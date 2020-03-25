Shelter-In-Place With These 5 Apartment REITs

The housing shortage, along with embedded factors ensuring Millennials will gravitate toward renting for a long time to come, is bullish for apartments.

There will be some short-term pain to come from the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown, but long-term fundamentals remain strong for apartment REITs.

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

In the short term, apartment real estate investment trusts ("REITs") like those discussed in this article are likely to face some minor to moderate headwinds. Various financial players in the economy from landlords to banks to governments are pulling together to shoulder the burden of coronavirus infections and shelter-in-place orders so that it doesn't fall entirely on workers and small businesses.

For apartment REITs, that likely means rent deferrals or holidays for tenants affected by the virus or the reaction to it. Some have already announced a temporary halt to evictions for those impacted by the economic shutdown, as well as the promise of no rent hikes for the next few months. Payment plans will likely be set up to defer rental income out by months or longer. Late fees, application fees, and administrative fees are being waived. And rent concessions will likely be offered in order to ramp up leasing again once the nation eases up on the lockdown.

That said, there's still a lot to be said for the long-term fundamentals of the apartment real estate space.

The ongoing housing shortage in many cities across the nation has caused home prices to increase faster than wages for a huge swathe of the populace. That necessitates renting rather than buying for a large number of people and for most Millennials. What's more, in many states, restrictions on new building, disincentives from new building (such as rent control), and a politically powerful culture of NIMBYism ("not in my backyard") severely restricts apartment supply growth, even while job growth and natural population growth ensure continually rising demand. Constrained supply plus higher demand is a sure-fire formula for increased prices.

For apartment landlords, those prices are rent rates.

Now, combine that with the fact that, for cultural reasons (e.g. less religiosity) as well as financial reasons (e.g. student debt), Millennials are putting off getting married and having kids until later in life. The average age of marriage in the 1970s was 22. Today, it's 28. That adds to the demand for rental properties, as marriage and kids tend to spur the desire for homeownership. We can see this in the data, as the peak home buying age rose from 29 in the 1970s to 33 today (see slide 26 here).

Source: AvalonBay August 2019 Presentation

All of this adds up to long-term outperformance. Over the past twenty years, apartment REITs have dramatically outperformed both the S&P 500 and the broader equity REIT index.

Source: UDR Presentation

So let's look at five multifamily (apartment) REITs that look like attractive buying opportunities today.

1. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Dividend Yield: 4.49%

Price/FFO: 13.7x

2019 AFFO Payout Ratio: 64.8%

2019 Net Debt To EBITDA: 4.62x

Mid-America is focused in the Sun Belt region of the United States from Texas to Florida up to Virginia. Its top ten markets by percentage of NOI are Dallas-Fort Worth (13.2%), Atlanta (12.3%), Charlotte (7%), Tampa (6.7%), Washington D.C. (6.6%), Orlando (6.4%), Austin (6.1%), Raleigh/Durham (4.6%), Nashville (4.5%), and Houston (4.4%).

Source: Mid-America Apartment Communities Presentation

Now, when it comes to apartment REITs, admittedly, I'm a bit like the crazy cat lady with a flurry of cats prowling around her house. They're all my babies, but if I said I don't have a favorite, I'd be lying. I do have a favorite. It's Mid-America. What I like most about MAA is its diversification. The REIT is diversified both in terms of the locations within its metropolitan markets as well as in its property quality/price points.

Source: Mid-America Apartment Communities Presentation

Class A properties are the newest, most top-of-the-line and thus priciest buildings offering the latest and greatest amenities. Class B properties are either slightly older or designed with a little more affordability in mind. Prices for these are a bit more inexpensive. I like that MAA has a fairly large exposure to Class B properties, which tend to be more recession-resistant than Class A properties, which can see their rents decline further during downturns.

With net debt to EBITDA at 4.62x, 7.5 years of weighted average maturity remaining on its debt, fixed charge coverage of 5.1x, and only 9% of debt coming due in 2020 and 2021, MAA looks well suited to ride out this storm. The company has a strong redevelopment pipeline as well as the capacity to pursue external growth. Plus, its $20.5 million in cash should come in handy to get through a period of depressed cash flow as rents are deferred and fees waived.

Assuming 5% dividend growth (roughly in line with its average), buying MAA at today's starting yield of 4.49% would result in a yield-on-cost after ten years (aka "10-year YoC") of 7.3%.

2. Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Dividend Yield: 4.42%

Price/FFO: 13.5x

2019 AFFO Payout Ratio: 58.3%

2019 Net Debt To EBITDA: 5.5x

ESS is a West Coast apartment REIT that owns properties in the severely supply-constrained urban markets of Northern and Southern California and Seattle, Washington. In these markets, the cost to own a home is prohibitive for many people, making renting a necessity, even for many relatively high earners.

Source: Essex Presentation

But wait, you might be saying. Don't California and Seattle have rent control? Yes, they do. Doesn't that eradicate any profit that apartment landlords have? Actually, no. It (along with thoroughly entrenched NIMBY-ism) has the unintended effect of restricting the new supply of housing units that come to market, thus withholding supply growth while leaving demand constant. That is good for the incumbent apartment landlords like Essex.

Under most rent control schemes, what the regulations do is cap rent growth to the regional rate of inflation for already existing buildings. (California has a new rule capping rent growth at CPI + 5%.) Often, newly constructed, higher-end buildings are exempt from these rules. What's more, after tenants move out of a unit, landlords can raise rents beyond the rate of inflation if substantial improvements are made to the unit. As such, rent control tends to cause tenants to remain in their units for longer periods of time, thus lowering turnover costs.

ESS boasts the highest total return in the REIT space since 1994, having trounced the market at a 16.6% CAGR since then. And fundamentals for its markets remain strong. Since the Great Recession, there have been 5x higher job growth than housing growth in ESS's markets. The net debt to EBITDA of 5.5x is also reasonable for this BBB+ credit company.

Preliminary January and February same-property rental revenue growth were in-line with expectations, which gives hope that ESS will be relatively unscathed by the ravages of the coronavirus. Although, if unemployment spikes and remains elevated for multiple months, it will eventually weigh on tenants' ability to pay rent. If that does happen, ESS can draw on its substantial liquidity of $1.4 billion ($1.18 billion untapped credit facility + $225 million in cash) to get through any troubles.

ESS is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend for 26 years straight at an average annual rate of 6.4% since 1994. Assuming a slower growth rate of 5.5% going forward, buying in at today's starting yield of 4.42% would render a 10-year YoC of 7.55%.

3. AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Dividend Yield: 4.99%

Price/FFO: 13x

2019 AFFO Payout Ratio: 65%

2019 Net Debt To EBITDA: 4.38x

AVB is the 9th largest publicly traded REIT in the US and one of the most well-established players in this industry. Its portfolio assets are mainly Class A properties concentrated in the high-growth, supply-constrained metro markets along the East and West coasts, but the company has also been expanding into Denver, Colorado, and Southeastern Florida since 2017. Its top five markets are Greater Los Angeles (19.2%), Washington D.C. (18.4%), New York City (15.9%), San Francisco Bay Area (15%), and Boston (12.9%).

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Debt as a percentage of total capitalization is quite low at 20.1% and fixed charge coverage is a very high 5.4x, but AVB's debt maturities are not quite as distanced from the present as some of its peers. The company's 2019 10-K showed 7.2% of total debt coming due in 2020, followed by 8% in 2021. The REIT's coveted A- credit rating should come in handy in refinancing this year.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

As for liquidity, AVB has plenty: $1.64 billion undrawn on its 2024 credit facility and $39.7 million in cash on hand. That should be enough to sustain it through this rough period of potential rent deferrals and waived fees.

AVB has achieved 5.2% average annual dividend growth since its IPO. Assuming the dividend rises at a 5% annual rate going forward, buying in at today's 4.99% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 8.13%.

Dividend Yield: 4.66%

Price/FFO: 14.1x

2019 AFFO Payout Ratio: 70%

2019 Net Debt To EBITDA: 5.8x

UDR focuses mostly on Class A & B apartments in urban and suburban markets in some of the nation's largest cities. UDR's top five metro markets are Washington D.C. (19.3%), Orange County (13.5%), San Francisco Bay Area (12.9%), Seattle (8.9%), and New York (6.8%).

About 40% of properties are urban while 60% are suburban, and 60% are Class A while 40% are Class B. UDR's portfolio is one of the more geographically diversified, although by NOI it is still heavily weighted toward the coastal cities.

Source: UDR Investor Presentation

UDR's investment grade credit rating (S&P: BBB+) and well-laddered debt maturity schedule (aside from secured debt that will need to be refinanced this year) should help the REIT weather this temporary COVID-19 storm with relative ease. (The $300K of commercial paper was due in January of this year, so it should have already been dealt with.)

Source: UDR Investor Presentation

However, UDR ended 2019 with only $8.1 million in cash, after having closed a large acquisition in December, 2019.

Before the coronavirus exploded across the US, spurring social distancing policies, UDR expected to generate AFFO of $2.03 (midpoint) in 2020 while paying out $1.44 as dividends for a 70.9% payout ratio. That will likely need to be adjusted, but on March 19th (after the coronavirus-induced market mayhem began) management did raise the dividend by 5.1%, which shows their confidence going forward.

Assuming a 5% dividend growth rate going forward, buying in at today's 4.66% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.59%.

5. Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Dividend Yield: 4.72%

Price/FFO: 13x

2019 AFFO Payout Ratio: 74%

2019 Net Debt To EBITDA: 3.9x

Like Mid-America, Camden is headquartered in a Southern state (Houston, Texas) and focuses on high-growth metro markets in the southern half of the United States. Its top five metro markets are Washington D.C. (16.5%), Houston (11.4%), Atlanta (8.6%), Los Angeles/Orange County (8.1%), and Dallas (7.2%).

Source: Citi Global Property CEO Presentation

Camden owned a little over 56,000 units as of the end of 2019 and had over 2,200 in development. Total monthly revenue per occupied unit was $1,827 in 2019. That does not necessarily mean that base rent per unit averaged that amount last year. It includes rent plus other fees that apartment community residents may incur or choose to take on, such as extra amenities.

Most units are occupied by one or two residents, with only about 15% of units occupied by three or more residents. The median age of Camden residents is 30, implying that most of its residents are Millennials. The average household income per unit is in excess of $100K, and the average rent-to-income ratio is quite low at 18.9%. This suggests that the average Camden resident is not an hourly worker at especially high risk of losing their job during this particular economic crisis.

What's more, new housing starts and completions have been much lower in Camden's markets than in the nation as a whole, implying slower supply growth that does not keep pace with demand growth.

Source: Citi Global Property CEO Presentation

Aside from 2011, AFFO has covered the dividend by a wide margin every year during the current economic expansion.

Source: Citi Global Property CEO Presentation

Since 2011, Camden has significantly upgraded the quality of its portfolio, increasing revenue per unit from $1,042 to $1,827, for instance. The average age of the properties it sold was 23 years, while the average age of acquired assets was 4 years. Now the average age of its portfolio as a whole is 13 years.

When it comes to the balance sheet, Camden is very strong with low debt and ample liquidity, as signified by its S&P A- credit rating. It has $733 million available in its $900 million credit facility as of February 28th, plus $50 million in cash as of the end of 2019. Oh, and having no debt mature until 2022 is helpful as well.

Source: Citi Global Property CEO Presentation

Assuming the previous ten years' average annual dividend growth rate of 5% holds up for the next ten, buying in at today's 4.72% starting yield would render a 10-year YoC of 7.69%.

Conclusion

I've already shown my cards when it comes to my personal favorite apartment REIT in this list. Mid-America has a very low payout ratio (for a REIT) and attractive diversification in non-coastal markets. Maybe it's just that I'm a proud Texan who doesn't live in a metropolis, but I like gaining exposure to the many fast-growing cities in the Sun Belt that don't get a lot of love from the other apartment REITs. These markets tend to exhibit more linear, rather than cyclical, growth, which makes them slightly more recession-resistant than their coastal peers.

Plus, I like that MAA has a substantial portion of Class B (mid-tier quality) apartments in its portfolio (a trait it shares with UDR). During recessions, these tend to be the fallback of folks that would prefer living somewhere high-end but want to reign in the spending. They can be managed much like a Class A property without dealing with the many hassles of a Class C property (and its tenants).

When it comes to debt situations, Camden takes home the prize. Its sub-4x leverage ratio and zero debt maturities until 2022 put it in a great position to ride out the storm. But its Houston properties could suffer a setback in rent growth due to the oil price collapse.

AvalonBay offers a relatively high starting yield along with an extraordinarily low payout ratio (roughly even with that of MAA). Plus, its liquidity situation is top notch. Given its larger size, however, it may be more difficult for AVB to raise its dividend at the same pace as its peers going forward.

UDR has nice geographic and portfolio quality/price point diversification, and its debt maturity schedule looks good. But liquidity looks a bit tight.

And then there's Essex, which I like a lot. It has an extremely low payout ratio, strong liquidity position, and management team that is adept at navigating tricky West Coast real estate markets. There's always the risk that government officials could install new draconian rules that would make it impossible for landlords to profit, but any such regulation would most likely be structured to hurt small owners of rental houses, townhouses, and duplexes rather than the big, corporate landlords.

In my opinion, you couldn't go wrong with any one of these REITs at today's prices. As for me, simply because dry powder is limited, I am prioritizing Mid-America, Essex, and AvalonBay.

