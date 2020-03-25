John Wiley & Sons Isn't A Buy, Yet

Unfortunately, there's not really a short put trade here. The best we can do is a long dated buy order at a great price and hope that it gets there.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A) are down about 31% since January first, and I thought I’d look in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy this dividend grower at current levels.

I’ll come right to the point. While I think the shares are obviously more compelling now than they were a few months ago, I think there’s very little to support the shares at current levels, and I must suggest that investors refrain from risking capital here at this time. In addition, while I usually like selling puts on great companies that are slightly overpriced, that’s not possible in this instance, given the wide bid-asked spread. For that reason, the only thing I can recommend is that investors put in a long dated buy order at a price that I think represents excellent value. While I think the shares are cheap, they are certainly not trading for fire sale prices. They may get to that level, and I’ll recommend buying if they do. At the moment, though, I think it makes sense to sit on the sidelines here. I’ll go through my reasoning below, and will welcome any comments or differences of opinion below.

Financial History

John Wiley’s financial history is interesting (to me at least) for a number of reasons. On the one hand, there’s much to like about the financial history here, but on the other it seems that some very important trends are unsustainable. In particular, in spite of the fact that both revenue and net income have declined at a CAGR of about -.24% and -1% respectively, dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 2.6% over the same time period. This has driven the payout ratio to its current level of 89%. In my view, this trend can’t continue. At the same time, I like the fact that the company has reduced leverage significantly over the past five years, with long term debt down at a CAGR of about 6%. This has resulted in an interest rate reduction at a CAGR of about 1% over the same time. The lion’s share of this debt consists of a revolving credit line in the amount of $1.1 billion that’s due March 1, 2021. The weighted interest rate on this debt is ~2.88%, and there’s about $312 million of undrawn room on this line.

I think it’s obvious that management is relatively shareholder friendly, in light of the fact that they’ve returned just over $660 million to shareholders over the past 5 ¾ years. Just over $243 million of this was in the form of stock buybacks, and the balance was from ever rising dividend payments.

Before turning to the latest quarterly results relative to the same period a year ago, I should note that the majority of cash flow is generated in Q4 due to the timing of research journal publication. For that reason, year over year comparisons are slightly more relevant in my view. That said, it is worthwhile to offer some commentary on the latest quarterly results. Revenue was up about 3.6%, but operating income and net income were down about 19% and 20% respectively. In spite of the fact that all expenses were up in the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago, the standout growers were interest expense and restructuring charges. Interest expense increased about 63%, while restructuring charges were up about 406% from the year ago period. I think the restructuring charges deserve some further commentary. Namely, the worst seems to be behind the company, per the following from the latest 10-Q. For example, over the past nine months, the company incurred just over $2.7 billion in research publishing and platforms restructuring charges, but only $66 million over the past three months.

In sum, I like the fact that the company has been working at reducing debt, which is of critical importance at the moment in my view. The difficulty as far as I can tell is that trends will have to change over the longer term if dividend growth is to continue.

The Stock

Those who know me know to make their way for the conversational exits when I start talking about the disconnect between business performance and stock prices. Those of you who read my stuff on this forum are familiar with where I stand on the matter. In case you’re new, I’ll describe the idea briefly. A great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a challenged business can be a wonderful investment at a favorable price. I judge whether a stock is trading at the “right” price in a host of ways, both simple and more complex. On the simple side, I look at a ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, book value, etc. On that basis, the shares are trading near the low side relative to their historical range.

In addition, I like to try to determine what the market is currently assuming about the long term growth of a given business. I get a sense of the market’s expectations about future growth by turning to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about the future prospects for a given company. Applying this methodology to John Wiley suggests that the market is still forecasting a long term growth rate of ~6% to this company. In my opinion, that’s a bit rich.

Options?

I normally like employing short put options to access companies that I like but believe to be relatively overpriced. I do this because I think such a strategy represents a win-win trade for investors. If the shares don’t reach the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares do reach the strike price, the investor is obliged to buy, but does so at a price that they were happy with in the first place.

The problem in this case, though, is that the bid-asked spread of the put that I would be willing to sell (the September put with a strike of $25) is way too wide in my estimation. Specifically, it’s bid-asked at $1.50-$10. The market is too fast moving to get a reasonable price on these options. For that reason, I’m afraid I must avoid selling puts and put in a “good for 60 days” buy order at a price of $25. It may not reach that level, but if things stabilize, the price spread on the options may improve.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to like about John Wiley. The company is paying down debt, and management treats shareholders very well. In spite of the fact that the payout ratio is quite high, I think the dividend is sustainable over the short to medium terms, given the large cash hoard and available room on the credit line. .Also, the shares are trading inexpensively relative to the overall market and to their own past. The problem is that, over the past few weeks, investors have seen the price of shares that were equally cheap absolutely collapse. I think John Wiley is a fine business, and I think it’ll survive the current crisis, but there’s very little to stop the shares from plummetting further in my estimation. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying them at these levels. I can, however, suggest that investors put in an order to buy at $25. In my view, acquiring the shares at that price would generate very positive returns over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.