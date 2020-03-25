Drilling For Oil In The Stock Market

By comparing the value of those reserves to the companies' enterprise values, it is possible to see which supermajors are cheapest.

For the first time in a long time, some of the oil supermajors' enterprise values are around the value of their oil and gas reserves.

Oil analyst Daniel Yergin’s book The Prize has been described as “the canonical history of the oil industry.” As a value investor, the part I found most interesting was the section on the 1980s oil price slump, when many oil companies traded for less than the value of the untapped oil and gas they owned underground.

In Yergin’s words, both oil companies and outside investors eventually realized it was ‘cheaper to “explore for oil on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange” - that is, buy undervalued companies - than to explore under the topsoil of West Texas or in the seabed of the Gulf of Mexico.’ Once investors realized this, they bought up oil company shares, causing them to rise to a price that better reflected the value of the companies’ underlying assets. Since value investing is all about buying a company’s stock for less than its underlying value, this story was unsurprisingly appealing to me.

Despite their recent decline, oil companies’ shares have not fallen by as much as they did in the 1980s. However, they have fallen by enough that it’s worth comparing companies’ share prices to the value of their reserves in a way that was less meaningful when prices were higher. This is especially true for the largest oil companies - the supermajors, such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP (BP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Total (TOT), and Chevron (CVX).

My impression is that, while smaller producers are often valued based on their oil and gas reserves, larger companies such as the supermajors are valued more based on their earnings and dividends. This makes sense, since most people invest in the supermajors for their stable earnings and dividends, not for the market value of their reserves. Also, the supermajors are more diversified, so that their value comes not just from producing oil and gas from their reserves, but also from refining and selling oil and gas products to customers. However, the supermajors’ share prices have declined enough that their reserve value is now a much larger part of their overall investment value. This means that it now makes more sense to consider what their reserves are worth in valuing them as an investment.

Valuing The Supermajors Based On Their Reserves

To value the supermajors based on their reserves, we must first find out how much in reserves they have. Fortunately, each supermajor lists those values in its annual report, as can be seen below in Royal Dutch Shell’s 2019 10-K Securities and Exchange Commission filing:

Source: Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Annual Report

Royal Dutch Shell’s annual report lists not only the company’s proved developed reserves, but also their proved undeveloped reserves. Proved developed reserves are, according to the Society for Petroleum Engineers, reserves that are “expected to be recovered from existing wells.” In contrast, proved undeveloped reserves are “expected to be recovered: (1) from new wells on undrilled acreage, (2) from deepening existing wells to a different reservoir, or (3) where a relatively large expenditure is required to (A) recomplete an existing well or (B) install production or transportation facilities for primary or improved recovery projects.”

This distinction is important because proved undeveloped reserves are less valuable than proved developed reserves. Mercer Capital, a business valuation firm, discounts the value of proved undeveloped reserves by 35 to 50 percent relative to proved developed reserves. To be conservative, we will give proved undeveloped reserves half the value of an equivalent amount of proved developed reserves.

Having established the relative value of proved developed versus proved undeveloped reserves, we then need to determine how much proved developed reserves are worth. According to the Annual of the Arkansas Natural Resources Law Institute’s 2000 article “Valuing Oil & Gas Properties,” “the oldest and truest rule of thumb in the oil industry is that oil reserves in the ground are worth one-third the current market value.” The 1992 textbook Oil Company Financial Analysis in Nontechnical Language confirms this assessment for oil, and says that “for gas reserves, the value can often approach 50% or more of the wellhead price,” another term for the market price. Since that book was written before the shale gas boom, which reduced the value of natural gas relative to oil, we will be more conservative and also value gas reserves at 33% of market prices.

Having established our methodology for valuing the supermajors’ reserves, we can now calculate that value. The equation for that value is:

(Proved Developed Oil Reserves + 1/2 x Proved Undeveloped Oil Reserves)

x 1/3 x Oil Market Price +

(Proved Developed Natural Gas Reserves + 1/2 x Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Reserves)

x 1/3 x Natural Gas Market Price

We can make this calculation using both the market price on January 1st, 2020, before the current crisis, and the price on March 24th, 2020. This way, we can see the companies’ value based both on current prices and more normal prices.

This is what happens if you do that:

Proved Developed Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 3,561 Proved Undeveloped Oil Reserves (Million Barrels) 1,096 Proved Developed Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 26,917 Proved Undeveloped Natural Gas Reserves (Billion Cubic Feet) 6,904 3/24/20 Market Prices 1/1/20 Market Prices Oil Market Price (WTI Crude Per Barrel) $24.25 $61.14 Natural Gas Market Price (Henry Hub Per Thousand Cubic Feet) $1.68 $2.09 Total Reserve Value ($ Million) $50,221 $104,898 Note: Bitumen-derived synthetic oil reserves have been ignored due to the high oil prices generally needed for them to be profitable.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Petroleum and Other Liquids, Natural Gas), Business Insider Natural Gas, OilPrice.com

For comparison, Royal Dutch Shell’s enterprise value - the sum of the company’s market capitalization and its net debt— - of March 24th was $199,563 million, or about $200 billion. This is the approximate value of all of the money invested in the company by both shareholders and lenders.

By comparing the company’s enterprise value to the value of the company’s reserves, we see how much of that investment value is based on the oil and gas the company already owns underground, versus how much of it is based on the company’s other sources of income (ex. its refineries, its pipelines, and its gas stations) as well as the company’s potential for future growth.

If the company’s enterprise value is higher than the reserve value, that means that the market is attributing positive value to the company’s other sources of income as well as the possibility that the company will grow in the future. If the enterprise value is less than the reserve value, that means that the market is treating those other income sources, as well as the future possibility of growth, as if they have no value.

If you buy the company’s stock in the latter situation, you can essentially get all of those other things for free, and possibly even the oil reserves at a discount.

Performing this same calculation on the other supermajors leads to this result:

Company 3/24/20 Enterprise Value (Millions) 3/24/20 Price Reserve Value (Millions) 1/1/20 Price Reserve Value (Millions) 3/24/20 Enterprise Value to Reserve Value Ratio 1/1/20 Enterprise Value to Reserve Value Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $199,563 $50,221 $104,898 3.97 1.90 BP $128,350 $93,048 $208,569 1.38 0.62 Exxon Mobil $199,670 $78,796 $170,686 2.53 1.17 Total $115,340 $53,233 $113,431 2.17 1.02 Chevron $150,180 $52,213 $113,814 2.88 1.32 Note: Bitumen and bitumen-derived synthetic oil reserves have been ignored due to the high oil prices generally needed for them to be profitable.

As you can see, the supermajors are trading at a wide range of values relative to their reserves. The most expensive is Royal Dutch Shell, which trades at an enterprise value of 3.97 times their reserves based on 3/24 prices, or 1.90 times their reserves based on 1/1 prices. The cheapest is BP, which trades at 1.38 times reserves based on 3/24 prices, and only 0.62 times reserves based on 1/1 prices.

This wide range of valuations seems to indicate that the market expects the various oil supermajors to have very divergent investment results. If your views are different from those of the market, then there might be an opportunity for you to invest in one or more of the supermajors on the cheap (or to bet against one or more of them that you think is too expensive).

Two Issues With This Methodology

There are two potential issues with this method of valuation:

1. First, a company’s reserves are based on the prices for oil and gas. When prices go down, the amount of oil and gas that will be extracted also goes down. This is because some of the oil and gas which is theoretically feasible to extract becomes too expensive to do so. That oil and gas, which was previously part of a company’s reserves, is removed from them until prices improve.

In that context, if prices stay low for a long time, then the reserve quantities listed above will decline, making the supermajors look more and more expensive relative to their reserves. On the other hand, the oil and gas remains physically present in the ground even if this happens.

Thus, there are only two reasons for not giving the companies credit for all of their reserves listed above. The first is if you think some of those reserves will never be extracted. This might happen if prices never increase back to what they were on January 1st, 2020, and thus some of those reserves, which were only economical to extract at that price, are never extracted.

Another reason for not giving the companies full credit for some of their reserves is if you don’t expect prices to go back up for a very long time. In that scenario, even if the oil and gas is eventually extracted, investors won’t see the profits for years, meaning that those profits are worth much less now than if they were realized this year.

These seem like unlikely possibilities. The current drop in oil and gas prices was caused by Saudi Arabia’s decision two weeks ago to increase oil production in response to Russia’s refusal to support prices by reducing production. However, Saudi Arabia’s fiscal break-even price - the oil price they need to both cover the costs of extraction and balance their budget - is $85 per barrel. Russia’s is over $40 per barrel. In that context, it seems unlikely that either country will allow the oil price to stay at roughly $20 per barrel. For context, in February 2016, the last time oil prices fell under $30 per barrel due to infighting within OPEC, oil prices rebounded to over $50 per barrel by the end of the year.

Of course, what is different about today’s crash versus the one in 2016 is that today, the global economy is simultaneously dealing with COVID-19 and its accompanying economic downturn. It is hard to say how the combination of these two things will affect long term prices. However, the last time there was a crash caused by an economic downturn, in early 2009, oil prices nearly doubled by the end of the year to over $90 per barrel.

2. The second issue with this methodology is more subtle, and reflects how the market prices of oil and natural gas have been calculated. The oil price I have used is the WTI price, which is the North American benchmark price. Similarly, the natural gas price used has been the Henry Hub spot price, which is also the North American benchmark. Of course, the supermajors have production sites all around the world, so they don’t sell all of their oil and gas at North American prices. This means that the actual “market price” for their oil and gas is different from these prices.

However, though this may make the valuations above more imprecise, it also makes them more conservative. The WTI price is usually lower than the major alternative oil price index, the Brent North Sea Crude price. Similarly, due to the North American shale revolution, the Henry Hub spot price is cheaper than the actual price of natural gas almost everywhere else in the world. Thus, by using these prices, we’ve underestimated the value of the supermajors’ reserves. This, of course, means that their stocks are actually cheaper than indicated above.

Conclusions

The recent collapse in oil and gas prices, combined with the ongoing pandemic, have caused oil company shares to fall dramatically. Exxon Mobil’s stock price is around where it was in 2003, while BP’s stock price has fallen to 1994 levels. For the first time in a long time, it’s possible to invest in an oil supermajor and pay less than what the company’s oil and gas reserves were worth less than three months ago.

Of course, this is only meaningful if the price of oil goes back up. If it doesn’t, then the companies’ reserves are not only going to sell for less money, but they will also shrink because less of the oil and gas will be economical to extract. I can’t tell you what the price of oil is going to do, but I can leave you with another of my lasting impressions from The Prize. In the book, Daniel Yergin describes the many downturns that the oil industry has experienced in the past 140 years. After each of those downturns, oil prices rebounded when most people least expected it, earning prepared (or lucky) investors a fortune.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.