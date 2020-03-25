Acer Therapeutics: EDSIVO Appeal Denied But FDA Door Remains Open

Acer's market cap of $13 million does not reflect the value of its potential upcoming catalysts and milestones relating to its pipeline of assets.

Plans to submit an IND for osanetant in H2 2020 and initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial by end of 2020, subject to additional capital, evaluating osanetant in patients with medically and/or surgically induced vasomotor symptoms in which Hormone Replacement Therapy is contraindicated.

ACER-001's NDA for treatment of UCD expects to be filed early 2021, assuming successful completion of nonclinical work and long-term product stability data. Potentially commercially available by late 2021/ early2022.

In its Appeal Denied letter the FDA's OND describes possible paths forward for Acer to provide substantive evidence of effectiveness to support a potential re-submission of an NDA for EDSIVO.

FDA has denied Acer's appeal from the CRL issued last June in response to the NDA filed for EDSIVO, a potential treatment for vEDS patients with COL3A1 mutation.

On March 18th Acer Therapeutics (ACER) announced that the FDA's Office of New Drugs (OND) denied Acer's appeal of the Complete Response Letter ("CRL") received last June in relation to Acer's New Drug Application (NDA) for EDSIVO™ for the treatment of patients with vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) with a confirmed COL3A1 mutation but also left the door open to alternative paths forward to getting EDSIVO approved.

The denial of the appeal itself was not unexpected but as I set out in my September 5, 2019 and January 31, 2020 articles, I believed the odds were at least 50/50 that the FDRR appeal process might result in the FDA providing Acer with another possible path forward to getting EDSIVO approved, short of an outright binary outcome from the appeal. A simple "appeal denied" letter, with nothing more, would have meant that Acer's only option would be to follow the CRL requirement of conducting an adequate and well-controlled trial to determine whether EDSIVO reduces the risk of clinical events in patients with vEDS. Acer believes that the FDA requirement to conduct such an "adequate" Phase 3 clinical trial would take 7 to 10 years to design, be approved by the FDA, recruit and complete.

Acer has made it clear that if the FDA dismissed its appeal outright it would simply terminate its EDSIVO program, which would also leave vEDS patients in the U.S. with a confirmed COL3A1 mutation, without any approved treatment for their devastating disease.

While I had hoped that a positive resolution with the FDA would have been reached by the end of Q1 2020, Acer made it clear months ago that a resolution with the FDA regarding EDSIVO would likely take months or even more than a year.

It was, therefore, encouraging to learn that the FDA's March 18th "Appeal Denied" letter also described possible paths forward for Acer to explore that could provide the substantial evidence of effectiveness needed to support a potential resubmission of the EDSIVO™ NDA for vEDS patients with a confirmed COL3A1 mutation, which would then hopefully lead to approval of EDSIVO. The FDA's OND has effectively "opened the door" to getting EDSIVO approved without another Phase 3 trial. There is no assurance that any possible resolution will occur.

The market itself was not impressed by the news and Acer's share price dropped by over 30% on March 19th (albeit the drop in share price was also exacerbated by the general uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Following the release of the March 18th announcement, I spoke to both Acer's CEO Chris Schelling and COO/CFO Harry Palmin to discuss the implications of the "appeal denied" letter as well as the next steps for Acer.

Both Messrs. Schelling and Palmin were cautiously optimistic about the wording of the "appeal denied" letter. They described the contents of the letter as thoughtful and providing a discussion of alternative possible paths forward (apart from another full-blown Phase 3 clinical trial) that is consistent with the FDA Guidance document issued in December 2019, where substantial evidence of effectiveness can be provided by two or more adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrating efficacy, or a single positive adequate and well-controlled study plus confirmatory evidence.

As a result of the FDA's "appeal denied" letter, Acer is now exploring its options and will assess the alternative sources of confirmatory data that might support EDSIVO's evidence of effectiveness through one or more studies including a matched natural history, historical controls, animal studies or otherwise. Acer believes that there is, in fact, meaningful confirmatory data to present to the FDA which it hopes to do in the next 3 to 6 months it will then look to schedule a meeting with the FDA. While there is no assurance that the FDA will be satisfied with any such alternative type of evidence, there is now the benefit of the "guidance" from the FDA's OND as set out in its "appeal denied" letter.

Corporate Summary for Acer Therapeutics (All dollar figures are $US)

Symbol: ACER (NASDAQ)

Shares Outstanding: 10,095,000 (as of December 31, 2019)

52-week share price range: $1.10 to $28.20

Current Share Price (close of trading on March 23, 2020): $1.19

Market cap: approximately $13 million

Debt: n/a

Cash and cash equivalents were $12.1 million as of December 31, 2019

Acer expects to have sufficient capital through the end of 2020

Investment Thesis:

Acer's $13 million market cap and $1.30 share price reflects a loss of approximately 95% of its value during the past 12 months. Given that the market cap is slightly higher than its current cash position, the market has effectively abandoned Acer and is valuing Acer's entire pipeline as essentially worthless. Acer, in fact, does have value and has a number of upcoming potential catalysts and milestones that could unlock substantial value for investors with a high-risk tolerance.

Acer's market cap and share price destruction reflects a number of factors including:

a. the FDA's rejection of its NDA to approve EDSIVO received last June;

b. the FDA's denial of the EDSIVO appeal, and the uncertainty regarding any possible paths forward to get EDSIVO approved by the FDA without being required to conduct another Phase 3 trial before being able to resubmit an NDA;

c. a dwindling cash position and the need to raise capital this year given its guidance that its current cash will last only to the end of 2020 (assuming no other injection of capital from another source); and

d. the recent COVID-19 pandemic with the resultant stock market reversal and economic uncertainty.

In my view, Acer's assets continue to have a value that is not reflected in its current $13 million market cap.

I have discussed these assets in detail in my earlier Acer articles published on Seeking Alpha. In a more summary fashion, Acer's assets include the following:

1. EDSIVO:

Following the guidance provided in the recent FDA "appeal denied" letter, Acer may be able to provide the FDA with one or more alternative sources of substantial evidence of EDSIVO's effectiveness as discussed above.

According to Acer's CEO and COO, we may know the outcome of this effort in the next 3 to 6 months. If the FDA accepts such an "alternative" approach, Acer may be able to resubmit its NDA for EDSIVO later this year or next year. This will likely be accepted as a Class 2 resubmission, meaning a 6-month review. Assuming the foregoing, if all went well (and assuming no material delays resulting from the COVID-19 crisis), EDSIVO could be approved for sale in the U.S. as early as mid to late 2021.

Given the potential $250 million to $400 million in peak annual sales that EDSIVO could generate in the U.S. if these steps are successful, this would be a major catalyst for Acer, and unlock enormous value for Acer and its investors.

While in my January 31, 2020 article I estimated the odds of a successful EDSIVO appeal as higher than 50% and perhaps as high as 70%, given the recent "appeal denied" letter, my confidence level is now lower. However, whether the odds of a near term successful resolution at the FDA are 10% or 50%, I still consider this potential successful outcome for EDSIVO as an option that could result in a $10 or higher increase per Acer share in the next 12 months.

If the FDA rejects Acer's proposed alternative sources of confirmatory evidence or if Acer decides to abandon any further efforts to obtain FDA approval for EDSIVO, Acer has confirmed that the EDSIVO program will be terminated and its value should be considered zero. I believe Acer's market cap has already assumed EDSIVO has no value.

2. ACER-001:

*slide above taken from Acer's March 2020 corporate presentation

This is currently Acer's most de-risked and most valuable asset if Acer's EDSIVO program is unsuccessful in moving forward.

On February 24, 2020 Acer announced the successful completion and final data from Part B of its pivotal trial evaluating the bioavailability and bioequivalence of ACER-001 to BUPHENYL® (sodium phenylbutyrate) owned and marketed by Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). ACER-001 is a proprietary, taste-masked formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate, in development for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs) which is an ultra-orphan disease with a well-known and defined patient population in the U.S.

Part B of the trial evaluated 36 healthy adults in a single-center, single-blind, randomized, single-dose crossover study designed to evaluate the bioequivalence of ACER-001 compared to BUPHENYL®. Consistent with observations from Part A of the trial, data from Part B showed ACER-001 to be bioequivalent to BUPHENYL®. Acer plans to file an NDA for ACER-001 in Q1 2021 assuming no material delays due to COVID-19, subject to additional capital, and successful completion of remaining nonclinical work and 12-month long-term stability data which Acer believes should not be an issue.

Acer also plans to conduct a short taste assessment trial later this year with its selected formulation of ACER-001 but management advises that it is not a requirement for FDA approval but would allow them to make certain claims in its label, assuming FDA approval is obtained.

If the ACER-001 NDA can be filed with the FDA in Q1 2021 for the treatment of UCD (assuming funding available beyond 2020), it could be approved for commercial sales in the US by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

*slide above taken from Acer's March 2020 corporate presentation

Acer believes there are about 2,000 UCD patients in the U.S. with 1,100 patients diagnosed and about 600 to 700 patients being actively treated by one of the approved formulations of phenylbutyrate (almost entirely by Horizon's RAVICTI and BUPHENYL) which generated nearly $240 million in annual revenues for Horizon in 2019.

According to Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) recent Horizon corporate presentation (at slides 36 and 41), Horizon estimates 2,600 UCD patients in the U.S. with 1,000 patients diagnosed.

*slide above taken from Horizon's March 2020 corporate presentation

In 2019, Horizon generated $228 million in sales of RAVICTI (which is the taste-masked version) and only $9.8 million in sales of BUPHENYL (which is not taste-masked and suffers from a horrible taste which interferes with patient compliance). Acer's ACER-001 is taste-masked.

*slide above taken from Horizon's March 2020 corporate presentation

Horizon's pricing for Ravicti is nearly $900,000 per annum (although actual pricing is closer to $500,000 per annum after all discounts and rebates are deducted). The high cost makes access more problematic for some patients.

If approved, ACER-001 will be targeting Ravicti's patients by offering what is anticipated to be a taste-masked bio-equivalent drug in sachet format with an immediate-release formulation (compared to Ravicti's slow-release oral liquid formulation) but at a substantially lower price.

Assuming ACER-001 is prescribed to 300 UCD patients in the U.S., that would generate about $75 million in gross sales per annum for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCD (assuming an annual price of $250,000).

Analysts have estimated potential peak annual sales for ACER-001 of between $75 million to $100 million, taking market share from Horizon and expanding the number of UCD patients on treatment.

Other Potential Competition Against Ravicti for the treatment of UCD: Horizon has disclosed a settlement reached with Par Pharmaceutical under which Par can start selling a generic version of Ravicti in the U.S. for the treatment of UCD in July 2025. Horizon has also indicated that it had settled with Lupin to allow its generic entry of Ravicti to enter the U.S. in July 2026.

In addition to the foregoing, there are a number of potential other entrants to compete with Ravicti for the treatment of UCD in either clinical or preclinical development including Promethera Biosciences, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic, Inc.

ACER-001 and Maple Syrup Urea Disease:

Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder that results in elevated blood levels of the branched-chain amino acids, or BCAA, leucine, valine, and isoleucine, as well as the associated branded-chain ketoacids, or BCKA, in a patient's blood.

If MSUD is left untreated, it can cause neurological damage, mental disability, seizures, coma and death within the first months of life. Symptoms may include poor feeding, vomiting, lack of energy, irritability, unusual movements that look like "bicycling" or "fencing," and a maple syrup ("burnt sugar") odor that may be detected especially in the earwax and urine.

Clinical studies at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, albeit in a very small patient group, suggest phenylbutyrate's potential to treat MSUD. Acer has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Baylor College of Medicine to commercialize the promising MSUD treatment.

Acer has received Orphan Drug exclusivity designation in the U.S. for ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD and is also seeking similar orphan drug designation in Europe. Acer has also been issued Method of Use Patents for ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD in both the U.S. and in Europe.

Generally, if a product with Orphan Disease designation receives the first marketing approval for the indication for which it has the designation, it would be entitled to market exclusivity for 7 years in the U.S., and 10 years in the European Union (subject to certain terms and conditions).

Assuming funding is available (and no additional delays to the COVID19 virus, and any other regulatory delays), Acer is planning to initiate a Phase 2 trial for ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD by the end of this year. According to Acer, there are about 1,000 MSUD patients in the US with a disproportionate number in the Mennonite community (approximately 20% to 25% of all MSUD patients) as well as the Ashkenazi Jewish community. There are an estimated 3,000 MSUD patients worldwide (including about 1,000 MSUD patients in the Europe Union).

There are no treatments currently approved for MSUD.

*above slide taken from Acer's March 2020 slide deck.

3. Osanetant:

Acer acquired Osanetant, an NK3 receptor antagonist, early last year from Sanofi. See January 2, 2019 press release announcing the in-licensing acquisition. Osanetant had previously been developed by Sanofi for the treatment of schizophrenia, and in prior clinical trials, 665 patients were treated with Osanetant with no major safety concerns. Sanofi subsequently discontinued the Osanetant program for the treatment of schizophrenia after it was determined it was likely not effective for that indication.

Other NK3 receptor antagonists have shown clinical evidence of efficacy in treating hot flashes. For example, NK3R antagonist Fezolinetant, developed by Astellas has shown proof of concept efficacy in treating VMS (hot flashes), with 14 out of 40 patients in the treatment group having no hot flashes, while only 2 out of 40 patients in the placebo group suffered from no hot flashes. Millendo also had an NK3 receptor antagonist, Pavinetant (MLE4901), which also demonstrated early proof of concept efficacy in treating VMS but later discontinued the program because of liver toxicity problems.

Acer's Osanetant has already demonstrated (through its early clinical trials treating schizophrenia) that, at the doses studied, it does not have those toxicity issues.

See slides below taken from Acer's March 2020 slide deck.

After studying the potential indications for Osanetant with industry experts and key opinion leaders, Acer last year decided to move forward with Osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS) (i.e. hot flashes) where Hormone Replacement Therapy is likely contraindicated.

*slide above taken from Acer's March 2020 corporate presentation.

While VMS hot flashes are commonly associated with menopause in women, many patients suffer from induced VMS from surgical or pharmacotherapy iVMS where Hormone Replacement Therapy is inappropriate.

*slide above taken from Acer's March 2020 corporate presentation

The total iVMS market in the U.S. is substantial but Acer believes it could be subdivided into multiple orphan indications such as for women with HR+ breast cancer receiving tamoxifen, men with HR+ prostate cancer receiving Lupron, and women who are BRCA+ and have prophylactic bilateral oophorectomy.

If funding is available and assuming no material delays resulting from COVID-19, the Company expects to file an IND with the FDA for Osanetant for the treatment of iVMS in H2 2020, and if all goes well, to initiate Phase 1/2 trials thereafter. As Osanetant would be a New Chemical Entity in the US, it would be eligible for five years' market exclusivity from potential FDA approval. There is also potential additional exclusivity for Orphan Drug Designation depending upon the indications and development pathway chosen.

Osanetant could represent an enormous opportunity for Acer but for the time being I am ascribing little value to it.

The Elephant in the Room - Running out of Money

The elephant in the room is Acer's lack of capital. I raised the issue with Acer's CEO and COO last week. How were they going to raise additional capital to carry out any of their programs, given their guidance that Acer only has sufficient funds to last them through the end of this year, excluding support and pre-commercial activities for EDSIVO, and excluding the cost of funding the anticipated Osanetant clinical trial?

Their answer is that Acer is exploring ways to raise non-dilutive funds. Acer's management expressed great reluctance to raise money at Acer's current share price which would be extremely dilutive.

They indicated that they are in active discussions with various parties to raise non-dilutive funding, or at least much less dilutive funding, by either partnering ACER-001 or selling a royalty stream against its future anticipated revenues. There is, of course, no assurance that any such deal will be entered into or be concluded.

At this stage, ACER-001 is relatively de-risked and has a relatively high probability of obtaining approval by the FDA so I understood why such a deal could be attractive to certain companies. Also, Acer owns worldwide rights to ACER-001, so there may be an opportunity to explore partnerships with companies for ex-U.S. rights.

While Acer's management was reluctant to be pinned down as to when any such deal could be finalized, their best-case estimate was Q2 although there is no assurance of any such deal. They would not provide any guidance as to how much any such deal could generate but I would venture to guess that, assuming a reasonable deal can be negotiated, and depending on how any joint venture or royalty stream deal relating to ACER-001 was structured including any milestone payments, a deal could generate sufficient funds to fund Acer's operations and business plan to the end of 2021 or 2022.

Of course, if during the next 3 to 6 months, Acer is able to negotiate a successful resolution with the FDA to find a reasonable path forward for EDSIVO, that too could act as a catalyst to materially raise the share price of Acer and potentially allow it to raise capital at a more reasonable share price level. There is no assurance that any such resolution for EDSIVO can be negotiated with the FDA.

If Acer does manage to negotiate a reasonable non-dilutive funding arrangement in or about Q2 and raises sufficient capital to fund its business plan through to at least the end of 2021 or 2002, that may satisfy many current investor concerns, depending on the deal terms and amounts.

On the other hand, if Acer fails to conclude any such deal, and especially if the EDSIVO program is terminated, Acer may be forced to raise capital at very dilutive pricing or consider its alternatives such as a potential sale or merger of the company.

As set out in its recently filed Form 10-Q (filed with the SEC), Acer continues to maintain its current shelf registration statement and offering prospectus relating to its at-the-market (ATM) facility with both Jones Trading and Roth Capital Partners, which would allow Acer to raise capital by selling shares of its common stock as set out in its agreement with Roth Capital.

Upcoming Potential Catalysts/ Milestones

Acer's upcoming potential catalysts or milestones (assuming no material delays caused by the COVID-19 crisis) include:

a potential non-dilutive or less dilutive financing deal to raise capital by either partnering or selling a royalty stream on ACER-001 (Q2 2020)

meeting with the FDA to discuss and potentially negotiate a reasonable path forward to get EDSIVO approved in the US without requiring a full-blown Phase 3 clinical trial. Results typically announced 30 days following such FDA meeting when a transcript is produced (late Q2 or Q3 2020)

Osanetant IND submission to be filed with the FDA (H2 2020)

Osanetant initiating Phase 1/2 PK/PD/safety trial for the treatment of iVDS (end of 2020, assuming funding available)

ACER-001 NDA submission to the FDA for UCD - (Q1 2021)

ACER-001 Phase 2 trial to be initiated for the treatment of orphan disease Maple Syrup Urea Disease (end of 2020, assuming funding is available)

ACER-001 FDA approval of ACER-001 for treatment of UCD and commercial sales in the US to begin (late 2021, Q 2022)

Investment Thesis Summary

While Acer's $13 million market cap and current cash position suggest the market is valuing Acer's asset pipeline as worthless, Acer, in fact, does have value including a number of upcoming potential catalysts and milestones in relation to its pipeline of assets. These have the potential to unlock substantial value for investors with a high-risk tolerance, based upon an investment in Acer at its current $1.19 share price.

Despite the FDA's recent rejection of Acer's EDSIVO FDRR (appeal), the FDA has left the door open to Acer to present alternative paths forward by potentially being allowed to provide confirmatory evidence which is far less onerous to produce than a full-blown Phase 3 clinical trial. Acer expects to know whether such a reasonable pathway is available to it in the next 3 to 6 months.

Acer also has a reasonable chance of obtaining non-dilutive or less dilutive financing in Q2 by partnering ACER-001 or selling a royalty interest which could remove a material risk overhang for investors.

While Acer remains a high-risk investment which could result in an even greater loss for investors, it also provides the potential of a tenfold or higher return (based upon its current share price) during the next 12 months in the event that it is able to find a reasonable path forward with the FDA to get EDSIVO approved as discussed above, obtain additional capital at a reasonable cost, and obtains FDA approval for ACER-001 in the timelines set out above.

I am not attributing any value for Osanetant at the moment which can be considered a bonus asset that could become very valuable if Acer has the funding to move that program forward during the next year or two.

Risks

Acer Therapeutics is a pre-revenue development stage pharmaceutical company that is running low on cash with a high risk/ high reward investment profile. An investment in Acer involves numerous risks including, but not limited to, regulatory risks relating to approval of the drug products, the failure to negotiate a reasonable pathway forward with the FDA to approve EDSIVO, potential changes to regulations and laws relating to orphan and ultra-orphan drugs, the FDA failing to approve one or more of Acer's drugs, clinical failures including stability or toxicity studies relating to ACER-001, failures relating to Osanetant clinical trials, increased competition including the approval of competitive products, the development of new treatments, intellectual property challenges, loss of key personnel, potential reimbursement challenges from payers, future share dilution, failure or difficulty in raising new funds by way of a partnership or licensing deal for ACER-001, or the failure to raise funds by way of additional equity financing in the future other than in a very dilutive manner, market and economic risks relating to the COVID-19 crisis, and general market conditions and risks.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent Form 10-Q filed in March 2020 with the SEC.

Before making an investment in Acer Therapeutics, please do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you as well as determining the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

