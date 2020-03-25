NextEra Energy: A Long-Term Power Play

Industry leading EPS growth and the company's positioning in the favorable renewable energy sector will help drive the stock upward for the foreseeable future.

NextEra Energy has more than 50% upside potential if the stock can make its way back to 52 week highs before the end of 2020.

Virus Fears Shine A Light On Utility Sector

The utility sector is one of those areas of the market that normally has little volatility or action, but with the introduction of COVID-19 into the United States in late February, utilities have been one area where investors have sought refuge. One of my favorite names in the utility industry is NextEra Energy (NEE) based out of Juno Beach, Florida. The stock not only brings in revenue through the traditional transmission and sale of electric power as many utilities do, but also specializes heavily in solar and wind power opening up opportunities for significant growth for years to come (Figure 1).

(Figure 1) Wind And Solar Power Have Taken Off Since 2010 Due To The Increase In Cost Effectiveness Through New, Innovative Technologies

This market diversification allows NextEra to have accelerated growth in comparison to traditional electric utility companies. That along with the over 30% pullback due to macroeconomic headwinds has brought about considerable long-term value in the company's stock. The 2.9% dividend yield is a cherry on top of what looks to be a strong buy for patient investors.

Expedited Growth & Renewed Value

NextEra Energy has been a growth leader among competitors for some time now, but is expected to take that a step further in coming years, distancing themselves from peers by rapidly expanding EPS figures (Figure 2). This growth is coming primarily from contributions from new projects.

(Figure 2) NextEra Expects To Grow EPS Well Beyond That Of Competitors Over The Next Couple Of Years

NEE was arguably overvalued, but with the recent pullback mainly due to the coronavirus, the stock now trades valued relatively fairly. With the accelerated growth that is expected it is not impractical to assume that the stock could return to 52 week highs by the end of 2020 with no problems signaling a short-term upside of as much as 50% returns to the $280 area. For patient investors willing to take on more risk it could pay to hold through 2021 as well with EPS numbers pushing higher the stock could potentially test high end Wall Street price targets that are set as high as ~$310 currently. That would be around a 60% return on investment in just over a year.

New advances in technology could only accelerate NextEra Energy's growth with solar becoming more and more efficient each and every day. Sustainable energy could come into focus further if Democrats take over in the upcoming election and push forward green incentives that could be beneficial to environmentally friendly companies like NextEra.

Risks

NextEra Energy does have over $42 billion in debt, but much of that is long term debt and should not be a huge issue for a company that makes nearly $20 in revenues each year. This number should be watched carefully if markets take a long-term downward trend though.

Macroeconomic headwinds due to COVID-19 do not pose a huge threat to the stock in my opinion as even though people are "social distancing", energy usage should not take too huge of a hit. The biggest hit that I could see from this would be less investment in renewables in turn slowing growth, but I do not really expect to see this happening unless the virus drags on much longer than anticipated. These fears may actually be a positive for investors allowing them to purchase NEE at a discounted price as opposed to the all-time highs we saw just a few weeks ago.

All of this in mind I do not see NEE falling too much more from current prices. I believe the stock is already drastically oversold and any further falls will most likely only be short-term (2-4 months). Peers such as Duke (DUK) and Dominion (D) have not been hit as hard as NextEra in recent pullbacks and I think we will see that NextEra will find a much quicker bounce or recovery than their competitors in coming months if news of virus fears stifles.

Investment Summary

Historically, NextEra Energy has delivered fantastic returns to investors (Figure 3). Following the most recent pullback the stock holds a lot of upside potential; as much as 60% over the next 12-18 months in my opinion. The stock has been very much oversold in my opinion and offers a fantastic entry price in its current state as it now offers growth, value, and a respectable dividend.

(Figure 3) NextEra Energy Has Delivered Investors Over 900% Returns Over The Last 15 Years And Continues To Invest In Innovative Projects

As wind and solar energy continue to progress, NextEra will enter into more and more profitable opportunities. The company is a leader in the renewable energy industry and the stock allows investors a diversified play within both the tech and energy sectors with low potential for much further downside risk near 52-week low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Markets are extremely volatile in current conditions. Invest at your own risk and due diligence.