fonar was incorporated and went public in 1981. Since then, there has been minimal innovation in the product, with the most recent upgrade in 1996, when Fonar introduced the upright MRI. This new type of MRI product allows the patient to get a scan sitting down or standing up thus avoiding the conventional “tunnel” MRI, which for some patients can be intimidating. This product is becoming the focus of current management. They market the product to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. They also have an operating segment in charge of giving maintenance and repairs to the machines.

The second business consists of managing MRI imaging centers through their wholly-owned subsidiary Health Management Company of America (HMCA). This operating segment is the growth driver of the company. Management wanted to create a more consistent source of revenue when they realized the very volatile nature of selling MRI scanners. The company saw an opportunity to enter the space after having been in the field for more than 20 years, becoming very familiar with the day-to-day operation of these facilities. Once HMCA is contracted to manage the imaging facilities, they become in charge of the front office and back-office operations, such as hiring, IT services, contract negotiations, billing and collection services, compliance consulting, etc., - whatever is needed to run the operations smoothly. HMCA manages a total of 25 MRI imaging centers, 4 of which are owned by the company and located in Florida. HMCA does business in Florida and New York.

The company has a market cap of $80.2M. There a no analyst covering the company and management doesn’t do conference calls. All the information provided comes from their annual and quarterly reports and occasional press releases.

Is Fonar a good business?

On a consolidated basis, Fonar does have a very good business. However, if we separate the results from the sales and maintenance of the MRI scanners with that of the management business, it’s a very different story.

Selling MRI scanners is bad business and a declining one:

Source: company filings

Just looking at the revenue line, we see how the business is very cyclical and unpredictable. The segment has been shrinking its sales and became unprofitable in 2016. The company segment has been losing on average around $2.7M in FCF.

This segment is experiencing increased competition from companies such as GE, Siemens, Hitachi, Toshiba, and Phillips. As the company loses market share to this bigger companies, the revenue from their maintenance and repair segment starts declining as old machines are taken out of the market and new ones don’t cover the deficit.

But just because the business of selling MRI scanners is a declining business, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the use of technology is declining. We can tell by looking at the increasing number of patients getting an MRI scan based on figures provided by HMCA:

Source: press releases

Although the sale of MRI scanners is an unprofitable business, it gets HMCA in the door of many physicians and potential customers. It gives them the credibility to demonstrate they know what they are doing.

HMCA is a very different story as shown by the numbers below:

Source: company filings

Here we have a very different business. This segment has been growing revenues at very steady rates for the last 4 years. As the company is reaching scale, we see operating margins increasing from 21% to a current 29.2%. The segment also creates significant FCF, generating $23.3M in 2019. The segment return on assets is also high, although they have retreated from 19.1% reached in 2016 to a current 15.2% in 2019. This decline can be attributed to a larger investment in assets, which have grown on average about 23% and a decrease in operating margins as the company spends more in SG&A.

There are some positive trends which the company addressed with a press release for their Q2 2020 results. In the press release, the company mentions installing new MRI scanners at existing facilities, citing an increase in patient volume. New installed MRI scanners would help reduce the wait time of patients and appointment backlog:

In October, 2019, we installed a second MRI scanner at the HMCA-managed facility in Ormond Beach, Florida. There was a need to reduce appointment backlogs and also to increase patient volume by expanding the range of MRI services to the medical community. Even though the second scanner was not operational for the entire second quarter of fiscal 2020, the total scan volume for the quarter was 17% higher than the scan volume in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The total scan volume has since been ramping up rapidly in the third quarter. – Source (emphasis added)

The company is also finding opportunities in managing new facilities. There are expecting one new facility in June of this year:

Company growth is also achieved via de novo Stand-Up® MRI locations. I am pleased to report that we are also in the process of installing the first MRI in what will be a two-MRI facility in Pembroke Pines, Florida. We expect Pembroke Pines to be operational by the end of June as well. – Source

This demonstrates the company is finding venues to redeploy capital, which for shareholders is good news, as the company can achieve more than a satisfactory rate of return.

By consolidating the two operating segments, we get a better picture of what returns the company generates on the invested capital and their margin profile:

Source: quickfs.net

On a consolidated basis, the company still shows very impressive results. Looking at profitability margins we see that they have remained stable and are trending upwards. We also note high returns on equity and invested capital. These numbers makes us believe that Fonar is a good business with enough room to redeploy capital.

Is it cheap?

Fonar is trading at the following valuation metrics:

Source: seekingalpha.com

Not only is Fonar trading below their sector median, but it is also trading at significant discounts to their 5-year average valuation metrics. By purchasing a share in Fonar, you would be acquiring a company trading at less than book value, with a FCF yield of 25% and profitable and growing revenues.

Solid Balance Sheet

We believe Fonar can weather any storm because of their amazing balance sheet. The company has $90M in current assets and total liabilities of $31.6M. Cash alone, at $30.5 could cover 97% of their total liabilities. The company has zero financial debt and most of its liabilities consist of operating leases, at $28.7M.

Valuation

If we use the 5-year average P/E multiple for Fonar of 8x, and use as normalized earnings per share for its 5-year average as well, we get $2.55 in normalized earnings power for the company. At an 8x P/E multiple, we get a per-share value of $20.4. At a current share price of $12.13, we see an upside potential of 67%.

We believe Fonar is a buy at these prices.

Risks

The biggest risk for Fonar is the uncertainty regarding insurance policies and changes in the reimbursement rate. If reimbursement rate changes for the worse, it would impact directly the management business as fees paid to the company would be lower, due to the reduced income their customers receive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FONR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.