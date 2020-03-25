Why We Aren't Rushing To Buy Five Below

Although shares have decreased ~50% in the past month, we believe that there are better opportunities in the market.

Five Below chose to shut down all 900 of its stores earlier this month through the end of March, and we believe that this will likely be pushed into mid-April.

Overview

Five Below (FIVE) is a discount retailer in the U.S. that specializes in selling products for under $5 (hence the name). The company chose to shut down all 900 of its stores earlier this month through the end of March in response to Covid-19. Five noted on the latest earnings call that they had already begun to see the impact on sales since WHO declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic. Unsurprisingly, Five's stock has not been immune to the stock market selloff.

The company has a clean balance sheet and is more than capable of surviving the temporary closure of its stores. However, the risk of insolvency isn't driving the stock price. At the end of the day, Five is a retailer target toward preteens and teenagers that has very little online presence and relies heavily on its brick and mortar stores to generate revenue. The market is currently pricing in the risk that the company will have to extend the shutdown of its stores.

The selloff in stock price, in our opinion, is not enough to warrant buying the stock. There are a number of risks that an investor is taking on here. A primary risk being that the stores are shutdown for a longer period of time than just the end of the month. Given the uncertainty of the situation, this seems very likely. Further, it is important to keep in mind that Five is a retail store with very little online presence and the company is still facing the pressures of online retailers. Additionally, as Covid-19 is forcing consumers into online shopping, there could be a sizeable shift in consumer preference favoring online vs brick and mortar. In light of these risks, we believe that there are better opportunities in the market than Five.

Five's Balance Sheet is More Than Capable of Withstanding A Temporary Shutdown From Covid-19... But That's Not The Issue

To say this is a once-in-a-lifetime event would be an understatement. I remind you that we are an extremely healthy company with no debt and strong cash reserves. - Joel Anderson, CEO

A the end of FY2019, the company had ~$200mm in cash and no debt. The conservative nature of how the balance sheet was managed has definitely provided Five enough liquidity to weather the storm. The company still has expenses to be paid each month; on the most recent earnings call, management indicated that 40% of all SG&A is fixed.

SG&A for the last twelve months was $460mm, which means that the current cash position could cover ~43% of that. Further, 40% of that $460mm is $184mm, indicating that the current cash position is more than enough to cover a year's worth of the company's fixed expenses.

This is just back of the napkin, but there's no immediate risk that the company is at risk of becoming insolvent in the near-term future. This is not the issue, though. Although Five continues to offer its products through e-commerce, digital sales are a sliver of total revenue. The company has made an effort to increase its online presence (it acquired Hollar's online platform earlier this year), but those benefits will not be reaped in the near-term. Each day that goes by the company losses out on millions of dollars of revenue.

Given the uncertainty of the situation, we believe that the stores will remain shutdown into at least April. In Denver today, the mayor ordered non-essential businesses to shutdown until at least mid-April. Denver isn't the only city to do this, and likely won't be the last.

The other potential fallout from a continued shutdown is that consumer preferences shift. As consumers are now (essentially) being forced to do a majority of their shopping online, we believe that this could have a long-term impact on the digital vs brick and mortar channel. Some of these individuals may have done all of their shopping online, others, up until this point, may have done all of their shopping in-store. Regardless, we believe that the longer that a "stay-at-home" order goes on, the greater chance that the online channel will become a force of habit. Investors have been calling for retail's death for numerous years now (note: we're not going that far, just suggesting that a large shift in preference could occur), and this seems like a potential catalyst.

At The End Of The Day, Five Below Is Still A Retailer With A Target Market of Preteens and Teenagers

Regardless of Covid-19 and its effects, the company still faces competition from several other retailers. Aside from the digital aspect, competition is fierce and the larger retailers have greater cost advantages and purchasing power.

Further, Five is also competing for discretionary income targeted towards preteens and teenagers. This is one of the most challenging target markets, as their habits and tastes are quickly changing. Missteps in not connecting with their target market could quickly lead to unsold inventory and lost sales. Additionally, store loyalty is almost non-existent among this target market. The company has done a good job so far of navigating these issues so far, but the risks still remain.

Lastly, as a recession appears more and more imminent, these adverse economic conditions could hamper discretionary spending and negatively impact sales. Five's price point is on the lower end, which should hold up adequately among these pressures, but they are not fully immune. Also, the low price point means that they rely on inexpensive imported items to maintain its prices. Any increase in these imports (through tariffs or inflation) will negatively impact its value proposition.

The Bottom Line

We don't believe Five Below to be a bad business. The company has a history of double digit revenue growth and the ability to connect with a difficult target market. However, there is no definitive timeline as to when its stores will be open again, which is costing the company millions of dollars a day. The lasting impacts of Covid-19 could play a large role in a shift in consumer's preference toward e-commerce. And at the end of the day, Five Below still faces the challenges of being a retail store with a target market of preteens and teenagers.

From a valuation standpoint, Five is trading at the low end of its historical EV/EBITDA multiple. Given the circumstances, the valuation seems fair. Further, one could argue (and we would agree) that the valuation over the past couple years was lofty. Once again, we don't hate the business, we just believe that there are better risk vs reward propositions in the market right now.

