Restaurant Stocks Likely To Rebound Once Covid-19 Runs Its Course In The U.S.

Based on our fundamental analysis of restaurant companies, we believe shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Domino’s Pizza, and the Starbucks Corporation are likely to rebound more strongly than other companies within the sector.

Once there is greater clarity on revenues and earnings as the pandemic is controlled, shares of restaurant companies that were experiencing strong fundamentals prior to the viral outbreak will surge.

Restaurant stocks have seen significant declines on a year to date basis. The uncertainty related to potential future revenues and earnings as customers limit community-based activities is being reflected in shares of these companies.

Restaurant Stocks Sold-Off Sharply Following News Of The Spread Of The Coronavirus Within The United States

Source: Yahoo Finance; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2020

The downward pressure on shares of restaurant companies is likely to persist until there is resolution of the Coronavirus crisis and some level of clarity surrounding the impact of the outbreak on the general economy of the U.S.

These are grave concerns, but they are most likely short term in nature. Even though the scope of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic was relatively narrow compared to the Covid-19 outbreak, it is still important to note that restaurant stocks rebounded after an initial sell-off following that viral infection.

Value/Share of Major Restaurant Chains Decreased Following The News Of The SARS Pandemic But Surged Over the Next Few Months

Source: Yahoo Finance; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2020

Over the longer term, Covid-19 will be controlled and the economy will recover. In turn, restaurants will evidence a return of customer traffic consistent with prior levels. Our analysis is pertinent to that longer term time horizon. Based on our comprehensive analysis, three restaurant companies are best positioned to recover strongly, once the near term concerns are resolved: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), and Starbucks Corporation (NYSE:SBUX).

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Firing On All Cylinders.

The Tex-Mex restaurant chain posted outstanding financial results for FY2019. Over FY2019, revenues expanded 14.8% on a year over year basis to $5.6 billion. EPS came in at $12.38 which represents an improvement of 96.2% over the same period last year. Restaurant level margin was 20.5% an increase of 180 bps over the FY2018. Over FY2019, average sales per store came in at $2.2 million versus $2 million in 2018. CMG has several strategies to expand revenues through initiatives that are likely to drive incremental customer transactions, including increasing the number of their drive through locations that have accounted for growth in transactions, gaining increasing traction with their delivery service which could arguably be considered incremental sales, and the introduction of one to two new menu items every year through their stage gate process which ensures that customers are likely to purchase and enjoy the new launches.

CMG Posted Outstanding Revenue Growth in FY2019

Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2020

4Q2019 Revenue Expanded Significantly On A Year Over Year Basis

Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2020

With respect to earnings, revenue growth leverage, along with the meeting and exceeding of restaurant level margins CMG enjoyed during the 2014/2015 period (that was immediately prior to the food contamination incidents that besieged the company), will flow through to the bottom line. Moreover, there is further opportunity for earnings expansion if the firm continues to buy back shares which has been a key strategy of the firm over the past few years. We published our fundamental analysis of the company in November 2019 with a 1-year Price Target of $1,100/share. Our financial valuation was based on future earnings attributed to years 2021 through 2030. Although, we might revisit our Price Target for CMG as there is more clarity with the economic situation, once the Coronavirus crisis is behind the country, we are currently maintaining our Price Target of $1,100/share. Our comprehensive analysis on the company can be accessed here:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4304320-chipotle-mexican-grill-turnaround-story-substantial-growth-potential

Domino’s Pizza: Turnaround Story

Our thesis for DPZ is built around the remarkable growth potential of pizza as a product and Domino’s exceptional prowess at selling pizza. Based on several factors, including value for money, convenience, and great taste, we are convinced that Domino’s pizza is likely to replicate the global growth story of McDonald’s hamburgers, and pizza is likely to become as popular as hamburgers on a world-wide basis. In a perfectly correlated planet, given that the world population is approximately 20x that of the United States, global pizza sales would be 20x the 2018 United States pizza sales of $45.7 billion. If one were to conservatively estimate that the world will ultimately realize a pizza penetration rate of 8x the United States pizza sales in 2018, global pizza sales at some point would be ~$365 billion. Given the $144.7 billion in global pizza revenues generated in 2018, the magnitude for growth in pizza sales is self-evident.

Global Pizza Sales Reached Almost $145 Billion in 2018

Source: PMQ Pizza Magazine; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2020

World Pizza Market 5-Year Growth Estimates

Source: PMQ Pizza Magazine; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2020

DPZ experienced some headwinds over 2018 and 2019 due to aggressive promotions and delivery discounts offered by third party food service aggregators. However, given the robust sequential revenue growth for 4Q2019, as well as management commentary on the matter, it appears that the threat has stabilized. For FY2019, global retail sales expanded to $14.3 billion, reflecting a year over year growth rate of 8%, excluding foreign currency impact. EPS increased 14.5 % over the prior year to $9.56. In addition, the company’s strategy to highly populate territories with new stores with a view to capture incremental carry out sales and optimize delivery orders appears to be working. Internationally, with a presence in 89 countries outside the United States, the opportunity to expand sales is significant. Of all geographies, emerging markets, (particularly India, which is the company’s largest market out of the United States and represents a large under penetrated addressable market) are a substantial driver of potential growth in sales. Overall, DPZ has a highly profitable business model and represents a great value proposition for customers – it throws out on average 10% in profit margins and at $5.99 each for two medium three topping pizzas not to mention the $7.99 deal for a large three topping is great value for customers. Based on our 10- year DCF valuation model that includes net income beginning from 2021 through 2030, we arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $400/share for the company. We plan on publishing a comprehensive analysis on DPZ on Seeking Alpha over the short term.

Starbucks Corporation: Still Growing

Our thesis on SBUX is based on its highly profitable business model and that the company is still opening stores (at a relatively higher pace) that will drive additional future growth. SBUX is one of its kind coffee company that has 31,000 stores across roughly 80 countries. Considering the scope and size of the firm, it has no real competitors. The out of the home coffee industry is highly fragmented with small coffee stores and a few corporations that are localized to certain regions of the world. SBUX’s first mover advantage, resources, and scope protect it from current players and the threat of new entrants. In FY2019, the firm generated $26.5 billions in revenues representing a growth rate of 7.2% on a year over year basis and EPS of $2.92 which reflects a 10% decline over FY2018. The company opened approximately 2,100 new stores in FY2019 reflecting a cumulative average growth rate of 8% over a 3-year period. The pace of new store openings are a testament to the high return on investments and low capital expenditure requirements related to the launch of new stores.

In FY2019, the return on investment for a new store was 50%. SBUX has guided to revenue growth in a range of 7% to 9% and EPS growth of atleast 10% for 2020. The company’s strategy to focus its efforts on the United States and Chinese markets appears to be delivering. SBUX is adapting to a licensing model for stores outside of these two key markets. With respect to competition from Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) in China, it is noteworthy that SBUX has modeled itself as a third place, away from the home and office, for customers, whereas LK is more of a quick pick up and delivery type of coffee store. We are bullish on SBUX given its profitability model as well as its potential for future growth.

SBUX Reported A Return On Investment of 50% For Restaurants That Were Launched in FY2018

Source: SBUX Presentation at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, December 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2020

SBUX markets coffee, a beloved consumer staple, with billions of cups consumed every day across the world. The company utilizes its experience in handling coffee and culinary skills to convert the product into specialty beverages that are enjoyed by large segments of people across the globe. It is a simple story but one that is highly profitable and likely to remain so. Based on our 5-year DCF valuation model, that takes into account earnings from year 2021 through 2025, we arrive at a 1-year price target of $102/share for SBUX. We plan on publishing a comprehensive analysis on SBUX on Seeking Alpha over the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.