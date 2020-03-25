O2 Czech Republic: Data Infrastructure Owner And Content Provider With Great Future

Content and Data Infrastructure Importance

The most used terms today are social distancing and home quarantine. Both are essential for limiting the impact of the virus. People's behavior is changing either willingly or under the restrictions set by governments in many countries.

The change in people's behavior leads to an increased usage of data infrastructure and enormous demand for online content. Naturally, companies providing online content and running infrastructure for delivering the content to customers see an increase in revenues.

The above mentioned increase could last much longer than we think. Many countries expect to have restrictions on social meetings and gatherings in place for a few months. Moreover, the current "working from home" restriction can be a significant trend for many companies in the future. Office space will become less and less necessary, and firms that own data infrastructure, online tools for working, and online content producers will see increased demand for years now.

O2 Czech Republic: Owner of Infrastructure and Content Producer

The O2 Czech Republic (O2CR OTC:TFAOF) is the biggest telecommunications company providing mobile and fixed-line services in the Czech Republic. Lately, it also started the production of content (pay-tv).

That makes O2CR more attractive as it operates and controls both attractive segments (creation of content and delivering the content) that face increased demand from customers. It makes them less vulnerable to competition or drop-outs in delivery of the content from external parties.

Financials

I wrote the article about O2CR back in 2016 as an opportunity to gain an above-average dividend yield. The company delivered dividend yields I expected and is still performing very well.

Dividend Yield

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* Dividend in CZK 16 17 17 17 17

*subject to approval by shareholders, meeting planned for 04/16/2020 (possible delay of the date due to restrictions on meetings in the Czech Republic)

Source: O2CR website

At the current price of 214 CZK, the dividend yield is 7.94%. Approved dividend policy declares that 90 to 110% of net profit will be distributed among shareholders.

Price Development

Source: O2CR Website

Revenues Split

Total Revenues of O2CR were 38,760 million CZK (approximately 1.5 billion USD) in 2019. 52% of revenues are coming from the Czech Republic mobile network, 28% from fixed lines in the Czech Republic, and 20% from the Slovakia subsidiary (mobile network operator).

Yearly growth of revenues is 2%, net income is almost stable at 5,460 million CZK (y/y +0.2%).

O2CR is successfully replacing lower voice services revenues with mobile data, broadband, and pay-tv revenues. That is in line with my expectations about the future development of the O2CR business.

Source: O2CR Financial Presentation FY2019

Source: O2CR Financial Presentation FY2019

Summary

I am not alone, who thinks that this is an excellent time for finding a good and safe investment for the long term. O2CR operates in segments that will rise even in current times. It is a financially sound company with stable revenues and an attractive dividend yield. Therefore, I see the current drop in the stock price as an ideal opportunity to invest in O2CR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.