JOYY Inc.: Deep Discount Offers Investors Many Ways To Win

JOYY Inc. (YY) has long been on my radar, given the market's refusal to assign a reasonable valuation to the core YY business. Following a review of the solid Q4 results and the recent selloff, I am increasingly bullish on the valuation case for the group. Along with the core strength, the continued traction demonstrated by Bigo (YY's international business) is a key positive - in particular, successful monetization initiatives across Bigo Live, as well as Likee, look set to drive additional growth. Yet, on a sum-of-parts basis, the current YY market cap implies a deeply discounted (negative, even) value for the core YY business. With Bigo on track for profitability in FY21 and the YY story potentially benefiting from a catalyst or two down the road, I would be a buyer at current levels.

A 4Q19 Beat As International Expansion Gains Traction

JOYY's 4Q19 net revenue received a strong boost from the stay-at-home period in China, rising 64.2% YoY to RMB7.6bn (above the upper-end of prior guidance). While live streaming revenue (+63% YoY) remains the major revenue driver, JOYY's non-live streaming revenue is gaining traction, rising 89% YoY for the quarter to RMB472m.

Source: Company Filings

While non-GAAP net income attributable to YY was down 29% YoY to RMB600.8m in 4Q19, I would point out that 1) this was largely due to the consolidation of loss-making Bigo and 2) it was still above consensus estimates. Excluding Bigo, JOYY Core (i.e., YY Live and HAGO) would have posted a net income of RMB767m on a non-GAAP basis - roughly flat YoY.

Source: Company Filings

On a full-year basis, the strong 4Q19 results boosted FY19 revenue to RMB25.6bn (+62.2% YoY), though non-GAAP net income was down 31.2% to RMB2.3bn. Looking ahead, management has guided for 1Q20 revenue to range between RMB6.75bn and RMB6.85bn, implying a 41.2-43.3% YoY growth. For FY20, key drivers include the greater monetization of Likee as well as the increased revenue contribution from developed markets for Bigo Live.

Optimistic on the Bigo Outlook

Live streaming platforms such as YY Live should, intuitively, be key beneficiaries of the stay-at-home period - thus, the strong boost in new users in 4Q19 came as little surprise, in my view.

Source: Company Filings

Bigo has emerged as the key highlight, however, with segmental revenue reaching RMB1.8bn in 4Q19 (+17.4% QoQ), with live streaming revenue rising 15.5% QoQ to RMB1.6bn. For the quarter, Bigo also recorded a non-GAAP net loss of RMB272.7m, implying a net loss margin of 15.1% (decreasing ~50bps from the -15.6% in 3Q19).

Source: Company Filings

Likee's average mobile MAU increased 15.1% QoQ to 115.3m in 4Q19, while Bigo Live's MAU rose 18.6% YoY to 23.1m. The paying ratio of 4.5% in FY19 also implies a ~20bps increase in the ratio to 4.8% in 4Q19.

Source: Company Filings

Also notable was management's increasing confidence in Bigo reaching profitability by FY21, with a one-month breakeven target by end-FY20. However, there could be an upside risk to the current profitability target if Bigo Live sustains its penetration in developed markets. Per management on the 4Q19 call, revenue from the U.S., Japan, and Europe contributed ~31% to Bigo Live's revenue (vs. 26% in 3Q19), as a 50% increase in the paying user base drove growth.

Further supporting the case for a clear path to profitability for Bigo is Likee reaching a sufficient scale in its largest market, India, allowing it to grow organically with lower user acquisition costs in FY20. That said, there is also the potential for the user acquisition cost savings to be redeployed into other growing markets (e.g., Indonesia and Russia). Hence, my base case remains for a non-GAAP operating loss position for Bigo in FY20, before turning a non-GAAP operating profit in FY21.

So I truly believe the Likee business will enter the second stage, which just means more healthy and more balanced [development] of the stage. So as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, so this year, Likee will focus on the monetization. So hopefully, at the end of this year, the overall Bigo business will achieve the single-month breakeven."

YY Core Remains a Consistent Cash Generator

While I do think Bigo is nearing an inflection point in its journey, YY core (YY Live + Hago) remains highly cash generative, contributing toward an accumulated group-level net cash balance (i.e., including Huya) of >RMB21bn (~89% of the current market cap) as of end-FY19. It also generated RMB1.8bn in net cash from operating activities in 4Q19.

Source: Company Filings

With the stock trading near net cash levels (including Huya), I think a potential share buyback or dividend makes a great deal of sense. On the 4Q19 call, management expressed its willingness to start buying back its shares if the share price lingers at current levels, though I think a special dividend could be on the cards in FY21 if the company executes in line with guidance.

And meanwhile, we're also observing the latest market turmoil, and obviously, our stock recently is very undervalued and particularly in the recent turmoil, continue to go down. So we will seriously consider share buyback and other methods of returning some of this cash to the shareholders.

YY "Stub" Enters Deeply Negative Territory

Breaking JOYY into the constituent parts (core YY, Huya, and Bigo) reveals the true extent of the undervaluation. In my view, there are two ways to interpret the current JOYY discount - 1) JOYY's current valuation (~11x fwd PE) ascribes a significantly negative value to YY Live and 2) JOYY's current valuation implies zero value to the Bigo stake and an implied 3.2x P/E multiple to YY Core. Either way, investors are presented with many ways to win - after all, this is a live streaming industry leader that should benefit from a prolonged "stay-at-home" period.

Scenario 1:

$ 'm Current YY market cap 4,120 (-) YY's share of Huya at the current market cap 1,210 (-) Net cash (ex-Huya) 1,592 (-) Bigo valuation - based on latest funding round 2,100 (=) Implied YY Core "stub" valuation -782

Scenario 2:

$ 'm Current YY market cap 4,120 (-) YY's share of Huya at the current market cap 1,210 (-) Net cash (ex-Huya) 1,592 (-) Bigo valuation 0 (=) Implied YY Core "stub" valuation 1,318 Implied YY Core "stub" P/E 3.2x

Source: Author's Est; Market Data as of 24th March 2020

While sum-of-the-parts investment ideas tend not to work without good value realization catalysts, the JOYY case is highly compelling in this regard. Firstly, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) holds a right to increase its ownership to 50.1% (due by Mar '21). JOYY management has expressed its willingness to sell the rest of Huya (NYSE:HUYA) if/when Tencent exercises its option. Secondly, YY also holds the option to gain control of Bigo, after which Bigo results will be consolidated and publicly disclosed. Potential downside risks include a "lower for longer" macro outlook, increased competitive intensity, and any new regulations on live streaming.

