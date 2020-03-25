GLD: Likely Headed Substantially Higher From Here

These unprecedented measures will likely require trillions of dollars to be introduced into the financial system.

GLD is on fire, up by over 12% in the last few days.

Image Source

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and gold are on fire, as prices have surged by over 12% in the last few days. Moreover, while major stock averages are being slammed by around 25-35% YTD, GLD/gold are up by roughly 30% from their lows last spring.

GLD Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

Gold Chart

Source: GoldPrice.com

The Fed certainly brought the big guns out on Monday, essentially pledging unlimited liquidity for the government and corporations alike. However, this will likely require trillions of new dollars to be introduced into the financial system going forward. As the Fed blows out the monetary base, GLD/gold prices should move substantially higher in future years.

GLD: Great Way to Build Exposure to Gold

GLD is the largest (reportedly) physically backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world, with roughly $46 billion worth of net assets under management. It offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market, as it mimics the price of gold almost identically.

In addition, the ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures, as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange, instead of dealing with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts.

Furthermore, it is an appealing alternative to trading physical gold, as investors get exposure to nearly identical price action as the metal but can buy and sell gold with great fluidity of an ETF using GLD. Since the GLD ETF mimics the price of gold almost identically, I will refer to GLD and gold interchangeably throughout this article.

The Fed's Unprecedented Actions

The Fed announced some remarkable "easing" measures on Monday. Apparently, the Fed wants to make loans available to companies as well as to governments. Evidently, the recently announced $500 billion Treasury buying QE coupled with the $200 billion the Fed pledged towards buying mortgage backed securities, MBSs, wasn't enough.

Image Source

Now, the Fed will simply buy as much government debt and MBSs as the organization "deems necessary". Furthermore, the Fed announced that it would lend directly to "higher-rated" large companies. The Fed will also purchase corporate debt, allowing large companies to borrow even more money by issuing bonds. In addition, the Fed is ready to purchase short-term IOUs. The Fed will also buy asset backed securities (ABSs), backed by auto loans, credit card loans, student loans, etc.

Is there a problem here?

The Fed can essentially choose what companies it "wants" to lend to and what companies it does not deem necessary to loan funds to. This will very likely create an unfair advantage to some firms over others. Some companies are destined to thrive in this kind of environment, and some will very likely fail. Moreover, those that thrive will be able to pick up extremely lucrative assets at exceedingly low valuations. A group that should probably do well due to Fed policy is large Wall St. banks.

MBS, and ABS, purchases as well as essentially unlimited lending should get most of the "bad loans" off the banks' books and should provide big banks with ample liquidity to purchase various assets at depressed prices when the time is right.

The problem, aside from the conflict of interest, is that the Fed's announced program will likely require trillions of newly formed dollars. This means that the monetary base is likely to expand substantially in future years. When the Fed first began experimenting with QE during the 2008 financial crisis, the monetary base nearly quintupled from around $850 billion to over $4 trillion in roughly 5 years following the initiation of the easing cycle.

Image Source

Source: St. Louis Fed

One important factor to consider is that prior to the financial crisis of 2008 the U.S.'s Federal debt to GDP ratio was only around 63%. Remarkably, now the U.S. is at roughly 109% Federal debt to GDP, and the U.S.'s actual federal budget deficit is at an unprecedented $1.61 trillion. Even more troubling is that the U.S.'s total debt to GDP ratio is at nearly 124%.

This remarkable debt load illustrates that we are likely entering a "new normal" in which perpetual zero or near zero rates coupled with periodic but intensive QE measures will be required to stimulate the economy and enable it to expand.

This phenomenon also implies that GLD/gold will likely go much higher as gold should continue to expand roughly at the pace of the U.S.'s growing monetary base. Gold has appreciated by about 515% over the last 20 years, while the U.S.'s monetary base has surged by roughly 485% over the same time-frame. A similar correlation can be observed if we go back throughout history since the U.S. decoupled the global monetary system from the gold standard.

With the enormous amount of Fed easing that is about to hit the markets, we will likely see monetary base expansion by at least $1-$3 trillion over the next several years. With a recession on the horizon and numerous companies, industries in need of bailouts coupled with government stimulus and endless deficits, I believe I am being quite conservative. It would not surprise me if the monetary base is at $8-$10 trillion in around 5-years or so. An increase to $8-$10 trillion from the current $3.5 trillion would amount to roughly 130%-186% increase in percentage terms.

If we apply similar percentage increases to the current price of gold, we arrive at a price target range of roughly $3,800-$4,720 within the next 5 years in my view. It is possible that gold could even overshoot to the upside, thus a price target of around $5K in roughly 5-years seems quite plausible going forward. In GLD terms, the price range appears to be around $350-$450.

Futures Explode Higher

Something is happening in the futures market, as Tuesday morning there was around an $80 disconnect between the price of April 20th gold futures contracts and the spot price of gold. The price has narrowed to around $40 at the time of writing this article but before the stock market opened in the U.S. gold futures were exploding higher by around 8% or roughly $120 on the session. It appears that the recent Fed news has finally hit investors and it is very likely that many short sellers are exiting the gold space.

Image Source: Finance.Yahoo.com

The rally in the futures market was likely exacerbated by longs piling into the gold market as well. Still, an $80 or about a 5% divergence between spot gold and near-term futures contracts is something that I have never seen before. This phenomenon could be a prelude to an extremely powerful long-term rally in the gold market in my view.

Gold to Silver Ratio Blowout

Another factor that appears indicative of an extremely powerful gold/GLD, silver, and gold/silver/miner GSM rally in general is the recent blowout in the gold to silver ratio. During the recent remarkable market turmoil, we saw gold selloff to a crucial area of support around the $1,450 level. This was about a 15% decline from recent highs, a substantial correction no doubt. However, it was nothing compared to the mayhem that transpired in the silver market.

Data by YCharts

Silver simply crashed. In fact, silver briefly fell below $12, its lowest price since the precious metals' lows in 2008. At the same time, the gold to silver ratio exploded to its highest level in history, above 125.

Typically, when the gauge reached around the 80-85 level it led to powerful rallies in the gold and silver markets. However, this time, with a remarkable flash crash in the silver market that took prices down by roughly 40% from recent highs, the gold to silver ratio simply blew out to record highs.

In my view, this is another solid indicator that a significant gold and silver rally is approaching imminently. Furthermore, like in other previous gold and silver bull-runs, silver will likely outperform gold on a percentage basis in the intermediate and longer-term.

Technical View

The technical perspective in gold/GLD is extremely constructive as we see gold bottoming at around the $1,450 point and we now see a very favorable cup pattern developing. We could see some consolidation before ultimately seeing a prolonged uptrend continue in gold/GLD.

GLD shows a similar image. A nice bounce back off $136 support, a beautiful gap-fill, and now the price is likely to trend higher long-term.

GLD 1-Year

GLD 5-Year

The Bottom Line: GLD/Gold Are Going Higher

I've been bullish on GLD/gold for many years. I was extremely bullish when the Fed started QE in 2009, I was bullish at the $1,050 bottom in 2015/2016, and I have been bullish ever since. The primary reason why I remained bullish on gold throughout the years is because I was sure the Fed would return to easing eventually and the monetary base was going to expand significantly as a result.

While it is happening a bit later than I anticipated, here we are, on the brink of another financial crisis and the Fed is ready to print trillions of dollars so that the financial system does not collapse. Therefore, this is likely a great time to be an investor in GLD/gold as precious metals' prices along with the GSM sector in general should appreciate significantly over the next several years as the Fed continues to provide enormous liquidity to support and stimulate global markets. Thus, a price target range of roughly $3,800 - $5,000 in gold and $350 - $450 in GLD seems appropriate and achievable within the next 3-5 years.

