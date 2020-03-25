Acelrx Pharmaceuticals: A New Chapter

There is increasing evidence for the benefits to both patients and hospitals from ACRX main product, DSUVIA.

I have covered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) before, so investors should view this as an update to my previous articles.

On March 16, 2020 ACRX published its fiscal year 2019 financial statements. The financials per se did not contain much new key information after the company had pre-released key data on formulary approvals/REMS certifications, liquidity and revenue on January 13, 2020 (discussed in more detail below).

Thus, the main item of interest on March 16 was the announcement that ACRX intends to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) in an all-stock deal, expected to close in 2q20. In the remainder of this article I will assume that the acquisition will close.

In this article I will first discuss business developments to date for pre-acquisition ACRX, followed by an outlook on DSUVIA sales. Regarding the TTPH acquisition, I will first analyze the share-count effect (aka dilution from an ACRX perspective), and then discuss some of the business effects, including the co-promotion agreement between the two companies before they essentially become one company. The discussion closes with recalling the ACRX management assessment of Corona Virus impact (as of March 16, 2020).

I stick to my bullish view on ACRX, however, the overall situation has become more complex, not only because of the acquisition, but also because of the current strain on the health system particularly in areas that neither ACRX nor TTPH serve with their products.

Main sources for this article comprise the year-end conference call hosted by ACRX management (the CC), ACRX's 2019 10-K Filing (the 10K_ACRX), and TTPH’s 2019 10-K Filing (the 10K_TTPH) filed on March 11, 2020.

Business Outlook for pre-acquisition ACRX

ACRX reported rather little progress regarding the structural aspects of commercialization efforts of its existing products, DSUVIA and Zalviso. Essentially, the status is unchanged to the following table that was compiled after the publication of 3q19 data:

Or, in the words of ACRX's CEO:

We remain in discussions with the potential European partner for the out licensing of DZUVEO. We will provide more information after signing an agreement and finally with regards to ZALVISO we are still waiting to hear about any new proposed policies from the FDA regarding new opioid approvals. We will continue to hold the ZALVISO NDA resubmission until more clarity on our proposed policy is available.

DSUVIA: Development in the US

But despite the seemingly stalled situation outside the US commercialization of DSUVIA, there was also one promising news published on March 10, 2020: The US Department of Defense (or DoD) - who were a main sponsor in the DSUVIA development - are expected to hold their “Milestone C” meeting in April 2020. Quoting from the respective press release by ACRX (with emphasis added by author):

The Milestone C meeting marks the end of the project development phase and leads to the recommendation for the procurement phase of the project. "We are excited to have a confirmed date for the Milestone C meeting and expect DSUVIA® will soon be made available more broadly for military use," said Vince Angotti, Chief Executive Officer of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

This is a strong indication for substantial Revenue at least in 2q20 or slightly after. Unfortunately, ACRX's management stuck with its to-date policy of not providing any Revenue guidance - not even for 1q20, of which more than 80% had passed on the date of the CC.

In any case, management gave an outlook on the gross to net sales percentage - which held a positive surprise at least for me (source: CC):

Our gross to net sales percentage is expected to increase to 40% in 2020, reflecting a higher proportion of sales to the Department of Defense and federal customers.

In previous articles, I had expressed my concerns that sales to the DoD would be made with special conditions benefiting the DoD. However, if the price for DoD deliveries is based on the general wholesale conditions for the US market, this statement would actually imply more favorable margins.

Looking back at 2019/q419, Revenue for DSUVIA was still very light, reflecting the long-term nature of changing medical practice.

However, during the CC ACRX reported ongoing progress regarding Formulary Approvals (or FA) and REMS Certifications by hospitals and Ambulatory Service Centers (or ASCs):

We expect the continued acceptance of DSUVIA on to formularies as well as an increase in the number of REMS-certified facilities targeting 465 for each by year-end 2020. And currently we're on pace to hit this target as we've already achieved 218 REMS-certified facilities and 223 formulary approvals through March 15.

The increase is slightly faster than 25/months on either item that I estimated in my last article (cf. Table 4).

But make no mistake: While FAs and REMS certifications are a necessary condition for DSUVIA sales, it is ultimately key for the product to be accepted by the relevant medical professionals. In order to provide investors with some idea at least about how things develop in this field, ACRX has established a “tradition” of bringing a medical doctor to its Earnings Call to give a short report on his practice with DSUVIA.

On the CC, ACRX introduced

Koth Cassavaugh, PHARM.D., who is the Director of Pharmacy at Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn, New York. Dr. Cassavaugh brought DSUVIA into his hospital in June of last year, so they have had nine months of experience using DSUVIA in the perioperative environment.

Dr. Cassavaugh presented several very promising aspects of the pharmaceutical, but also the operational aspects of DSUVIA and how his hospital, a 99-bed institution, gradually extended the use of DSUVIA to more and more applications. Below are few quotes that I find key, the full statement by Dr. Cassavaugh can be read in the CC transcript (emphasis added):

Based on the clinical data, the three to four-hour duration of analgesia with the single dosing well-suited for our recovery room times for these operations, at which time the patient is then transitioned to our regular hospital floors. (…) Surgeons, recovery room nurses, and pharmacists, were all excited by the results that we had witnessed. (…) We have found that in these cases we have significantly reduced the amount of IV fentanyl that is needed during the surgery. So I truly feel that our usage of DSUVIA is reducing the overall opioid dosing in our patients. (…) In addition, we have found that DSUVIA single dose packaging minimizes drug wastage. (…) In our hospital, we have expanded our use to many other types of surgery including orthopedic, general surgical procedures, and we continually observe the same results.

These are all strong arguments for the use of DSUVIA - both from a patient well-being perspective but also from a commercial perspective of the hospital. From the beginning, my investment case has been based on these arguments, which I believe will be a gradually increasing force in DSUVIA’s benefit. I find it noteworthy - but by no means worrying news - that the strongest momentum for DSUVIA is with perioperative use as opposed to the ER use that has been the focus in many previous company presentations (see e.g. here).

While Dr. Cassavaugh made a lot of promising statements from the perspective of an ACRX investor, investors should also notice that his hospital treated just 222 patients with DSUVIA throughout the last nine month, providing yet another piece of evidence how long it takes for a new drug to become accepted. Patience, and cash, will be required.

Speaking about cash, it is time to have a closer look at the TTPH acquisition:

TTPH-Acquisition: Sharecount /Dilution

I tried to reconcile the various pieces of information that were provided regarding the transaction price and its impact on the ACRX share count after the acquisition. And to be frank, this did not work out too well.

For example, take the explicitly stated numbers in the acquisition announcement,

TTPH shareholders to receive 0.6303 ACRX shares per TTPH share

ACRX shares closed at USD 1.03 /share on Friday, March 13, 2020 (i.e. essentially immediately before announcement of the merger on Monday, March 16, 2020 before markets opened)

TTPH valued at USD 14.4 million - no further guidance as to the nature of the “valuation” was provided

Combining these items and assuming “value” refers to market cap, you get a share count for TTPH of some 22.2 million (=14.4*1.03/0.6303)

At the same time, the stake of TTPH shareholders in the combined company was announced to be 14.6% on a fully diluted basis.

If 22.2 million shares represent 14.6% of the combined entity, its total share count would be about 151.9 million, implying the ACRX pre acquisition share count would be around 129.7 million - which is unlikely given the pre-acquisition share count of ACRX of around 80 million (per the 10K-ACRX). So this approach does not provide a sensible result. I assume that TTPH’s value includes net cash in TTPH’s balance sheet - I will discuss this aspect below in more detail.

Before doing so, the following table provides an alternative view on the TTPH share count and thus the number of new ACRX shares (all data from the 10K_TTPH). The key thing to observe is that TTPH raised equity after the fiscal 2019 closing date (on January 24, 2020, to be specific). This happened with two different investors, namely “Armistice Capital, LLC” and “Certain healthcare-focused institutional investors” - see the subsequent event disclosures of TTPH. In previous periods, TTPH had issued debt, which has been repaid since, but the lenders still hold the warrants issued in conjunction with the financing. Plus there is the usual dilution from share based payment arrangements.

In the table, I collect all information I could find:

The numbers in A and B seem fairly robust to me, since item numbers and prices reconcile with the proceeds as per the 10K_TTPH disclosures. Adding the 11.67 million shares issued in January to the outstanding shares as of year-end as well as adding the additional warrants, I end up with a total of 17.28 million TTPH shares as of the purchase date (this could be subject to minor omissions from ongoing ESO issuances, etc.)

As stated above, according to the acquisition announcement, for each TTPH share 0.6303 ACRX shares were issued, thus based on this approach a total of some 10.89 million ACRX shares were to be given to TTPH shareholders.

However, 10.89 million represent a 14.6% share of some 74.6 million - a number lower than ACRX's share count even before the merger. Again, this does not appear to be a sensible result.

A third approach is to just look at the communicated shares per shareholder group after the acquisition: If on a fully diluted basis TTPH shareholders would own 14.6% of the combined entity, then ACRX increased its share count by 14.6/(100-14.6) = 17.1% or about 13.7 million - when assuming ACRX share count of about 80 million.

There will be more clarity regarding the share count once the deal is closed. Assuming that the acquisition will be closed during 2q20, investors need to wait until the publication of ACRX's 2q20 numbers.

ACRX: What Did Management Buy?

Now, what did ACRX actually get for these additional shares? It’s a couple of things that I will discuss in more detail below:

Net Cash in TTPH An additional commercialized product Contingent liability from granting a Contingent Value Right (or CVR) Established sales force Additional ongoing losses Pipeline of other drugs

So, first of all, ACRX “bought” some cash. The closing of the transaction will be subject to some minimum net cash level in TTPH, but no specific number was provided. At year-end 2019, TTPH had cash and cash equivalents of USD 21.2 million contributing to net current assets of USD 16.7 million. As per Table 2 above, TTPH raised some additional USD 17 million in January 2020, totaling some USD 33 million net cash in late January 2020.

However, as I will discuss below, TTPH is burning cash at a substantial rate, so the actual cash in-flow to ACRX as per the actual completion date of the acquisition is unknown (as is the TTPH related cash drain thereafter, see fifth item discussed in this section). I will come back to this aspect at the end of this section.

Second, they get an additional product in commercialization, namely Xerava (all of the following as per the 10K_TTPH), “a fully synthetic fluorocycline, as an intravenous, or IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug resistant (or MDR) bacteria infections (…) such as those found in complicated intra-abdominal infections, or cIAI.” “On August 27, 2018, the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approved Xerava for the treatment of cIAI in adults”.

Xerava sales in 4q19 were just below USD 1.5 million with significant ongoing growth since the start of commercialization about one and a half year ago.

MDr. is surely a relevant factor in our health system, which unfortunately for us all is likely even to gain relevance in the future. However, sales forecasts for a newly established drug are hard to make, as any ACRX investor should be well aware of. That said:

As a third item, as part of the acquisition, ACRX will incur a contingent liability by way of granting a contingent value right to TTPH shareholders by promising additional aggregate payments of up to USD 12.5 million, in case certain revenue totals are met. Revenue triggers range from USD 20 million in 2021 to USD 55 million in 2024. According to ACRX management “XERAVA is in (…) around 1200 institutions on formulary already”, but only time will tell if these sales numbers are anywhere near realistic levels.

Irrespective of sales volume, long-term margins of Xerava are difficult to estimate at this stage, since I understand that current COGS are positively impacted by sales from product lots which were produced before start of commercialization and whose costs were charged to R&D expense back then. On the other hand, current Xerava margins are currently charged with amortization of capitalized license fees to Harvard University which will run-off over time. In any case, Xerava sales in the US should provide positive gross margins and thus contribute positively to ACRX's liquidity.

Fourth, ACRX bought an established sales force (headcount 27) that according to ACRX management complements its existing sales force (headcount 40). Even though DSUVIA (and maybe Zalviso at a later point in time) and Xerava address completely different medical needs, from a sales force perspective they do share similar features, in particular the entities they are sold to (quote from the CC, emphasis added):

(…) we are adding a high growth hospital product to the portfolio. XERAVA is a well-differentiated antibiotic that has broad-spectrum activity and is available at a reasonable price point for the hospital market.

So essentially, both DSUVIA and Xerava are sold directly to hospitals (as opposed to e.g. pharmacies). So it is very logical to combine the two separate sales forces into one and make every sales person sell either product - a text book example for scaling. In order to achieve these benefits as soon as possible, ACRX and TTPH - essentially still being two separate entities - agreed to a co-promotion agreement with immediate effect (all quotes from CC):

This is why we executed a co-promotion agreement which allows us to quickly realize the benefits from combining the commercial teams instead of waiting until the closing of the acquisition. Effective immediately, both organizations will align territories based on the performance of each respective product, resulting in a field sales team comprised of roughly equal numbers of account managers from AcelRx and Tetraphase. Cross training on each product will begin this month with a fully integrated account manager team targeted to make sales calls on both products beginning mid second quarter. We believe DSUVIA will benefit by leveraging XERAVA's penetration into key hospital targets and vice versa.

Part of the process of combining the sales forces will be a reduction in headcount, even slightly below the current number for ACRX alone (40):

In the combined companies moving forward we'll have in the neighborhood of 35, very efficient, each one again with two products.

Fifth, ACRX will “bring on-board” operating losses - TTPH management discussion of the going concern prospects in the 10K_TTPH suggest that they were planning around USD 30+ million cash burn over a 12 month period. However, a significant part of this burn would result from functions at TTPH that will become redundant after the acquisition. Or, as per ACRX's management during the CC:

The combination of the two companies will improve overall organizational efficiencies as we expect to realize significant synergies as a result of the acquisition which are targeted at 90% or more of the Tetraphase operating expenses. These annual run rate savings should begin to be fully realized in 2021 following the transition period after closing which is expected in 2Q 2020.

Also during the CC ACRX management got a little more specific, in particular with respect to the restructuring costs:

Included within these expected savings or immediate synergies from combining the commercial organizations as a result of the co-promotion agreement, with over 40 positions consolidated across both companies, AcelRx alone is expecting an annual run rate savings of approximately $8 million beginning immediately as a result of this consolidation related to the co-promotion. Cost of these actions to AcelRx is expected to approximate $0.5 million.

But ACRX will not only have to deal with TTPH operational losses. The cash drain for ACRX from its own operations is still substantial:

We expect our 2020 quarterly cash operating expenses to range from $9 million to $12 million excluding stock comp, depending upon the quarter or $10 million to $13 million including stock comp based compensation of $1 million annually. Debt serviced for the year will approximate $6 million and will be back half-weighted as we continue to pay interest only on our loan. Capital expenditures will be in the $4 million to $5 million range mainly attributed to high-volume packaging line that will be installed later this year.

Sixth, and finally, ACRX bought a pipeline of early stage products. In the 10K_TTPH, TTPH management made clear that they are no longer intending to develop commerciable drugs themselves:

As part of our restructuring, we decided not to engage in further product development, including conducting clinical trials of our product candidates, and are exploring outlicensing opportunities for all of our pipeline of early-stage antibiotics and oncology product candidates.

And during the CC, ACRX management essentially confirmed the same view for the prospective new owners:

Tetraphase also has an early stage product pipeline which includes TP 271 IV and oral and TP 6076, both of which are Phase 2 ready. Also in the pipeline is TP 2846 which is in preclinical testing for acute myeloid leukemia. The current intention is to explore out-licensing these pipeline candidates.

I not in a position to make a reliable estimate for the value of the related licenses and the resulting net cash in-flow to ACRX after the acquisition - but it should provide additional liquidity at some point.

As a closing note in order to put the dilution into at least some perspective: Assuming that ACRX has to issue close to 14 million shares and receives cash of USD 23 million - calculated as a January 2020 net cash number of USD 33 million and conservatively adjusted for ongoing net cash drain from operations by, say, 10 million - a cash in-flow of USD 1.64 (= 23/14) per share would result. There is a lot of uncertainty around this number, but it may give investors a first idea.

If it would prove to be broadly correct, it is not too bad a result, especially considering ACRX's recent sharp share price decline - as well as all the other items discussed above that over time may contribute positively to the net assets of the combined entity.

Corona Virus Impact

Just for completeness, I include the statement of ACRX's CEO after being asked on the corona virus impact (all quotes from CC):

Yes, it's a very fair question, and it's moving at the speed of light as you've seen in the news throughout the past few weeks and months. It's difficult to forecast, but I can be transparent with you that receiving sporadic reports from around the nation that hospitals are sometimes temporarily closing access to vendors, allowing essential personnel only, unique aspect for us is that we have not only the hospitals as an opportunity, but the ASCs, and so we haven't heard that as much from the ambulatory surgical centers that we're currently calling on and it's geographic dependent. So right now we're conducting business as usual with our field personnel, based off the fact that they've got a multitude of different opportunities to make sales calls and educational calls, whether it be surgical suites, whether it would be the ambulatory surgical center or whether it be the hospitals. It gives us a plethora of different options.

I can’t comment any further on this, given the massive uncertainty in this area. However, I find it interesting that ACRX's management in this very context raised a point on IV fentanyl shortage, which may help to accelerate adoption of DSUVIA:

One thing I think that's important is, we've heard again about an IV fentanyl shortage that has hit the FDA's radar screen. If you go to the drug shortages list you see the fentanyl has again moved on to the list. So that clearly provides some importance in opportunity for DSUVIA. But I'd like to ask Dr. Cassavaugh to provide his input on how he is handling it with partnering companies with their institutions relative to access and education.

Conclusion

There is a lot uncertainty around the prospects of virtually any company given the unpredictability of the corona virus spread and its implications. Quite a lot of this uncertainty is centered in the health system - where areas that are not related to the either ACRX or TTPH’s product offering will absorb a substantial share of resources for an unforeseeable time.

I am still very confident that DSUVIA has superior features and will prove to be a product that does a lot of good - with the resulting impact on sales numbers going forward. But the proof is still outstanding. In any case, the purchase order from the DoD seems to be approaching which is good news.

The TTPH acquisition is hard to assess. Once completed, it will cause dilution for existing ACRX shareholders, but my gut feeling is that ACRX made a good deal. In any case, it is sensible from a purely scaling perspective to combine several products in one entity with one sales and admin structure. If DSUVIA and/or Xerava sales grow fast, ACRX may be able to add further products at favorable conditions to what may then become more and more of a platform.

I am still bullish on ACRX, but have down-graded from very bullish do to the increased uncertainty.

