Virtual COVID-19 Forum: Teekay LNG Partners (Podcast Transcript)

They don't currently see any counterparty risks or force majeure potential, but they will be executing a full deep dive on the latter to assuage concerns.

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to another iteration of our Live Investor Forum, focusing on the coronavirus impacts to the market, as well as the recent oil price war. Also looking a little bit at some of the transitions of IMO 2020, as we’re about three months into the year.

This morning, we’re hosting Teekay LNG Partners. We have CEO, Mark Kremin; and CFO, Scott Gayton, on the line with us this morning to talk to us about their company and their specific interest to the LNG space, more specifically with Teekay looking at some of the longer-term backlog deals and some of the situations in that market.

Mark and Scott, good morning. Welcome.

Mark Kremin: Good morning, J, and good morning, everyone.

JM: Yes, excellent. Thanks, again, for joining us. I understand you are teleworking today. So I’m calling in separately and dealing with those challenges. Just a disclosure before we begin. I do have long exposure to TGP. Nothing you hear on the call today constitutes investment advice in any form from myself, nor official company guidance from Teekay LNG.

Mark and Scott again, welcome. Let’s start off talking about the obvious. Let’s talk about the coronavirus impacts. Before we start talking about the market impacts, let’s just talk about sort of the work environment, both for yourself on the shoreside, but also for the seafarers. All right. What sort of mitigation measures are you taking? And how has the day-to-day, I guess, operations and routines changed over the past month or two?

MK: Well, sure. As you said earlier, J, we’re both – we’re working from home today. And that’s pretty much the case for most of our sea staff. We do have some systems and we have offices worldwide, whether it’s in Glasgow or Singapore or elsewhere, where we at Manila, for instance, where we have folks coming in and use some systems. But for the most part, we’re working remotely and we’ve been doing that, at least, a week and so far, so good. And so that’s the shoreside relatively easy.

On the seafarers side, it’s a bit more difficult. And this is not unique to us, but the entire industry. We’ve seen some headlines recently from Maersk about them stopping crew changes and we’ve done the same thing this week. It’s perhaps some of our, I should say, all of our joint venture partners and customers that we can see in the gas industry have done this.

What’s been happening is, it’s difficult to get guys on and off. At most ports, there are very few ports that are open right now to people that can get on and off without a quarantine. And so we’ve been extending into contracts for the officers and we’ve been extending contracts for our range.

And so far, again, all as well, all the offices and ratings have been accommodating to this. Obviously, it’s an inconvenience to them, but the degree of accommodating now and this goes on for several weeks or months. Obviously, we have to revisit certainly where we’re at right now. It seems like something has been managed for at least a few more weeks.

The other issue that we’re seeing on the operational side is the service engineers. So those are the major suppliers of the engine parts perhaps basically stop coming out to the ships. So that’ll be something, hopefully, we’ll spare – everyone spare it up. We do have all our critical spares in order for LNG and the same goes with dry docks.

There has been a lot of dry dock shifting in the world. And in terms of people, we’re going to go to China and now they’re going to go to somewhere else. Maybe now they’re thinking, well, I should go to China in two months instead of trying to go to someplace that’s a little bit behind the curve on the coronavirus.

So again, just to kind of wrap this up, we – on the operational side, it’s certainly more than the shoreside, but manageable. And I’m sure we’re going to get into the commercial and financial aspects of that if you wish.

JM: Yes. Let’s – I think that’s a good transition. Let’s talk about the direct market impacts to the LNG market and then more specifically the impacts that are relevant for Teekay LNG and our company and for investors to consider right now?

MK: Okay. Well, the the commercial aspects so far have been not and have – we haven’t seen any significant – seen frankly no force majeure, no signs of force majeure or cancellation or anything of the sort. We are still carrying cargos to China and we carried it all the way through and we’ve been carrying cargos everywhere else. And I – if I understand the news and everyone’s reading the same news, it looks like China is starting to regear a little bit.

So we never stopped carrying there anyway. We had a couple of deviations earlier on. We’ve seen a couple of cancellations out of the United States earlier on that we’re involving our ships, but the cargos still sailed from one place to another. So the commercial aspects, again, where we haven’t been seen any signs.

The rates have come down, at least, in the near-term on the spot rates that we’re seeing – see a lot of ships. We see a lot of sub-charters of our own ships out there. And I guess, the good news just for kind of TGP is, we are 98% fixed for the year. We have – and we also own only 90% fixed next year. So we have very little spot exposure amongst our 47 LNG carriers.

Specifically, we only have two ships coming off in around June. And that’ll be for the year and we only own 52% of those. So we have the equivalent of about one ship becoming available in the second-half of this year. So we’re feeling very insulated from a spot exposure standpoint this year and also next year, again, we’re only doing it now down to 93% next year. So that’s – I’m happy to take further questions from you, J, but that’s where the commercial side is, I think.

JM: Yes. No, thank you, Mark. I think, it’s important to realize from the Teekay LNG perspective that your majority, not quite 100%, but almost as close as you can get is fixed for 2020. So a lot of this volatility that we’re seeing is, I mean, it’s good to watch it, right, and consider where the underlying markets are at, right?

But in terms of this investment, it’s a different sort of perspective. Have any – has anything changed, I guess, fundamentally, in the long-term supply and demand of LNG and then shipping, therefore, for, say, 2021, 2022, 2023, as you start to look longer in the future? And I guess, related to that, does this recent oil price war, does that impact the LNG space at all in the near-term or even into the intermediate term?

MK: Yes, I think both the virus and the oil price war, both affect FIDs and that could include the United States, that include elsewhere. I think that FIDs have to – have been pushed out for as long as we can skip comfort on us, again, for at least several months. We don’t have any – as I mentioned, we don’t have any special of newbuilds on order.

We don’t have any ships that we’re relying on FIDs taking place earlier than later. It’s hopefully not going to affect us too much, if FIDs get pushed out. It’s still part of our capital allocation program. But it’s obviously going to be something that’s less important to us. And so that is, I think, the main issue is that new growth has been delayed by the time this takes place.

JM: It’ll be interesting to see how it develops. And if we see, sort of the same growth expectations that we had a year or two ago, right, we had Qatar, of course, was talking about their major LNG newbuild growth program. And, of course, we were looking at major U.S. export facilities, Tellurian, Driftwood is one of them, right? And then we talked about potential expansion out of Cheniere. And I think a lot of that stuff, at least right now, the CapEx is getting halted or deals are not going forward. Have you seen anything more in regard to, I guess, future growth projects changing? I guess, specifically, also, because I know you’re kind of watching the Qatar newbuilds. Has anything changed in that regard, or is that seem to be business as usual for now?

MK: It seems to be business as usual. We haven’t heard otherwise. But neither have we heard that it’s going forward. The timelines were previously expected to be by now. And that goes not just, but for Qatar last month at 10%, we’re watching closely.

So – and we’ve received official notice from some other tenders that will go into specific names, but we can see that the tenders are being delayed. They’re not saying they’re not going to happen, but at least they’re saying nothing or that they are officially saying, “Hey, we’re paid by a five a month or two months, whatever this takes place. We are – yes, we’re seeing FIDs being delayed right now.

JM: Yes.It’s certainly interesting to watch from the, I guess, supply of LNG onto the market, which, of course, will lead to the demand for shipping, right? It’s pretty obvious that that some of those big export facility projects are getting, at least, slightly delayed, right? I mean, when we’re talking about export facilities to come online in 2022 or 2023, I think it’s right. I think we agree it’s pretty premature, right, after just a month of this to kind of start pontificating about that.

But in the near-term, right, I mean, it’s a clear disruption there. So you’re focused on basically managing this portfolio of long-term contracts. So the backlog is somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 billion. One of the questions I get a lot from investors when we’re talking about Teekay LNG is, is there any concern of counterparty defaults, is question one, right? And then I guess, question two is, what about force majeure? Is that a risk that Teekay LNG has to take? So Mark or Scott, if you don’t mind addressing those two points?

MK: Maybe I’ll go ahead with this one. Right now, we’re seeing no signs, as I mentioned earlier. We do have a backlog. As you’ve mentioned, it’s $10 billion of around 11 years. So it’s very important to us that our long-term contracts stay in place, too. These are in the money contracts. So that’s something we watch very closely. We’re going to be doing a deeper dive certainly on the force majeure this week.

But the signs so far have been the cargos and that’s from – coming from the customers. The cargos are still moving. They’ve never stopped moving throughout this period, even as I said, when China would experience this one before the United States, for instance, we never saw cargos are moving and we haven’t seen any signs of force majeure. We’re going to do a deep dive, as I said, into the contracts. But I don’t expect at this point, we’re going to have any reason to be that force majeure could be a significant risk for us.

JM: What about the other part of that question on the counterparty strengths and weaknesses? Maybe if you don’t mind just mentioning for investors, I know it’s in your filings and so on. But what are your top five or so counterparties and just so folks can kind of be tracking what they’re looking at there?

MK: Well, first of all, we have a sort of a guideline and to follow – more than a guideline, because we do follow it very closely. But none of our customers have more than 20% of our total residents. And we can look at someone like Shell who’s our lager – our largest customer and wonder whether that’s reasonable or not. But in any event, even Shell, we keep a 20% cap.

Our largest customers are in [indiscernible] Shell, the Qatar there, and then we have [indiscernible], which has been very busy right now on the export side. And we have – our fourth largest customer, I think, currently is Cheniere, I think. That’s, again, one of the customers, which is rolling off.

So we’ve just refixed one of their ships and that was – it’s redelivering in May and that will go to another customer. And so I think Cheniere will no longer be our – in that top five is my recollection. I don’t know if you have a better – Scott, do you have the information on that or not? I’m not sure.

Scott Gayton: No, I think you hit them.

MK: So I think we have a strong – in essence, J, I think, we have a strong counterparty, that – that’s not going to be a major concern if they’re investment-grade or they’re doing well,

JM: Yes. I think it’s just, obviously, concern of investors when they look at the stock price and they say, “Well, the stock price is off by 50%.” And I think, of course, you zoom out and you look at the energy space and everything is off by 50%, if not 75% or even 90%, right.

But I think, we’re used to a sort of efficient market, right, and you look at a space, you see a stock out 50%. And you say, “Well, it must be for some reason, right? So you start hunting for these reasons. And I think one of the clear, obvious risks, right, would be that $10 billion backlog and how strong your counterparties are.

So I appreciate you fleshing that out a little bit. I know in the past, there were some issues. They got worked through, but there were some issues, of course, with Awilco, which ended up actually a very happy end to that story. But it was a challenge, right, and I think you handled it well. And then there was issue with Skagen, right, which was not necessarily a happy ending to that story.

I don’t – I know, you probably don’t want to maybe name or shame any specific counterparty, maybe it’s just one or two on small vessels. But is there any exposure in your backlog to similar type non-investment-grade weaker counterparties, like the types of Skagen or Awilco or has that been cleaned up?

MK: The – so far, Awilco, if we just deal with that, that did turn out to be all fixed well then well and that turned out to be a pretty good deal for us, not that I’m suggesting we would necessarily do that structure, again. But that worked out as you said, pretty well for us.

We’re glad we don’t have those two ships on spot exposure. So that maybe we payback interest in full. The Scouting Fleet is still somewhat of an issue, a huge investment for us. It’s worth about half of an LNG carrier. But I can say it’s gotten much better. It’s better than it was a couple of years ago when we first repossessed it.

But unlike the LPG fleet we have with EXMAR, the semi rep fleet that is our ex-scouting fleet is struggling a bit. It seems to be affected by coronavirus rates, just like pressurized in – some other sectors are in LPG. And so we’re experiencing just to give you an idea of we have seven ships and the rates are about $2,000 per day lower right now that would be expected at this point.

So not hugely significant when we look at having another crew seven LNG carriers, but that’s the kind of exposure, I think, we’re seeing. It’s non-core business, but neither do I think there are any buyers this year, we’re looking at it. We’ll see what we’re going to do over the next couple of years. But that’s one of the weaker points we have. But again, it’s a small point.

But back to your point of the stock price, it’s – it seems very irrational. Most of our book is – or I should say, everything we have is booked almost. We have the $10 billion and it’s over 11 years. So it is really a decoupling. We’re trading at a PE multiples of less than three times right now. And I realized that people are not really looking at earnings. But I do believe and Scott, if you could add in what your thoughts are, we have very strong earnings and we should not trade in that we already have.

JM: Yes, it’s a significant discount. And, of course, I know you’re shifting now to a more, I guess, in a more normalized metrics of adjusted earnings and so on. But I mean, even if we go back to DCF, distributable cash flow, I mean, you’re trading around two times DCF. So it’s just a remarkable multiple, right? And I – but again, I think we’re seeing that across the entire energy space.

So it’s – I definitely believe TGP is attractive and cheap. I’m along the stock for disclosure, as I mentioned earlier. But just also for context, I mean, it is – it’s the entire markets falling apart here. I think we covered the financial risks fairly well. But let’s just…

MK: Can I just add one thing to that, J, which is you’re right. This is affecting the entire market, but – and beyond shipping, obviously, this isn’t affecting everything that the trades. But there is a different trade now, I think, to some extent between TGP and some other industries what I’ve seen. In the last two days or so, I’ve been seeing a lot of companies in various industries come out and say, “What, I’m suspending guidance?”

And I just want to repeat that we’re not suspending guidance right now and we’re certainly not suspending our distribution. And so we do have a confidence in our earnings and never say never. We’re not suspending our guidance, and we still think we’re going to hit our guidance. So that’s how we feel about ours earnings versus what [indiscernible]

JM: Yes. Thanks, Mark. I appreciate you coming out and making that statement that look, I mean, we’re still on the guidance, everything is secure. I – that transitions perfectly to the next question what I ask is, and I’m kind of circling back to the other half of that, which is the force majeure, right? It’s a term that’s floating all around. And as you mentioned, you haven’t seen any of that actually happen to your customers and to your cargos.

But you also mentioned that you’re going to deep dive into that next week. What do you mean by that? Do you mean that you’re going to put out a presentation, reviewing the market? Or do you mean that you’re somewhat concerned about that? Can you just maybe, sort of clarify what you meant by that? And what sort of potential exposure you might have?

MK: We’re just looking internally, just looking through all the contracts, not that we’ve received the sign at all, but we’re going to be looking through all the contracts reviewed and again this week and just make sure that there’s nothing in there. If something should come out is that, we’re fully prepared. But no, it’s just a preparatory thing. And we’ve – we have no reason to believe at this point that we need to look at any specific contract at this point. So it’s just good housekeeping.

JM: Yes. It’s always good to keep the house nice and clean. Of course, hopefully, your lawyers and accountants and whatnot for many years ago had built a good foundation for you. But yes, based on the merits and structure of your contracts, I don’t expect anything either. I think we had Michael Weber on the line. Yesterday, we were talking about backlogs and force majeure as well. And that is sort of the industry understanding.

But I would encourage you that once you’ve completed that, done your due diligence, made sure all the ducks are in a row, I would encourage you to maybe come out with a presentation or a statement or something. I think it’s good in these sort of markets, right? You might even show some of your peers are coming out and they’re saying, we’re spending guidance, which is maybe they have to do that.

But it’s exactly the wrong message for investors in this situation. I think, the right message is, look, we went through all our contracts. There is no risk or maybe there’s one contract, right, and you just come out and let folks know. So is that something that we might see in the coming weeks?

MK: I think one of the differences between folks who suspend guidance is not necessarily that they’re getting uncomfortable with long-term contracts that they don’t have. And so they can no longer rely on their stock gas previous. So that’s my guess.

JM: All right. Mark, I appreciate that. Let’s kind of start pivoting. I think maybe we’ll get Scott a chance to talk a little bit here as we start talking about capital allocation.

MK: Sure.

JM: And no, I didn’t mean that as we’ve heard enough from you Mark. But I do want to shift into the, I guess, the other half of the equation, right? We’ve talked big picture. Now let’s kind of pivot on how has this market, because we talked capital allocation for years, right, but how has this market, in particular, changed those priorities, or have hey changed? Is there any sort of updates investors should know about where Teekay is putting excess liquidity?

SG: Sure. Maybe I’ll start with that one, Mark. J, I don’t think that it really has changed anything right now. We did lay out a detailed capital allocation plan a number of quarters ago. And I really think that it holds true in today’s volatile market. Our primary party was and continues to be delevering of our balance sheet and we did make good progress in 2019.

We delevered from nearly eight times the end of 2018, down to 6.4 times by the end of 2019, and that’s going to continue. We are amortizing about $300 million of debt per year. So our delevering efforts are really going to keep going. And then, as Mark said earlier, we do see that we’ll be adding EBITDA this year be somewhere between $65 million to $100 million depending on our guidance range that we released and we’re still comfortable with.

So the compounding effect of both of those is that, our delevering efforts are just going to continue. And then if we look at kind of adding value, where we can around the outside, obviously, returning capital to unitholders is part of that balanced capital allocation plan.

And on our foundation of market-leading distribution coverage, which you mentioned and long-term contract cash flows, we are going to increase our distribution by 32% to $1 per unit per year this quarter. And we’re continuing to opportunistically repurchase our units. And I think in the long run, sticking to these priorities, will really serve us and our investors well.

And then maybe the last part I’ll mention is, if we look at sort of growth secured by these long-term charters that Mark was talking about, because he has been pushed out. It’s really just not as much of a focus. And so really, we will look at the opportunities. But for the most part, I think, between delevering, buying stock back in dividends, that’s really where we’re going to be putting our capital over the next number of quarters, especially as these – we’re suffering through these volatile times.

JM: Yes. Thanks for walking us through that, Scott. I cringe every time, I’m on a quarterly results call or call with analysts or whatever. And it always comes up like growth, growth, growth, and it’s like, well, you guys just completed a massive four-year, five-year growth program, right? I mean, let’s just focus on managing the current assets. So I’m really glad to hear that just directly from you that growth is sort of not at all a priority in this market.

So when you raise your dividend to $1 basically per share $0.25 a quarter, I mean, that’s a 13% yield, right? I mean, as I’m – as we’re talking live, it’s a – it’s about to be 11 o’clock Eastern here. Your shares are like $7.55, right. So it’s an enormous yield. That is covered by DCF and by earnings. But by DCF, it’s covered roughly about four times. So are you, I guess, reiterating? It never hurts to do it, again. You’re reiterating that dividend is 100% stable? And you’re going to continue doing that throughout 2020 and beyond?

SG: Yes. No, I think that you’re absolutely correct. And to put it slightly differently, it’s also only about 30% of net income. And so, whether you’re – whatever metric you want to use, we do look at that dividend as being extremely secure. And as Mark mentioned earlier, it’s backed by nearly 100% fixed rate contracts. And so we have no plans to do anything with our dividend, except to continue doing what we said we will do and that’s increasing at this quarter.

JM: Good, good. Yes, I think that’s totally different and Mark mentioned it earlier, but it’s different than the posture. I think a lot of companies have taken where they are whining or complaining that they’re not getting credit for their dividends and therefore, they’re self-fulfilling prophecy, right, they cut their dividend or they just cannot afford it, right? So I think it’s an interesting parallel there.

Last year, you did some repurchases. And you mentioned, we’re going to be very opportunistic was the word you used? And your sort of average repurchase range was $12 or $13 a unit, right. And I think $13 was kind of the – I don’t think you officially said it, but I think $13 was sort of fun at the kind of implied zone of opportunism, right, $13. Well, shares are $7 now, right? So how does that impact your ability to repurchase? Are you repurchasing – willing to repurchase a similar dollar amount, or even higher dollar amount? Does that unit price impact anything here?

SG: No. I think that we see a big disconnect between where units are trading today and obviously, the intrinsic value. And so we will be continuing to repurchase these units. And as you said, I think, our average price was obviously a lot higher previous to this. And so I think you can imagine that we’re continuing and trying to take advantage of this weakness.

JM: Yes. Thanks, Scott. So when we see the Q1 results and hopefully, the Q1 is a little bit faster than Q4. I know you had some differences with the annual reports. But I’m expecting to see those Q1 results. I would imagine that very early May, right? So basically, six or seven weeks. When we see those Q1 results, is that fair to say that we’ll see you following through, we’ll see clear repurchases there?

SG: That’s correct.

JM: Excellent. And I think that just goes to show, I mean, for investors on the call and whatnot, how ridiculously difficult this environment of the stock market is, when you’re basically, “Hey, we are repurchasing and the shares are still really getting slammed. But long-term that’s ironically long-term. That’s a good thing, right? If you are actively repurchasing, we should hope the stock stays lower. So you can repurchase more units in the short term, right?

So I just encourage you to stay with it and take advantage of that. Any updates? I know you probably can’t speak directly to the knock bond, but I know you got $130 million when commitment made, maybe just generally speaking, is that market open, or is it slam shut?

SG: Yes. No, that’s a good question. I think it’s important to keep in mind right upfront, is that we’re currently sitting on over $430 million of liquidity, which is far more than would be needed to simply pay that off in its entirety. So let’s be 100% clear. This is not a question of whether we can deal with maturity, but rather which option we choose to take.

So with that upfront, we did have a successful non-deal roadshow in later January and we received positive feedback. But obviously times are very different today than they were then. And so, there have been some redemptions in Norway. We are seeing some pricing power – pricing difficulties in the bonds. And so never say never. But markets can turn quickly. But right now, we’re not counting on that mark to be open for us to refinance in May. And so I think what we’ll do is, we’ll simply pay it off with a relatively small portion of the roughly $430 million of liquidity that we are sitting on.

JM: Yes, that makes sense, Scott. You mentioned $430 million of liquidity and I think the knock bond is – correct me if I’m misspeaking, but $130 million, soon if you paid that 100% cash, you would have about $300 million, plus internal operating cash flows, is that about right?

SG: Yes.

JM: Yes. So definitely significant to have $300 million of excess liquidity when your entire market cap is not even double that, right, $600 million. So it’s very interesting there. You also have a revolver correctly that’s coming up at the end of 2020. Is there any sort of timeline on when that would normally be extended?

SG: Yes. I think that you can assume. I think we mentioned on a call that that’ll be done much earlier than November. And so we are actually in the middle of that now and getting some great uptake from all of our banks, and I do expect that to be done prior to reporting earnings in May.

JM: Just to clarify, ideally, before the earnings in May, you’re talking about the December or late 2020 revolver there, correct?

SG: That’s correct. Sorry, yes, we expect to have that done within the next couple of weeks or months, and have that good uptake. And I think we probably are – or maybe good or lucky, a little bit of both, but we started it very early. And we’re at the front of the queue, as you would say. It sounds like there has been a huge run on the banks from all different industries looking for some short-term liquidity, and we were ahead of that. And so we’re hoping that that’ll work out well for us and we’ll be able to finish this in the next couple of weeks. yes.

JM: Excellent. Yes, that’s good to see, because once you extend that revolver, and I know the terms depend, right? But if there was any way to do like a two-year extension or something as opposed to year-after-year-after-year, I think, that would also help placate the markets there. But, right, if you take out the revolver…

SG: Yes.

JM: …you – then you have $300 million of clear liquidity, operating cash flow well in excess of amortization and your dividend, right? So that liquidity is only going upwards, and then you’re looking at your stock, which is in the 7s, as we’re speaking, but we’re also looking at your preferreds. And as we’re talking right now on the line, your preferreds are trading between mid-14s and mid-16s out of a 25 par. Those are equities, right, not bonds. I mean, there’s a difference.

But I mean, those are yielding 14%. And that is – I – you pounded the table on how stable and safe your common distribution is, but preferred is one step safer yet, right? And so it’s just an enormous market disconnect, right? Is there any capacity to repurchase or to even do a tender offer for some of those preferreds?

SG: Yes. I think you’re right and we do watch those as well. And I think I’ve messed up my analogies in the past, but sometimes preferred can be looked at as equity and debt clothing or something like that. And it is a call on earnings and cash flow from the common equity.

And given where it is trading right now and that, as you said, I did the math last night and it’s probably come down. But in that 13%, 14% range and obviously a lot more than that on a yield to call basis, it is a great opportunity for us to add value and actually increase free cash flow, which is accretive to all of our company holders.

So I think the important thing to remember, as you said, we’re generating a lot of free cash flow, which gives us optionality and really just gives us a number of options for us to look at that we can create value being holders, let’s say, that repurchasing some of those would be one of those options in front of us.

JM: Yes. It’s certainly interesting to look at that in this market. And is there a, I guess it – well, I mean, it’s – I guess not even a question in a sense, but if you’re buying back preferreds at $15 to 25 par, I know it’s not the same as debt, right? But it’s a hybrid. But that’s – you’re basically buying dollars, right, of net asset value for $0.60, right.

SG: Yes.

JM: So it’s not even, I mean, with the share price, it’s the same kind of concept, right, of repurchasing units, but with the preferred, I mean, it’s locked in, right? There’s – it doesn’t even matter what happens with your underlying assets, right? I mean, it’s significant…

SG: That’s correct.

JM: …significant arbitrage. So I know you’re looking into that. I just hope that maybe we’ll see something more, because I’m speaking on this. I don’t own any preferreds. But I’m speaking on this from a common perspective that everything you buy there at $15 is amazing, right? If the preferreds were $21 or $22, or $23 and the common 7, I’d probably be whatever it was by the common. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this, and I’m younger, but I’ve been in the market since 2007. And I’ve never seen a preferred from a company with $10 billion of backlog and clear contracts trading at that sort of discount.

SG: No, I think we’re probably in the same camp that you are and it does present us with an opportunity. And taking those is actually accretive to equity and it’s also accretive to our Norwegian bondholders we spoke about earlier. I know that they are not big fans of having that slice of paper in there. And so I think during this time of extreme volatility and we’re sort of business is very stable, I think that we have – do have the ability to kind of optimize our balance sheet. And so I think those are the steps we’ll be taking over the next while here.

JM: Certainly, definitely appreciate that. I know you’ve mentioned that growth is pretty much off the table for now. And that just – it just makes so much sense, right? But have you looked at any sort of equities or vehicles into other companies? Is there anything on the table in terms of a sort of consolidation or a sort of equity play or something like that? Or is that also off the table?

SG: I think it’s too early right now to look at that. There’s a lot of shifting going on today. So that’s not the focus for at least the next few weeks.

JM: Okay. Definitely it makes sense. I think there’s some other preferreds out there that might be an interesting pick up if you guys start getting in the markets with your excess liquidity But anyways, we won’t go there, folks can make their own conclusions.

Let’s turn back to the other side of the market one more time. We talked about LNG. Let’s talk about LPG. You got that joint venture with EXMAR. What sort of impacts are we seeing there? Are those rates holding up, or are they coming back with this coronavirus in China impact?

MK: The mid size sector that we’re in with EXMAR LPG seems to be holding up. We’re – first of all, we’re over 60% fixed there again in 2020. So, in terms of LPG shipping companies, it’s pretty fixed out. The mid size is always more stable than the VLs or the sectors underneath. It’s probably the most stable sector there is, which is why we initially got into it as TGP. So it’s stable and we’re 60% fixed. Yes, the rates are – our forecasts there seem to be in order for the year. As I said, the semi reps have come off, but the mid size seemed to be okay.

JM: All right. Thanks for that. I appreciate, Mark. Yes, yes, when we looked at 2019, it was like quarter-after-quarter, there were slight improvements, right, in the EBITDA that was flowing through and it looks like we might be flattening out there. But certainly, year-over-year, it definitely improvement. So that’ll be good to see.

MK: We have basically a stable 2020 versus the uptick you’ve been seeing.

JM: Okay. So basically, in line with the guidance that…

MK: Yes.

JM: …you’ve issued and all that sort of thing, no real change?

MK: Correct.

JM: Okay, excellent. At what point in the market, because I know you’re 96%, I think, you said covered for 2020. At what point of the year of the market, do you have to start coming back to the table in terms of looking at 2021 and 2022 expirations? Is that something that you can wait until the summer or the fall or the winter? Or what sort of timeframe do you have when those rates actually do start to matter?

SG: Yes. It’s a little while. So if we look into the specifics of it, we have the two ships that we have with our Marubeni joint venture come up in June. Now, on the last earnings call, we were talking about having three ships with MALT available. We have just fixed out one that Cheniere will be delivered in Q2. And so we’ve redeployed that ship for one year. And so now we’re down to two for the latter-half of this year.

The next significant shifts, we have, again, are Cheniere redeliveries. Those are well into 2021. So I think in terms of timelines, we will, over the next – probably in the next quarter, be looking at the two MALT ships, and it’ll be next year before we would need to think about any – the two ME-GIs, the two-stroke ships that we own coming off from Cheniere.

In the meantime, we are always looking at long-term charters to those. So the three to five or seven-year charters, we would hope to compete with those, but those don’t start up typically till 2023, 2024 onwards. But it’s going to be a while before we have to think about redeployment for those.

JM: Certainly. Okay, thank you for giving us some sort of benchmark of something to look to. And I’m sure as we go through, right, the Q1 call in May and the Q2 call in August, Q3 in November, we can get more and more color and updates on those as it becomes more appropriate. So thanks for taking a stab at as we can, right.

So I guess, one last sort of focus on the dividend and repurchase and that sort of thing. We’ve seen a very troubling trend from some of your peers. And understandably, if some of the guidance is went away, and because maybe they don’t have long-term contracts, we’ve also seen a very troubling trend of this sort of banter or position or just weird logic of like, hey, that the market is not rewarding us for our high distribution or high yield, therefore, we’re going to cut it, right? And it never works out well, right?

I mean, it just – then you cut it and then the market just punishes you and then you wind that you’re not. You’ve seen so many of your peers. I haven’t heard from you guys. Can we get a confirmation from you guys that as long as the industry itself doesn’t change, right, as long as your contracts don’t change, as long as everything remains solid, like we’ve talked about, look, TGP is 750. If we wake up in May, and TGP is $3 or $4 a unit, let’s be honest, we don’t know. yet. We’ve seen crazier things that we’re not going to hear that sort of logic from you guys. Can we get a confirmation to that?

MK: Scott, you first.

SG: Sure. Yes, I think let’s upfront say that ultimately, this is a Board matter. So we can give our views. But I think, if we look at that in a vacuum, I would say that can probably seem tempting to look at kind of your distribution in order to buy back your stock, which is trading so far under intrinsic value. And that – maybe that adds more long-term value for unitholders.

But I really think we will continue to do what we’re doing, which is really a bit of both and really add value for the sustainability of our long-term capital allocation decisions. I think the predictability of our distributions to unitholders, including Teekay, who’s our largest investor, is something that we have done a lot of work to fortify and our unitholders can count on us to provide that reliable distribution stream, not just most of the time, but really with consistency now and into the future.

MK: Yes. I would add to that, Scott, and maybe not add to it, but just supplement in less eloquently. We’ve been working hard since we cut our distributor last time to build up the trust, and I hope we’ve done it. I don’t really see it in our stock price today, but I think we are building the trust. And that goes for earnings and it goes for our project distribution and our financing and it also goes to the distribution. As Scott said, it’s ultimately a Board matter, but we’ve been working hard and we have, as management, no intention because of distribution, that’s something hopefully folks could rely on.

JM: Yes. Thank you very much for that reiteration. It’s just – I think we’ve just seen it so many times from other companies, that it’s – that it is good to see that, because we don’t know. This is a volatile market. I mean, as we’re talking, it’s the morning of March 18. It’s about 11:10. Eastern for folks listening later on the recording. I remember it’s looking at across to my screen. I have the ability here to be on my desktop. And at TGP, the stock obviously you guys you’re having a tough day, right? You guys are down 8% or 9%.

But look, I mean Höegh, right, solid company, Höegh LNG does FSRUs. I mean, they’re down 46% today without any clear news, GasLog Partners is down 25% today without any clear news. So just across the entire space, there’s unrelenting carnage. And in it all the preferreds, I mean, you guys – we are always whining or not, whining, but I was saying your preferreds are so cheap, right? They’re $15, $16. Bullet gas locks prefer to $7, right.

So I mean, it is just a massive, massive pain market. And I think investors are getting doubly slammed, because not only are there equity values falling, but you have management that is starting to be Shell shocked. So I’ll be done holding court and pontificating. So appreciate you guys’ patience, but it is good right to hear it from you guys that you are sticking to that policy. And especially that you’re active, right, in this market. And maybe that is, I mean, you’re saying you’re repurchasing I know you can’t say exactly how much. But look, you guys are down 8% or 9%; Höegh is down 45%. So keep it up. Thank you for your hard work.

MK: Thank you very much, J, and take care. I appreciate it very much, and thanks to all the investors [indiscernible]. Take care.

JM: Excellent. Thanks again, Mark. Thanks again, Scott. We’ll keep in close touch. All right. That concludes another edition of our Live Investor Forum, focusing on coronavirus and specific sectors within the markets. Today, we hosted Teekay LNG Partners to discuss the LNG markets and more specifically, their exposures to long-term backlogs and any sort of concerns there.

As I mentioned, we are recording on the morning of 18 March 2020. As the market Carnage continues a disclosure, I do have a long exposure to TGP and some other related exposure in the LNG industry. Nothing you heard on the call today constitutes investment advice in any form nor official company guidance.

Mark Kremin and Scott Gayton are employed by Teekay LNG Partners.

Mark Kremin and Scott Gayton are employed by Teekay LNG Partners.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice or official company guidance.