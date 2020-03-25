VGT: It May Be Time To Buy

The fund has some great holdings though it could be more diversified.

Now more than ever, with the COVID-19 outbreak, we will increasingly rely on technology to work and live.

VGT is a great way to gain exposure to one of the most lucrative sectors in the stock market.

Thesis Summary

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) was started in 2010 to track the performance of the technology sector in U.S. equities. As such, it has outperformed the broader market and other technology ETFs and I expect it will continue to do so. Coronavirus has served to make to the importance of cloud, video and cashless payments all the more clear to the general population and the companies in the VGT will benefit from this in the coming years.

Overview

The VGT is yet another fantastic Vanguard fund that investors can use to easily and cheaply get exposure to one of the most lucrative sectors of the stock market; technology.

The VGT has an expense ratio of 0.10%, compared to the median score expense of 1.29. The fund is passively managed and uses a full-replication strategy to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Information Technology 25/50 Index. This includes stocks of companies that serve the electronics and computer industries or that manufacture product based on the latest applied science.

As of last writing the fund is trading at $187.36 which is a slight discount when compared to its NAV of $187.44/share. The fund also pays a modest dividend of 1.5% yield as of 2/29/2020.

Holdings

Below, we can see the top 10 holdings of the VGT.

Source: Ycharts

As we can see, most of the companies above are household names. The biggest stake is held in Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). Together, they account for about ⅓ of the total investment of the fund. Beyond the top 10 holdings, the portfolio is quite well spread out across the remaining 311 stocks.

In terms of sector distribution, the VGT is invested 86% in technology, but also has noteworthy holdings in finance, 10%, industrials, 2.58%, and communication, 0.36%. Perhaps, a more interesting breakdown would be the one within the technology sector, such as the one below.

Source: Investor.vanguard

As we can see above, the majority of investment is in System software, like for example Microsoft. Technology, Hardware Storage and Periphera, with 19% of holdings come in at a close second. This includes companies such as Apple and Cisco Systems (CSCO). The company also has a healthy exposure to Semiconductors, 15%, namely through the ownership of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Data processing, 16.3%, with companies such as Microsoft and Intel Corp. (INTC)

Finally, the company owns 12.10% in application software through interesting and perhaps lesser-known companies such as salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) and Adobe, Inc. (ADBE)

What stands out most about the VGT ETF when compared to other tech ETFs is the exposure to the finance sector. Of course, the companies that the VGT invests in are not typical finance companies, but what has come to be known as "Fintech".

VGT: Performance

The VGT, like many of the Vanguard funds, is an overall great investment vehicle. This particular fund invests heavily in tech, which is a great sector. That has outperformed the market and might continue to do so.

Source: Ycharts

However, it is hardly significant to say the fund has fared better against the market. The same could be said about most funds and ETFs investing heavily in the tech sector.

So, let's see how the VGT fares vis-a-vis its peers.

Source: Ycharts

The chart above shows the performance of the VGT compared to two other technology ETFs; The Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW).

The FTEC is a managed Fidelity fund, while the iShares Tech ETF seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Capped Index. Again, the VGT has shown better performance in the past.

Not only has performance been better, but by most measures, the fund is less risky than its peers. The VGT has a 5 year Beta of 1.141, compared to 1.149 for the Fidelity Trust and 1.137 for the iShares. Looking at longer periods, the Beta for the VGT is the lowest.

The top 2 holdings are the same in all three funds, Apple and Microsoft, however, the VGT has a slightly bigger weighting on these and has had a better performance from its other holdings, such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). This exposure to the Fintech sector has done well for the VGT.

What makes the VGT "Better" going forward

Of course, one thing is past performance, and the other is future performance. Can we expect the VGT to continue to outperform the market and its peers? I think so.

I expect Apple and Microsoft to continue to deliver value to investors. Apple can do so through its immense cash balance, and Microsoft has a very positive growth outlook thanks to its cloud segment.

On top of that, as mentioned above, I like the fact that the fund has holdings like Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal (PYPL). The fintech sector is sure to continue to grow in the next few years as we move towards a cashless society.

Finally, I expect Salesforce and Adobe to also be great plays. The outbreak and quarantine which most of the world is going through have put us much more in touch with the idea of working and communicating online rather than in person. Applications like Adobe and Salesforce enable this new way of working.

Having said this, there are some shortcomings to the fund. To begin with, it is not incredibly well diversified. I would like to see at least another 5-6 companies making up ⅓ of the portfolio, not just Microsoft and Apple. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon Inc. (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) come to mind, although the latter is not a U.S. company. The company could also be better diversified in the semiconductor field, where I believe NVDA is losing dominance.

Takeaway

I still think the fund is overall good and will outweigh the market. However, with such a wide array of great companies in the sector, consider complementing this investment with some of the other big names mentioned above.

