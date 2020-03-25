Oil Price War + COVID-19 = Opportunity To Pick Up More Shell Stock At A Bargain Price

Not long ago we were discussing fundamentals when it came to individual stocks, sectors, the market or the economy. In the last few weeks however, the conversation became dominated by one topic and one topic only, the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects on the short term. The oil price war unleashed by Saudi Arabia is a secondary topic that only has sector-specific relevance for investors. I by no means wish to suggest that there may not be some serious long-term implications, but as investors we have to get back to discussing longer-term fundamentals, because this will eventually pass, and even if it were to linger for longer than we expect, fundamentals still matter. One of the companies I believe to be a great buying opportunity given the virus crisis, as well as the oil price war is Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B), which will at some point in coming months or years rally as oil prices will inevitably have to rise back to levels which will allow for the industry to provide the world with adequate supplies. Shell does have some issues but I think it will survive the current crisis intact and in relatively decent financial health. When oil prices will recover to a sustainable level, which in my view is in the $50-$70/barrel range, Shell's stock will rally accordingly. The timing of it may be a very big question mark at this point, but the fundamental basis to buy oil producers now, given the near-certainty of an oil price rebound at least to the levels I mentioned is solid. Shell's particular profile, current price, dividend and overall longer-term strategy make it particularly attractive within the energy sector.

The reserves issue

The fact that Shell's reserve life dropped below eight years last year did not move the markets, and media consensus has been that it is all because we are now living in the era of plenty of reserves around the world. Part of the plenty story has to do with the perception that the days of oil-powered transportation are numbered. I do not believe that this is necessarily true. I do think that reserves will matter a great deal in the longer term, which is why I am invested in oil sands producer Suncor (SU). The reason I invested in Shell was never that I believed it has a bright upstream future. I see Shell as more of a diversified energy company, with continued activities in the upstream oil & gas sector shrinking in importance as the years will pass. Its LNG, Chemicals and other activities are well-adapted to a future, that I feel a current consensus is not entirely in tune with. Shell's strategic positioning in this regard will be rewarded in terms of future financial results. In the meantime investors can continue to enjoy some rather generous dividends.

While I do agree with the prevailing market sentiment in regards to oil & gas reserves no longer being as important in regards to Shell's valuation as a particular company, I strongly disagree with the reasoning behind the current prevailing market viewpoint. The market seems convinced that reserves no longer matter when it comes to the overall industry. I disagree with it because I do think that there will be periods of oil shortage in the coming years and decades. Shell reserves in particular no longer matter as much, mostly because its revenue and free cash flow structure has been changing a great deal in the past few years and it will change further in the coming years.

Source: Shell

Based on Shell's free cash flow by source data aside from its deepwater projects, its upstream sector is not a very robust source of growth. Putting aside the fact that these numbers tend to be very volatile, given price fluctuations, shale has been producing losses for Shell, as is typical of the overall shale industry, while conventional oil and gas seems to be largely stagnated. Its integrated gas business on the other hand experienced a huge increase since 2017, bolstered to a great extent by the BG merger. There are other areas of growth, including downstream operations, as well as renewable energy projects.

I do find Shell's inability to replace reserves to be a worrying trend. Unlike current established consensus I still believe that at some point in the not too distant future we will see periods of oil & gas scarcity. It will most likely coincide with the permanent peak in shale production. The event may still be some years away, but when it will happen, it will have the same magnitude of effect on the oil price market on its way down as it did on its way up as production surged in the last decade. At that point reserves will once more become extremely valuable, which is why I continue to hold on to Suncor stock.

Shell's reserves have been on a slow but steady trend of gradual erosion for quite a few years now.

Source: Reuters

In the past decade, Shell's oil and gas reserves declined by about 3 billion barrels. Its reserve life declined by about a third, from almost 12 years in 2011 to just 8 years last year. By comparison Exxon has 17 years of reserve life left. In the absence of an unlikely change in trends in this regard, Shell is set to see a significant decline in upstream production within a relatively short period. It will most likely happen well before some of its peers such as Chevron or Exxon will reach that point.

Fewer upstream barrels but more profitable overall operations

It may seem odd that I prefer to own Shell stock over many of its main peers such as Exxon, given my view on oil scarcity going forward coupled with the huge difference in reserve levels compared with some of its peers. If we take a step back however and contemplate the nature of the oil market, coupled with the nature of the reserves that the likes of Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Occidental (OXY), and other major competitors are claiming, versus Shell's reserves, it becomes more clear why investing in Shell makes more sense, despite what at first sight may seem like a long-term disadvantage.

The industry peers I mentioned here are all heavy on shale assets, which makes them less profitable, especially during hard times such as this. Shale projects can indeed be powered down in times like this, in response to low oil prices and then they can be scaled back up once oil prices recover. Existing wells however continue to produce, and they were all drilled with a different oil & gas price outlook in mind.

It is impossible to gauge the exact breakeven price point for the shale operations of Shell's major peers. A look at Chevron's North American upstream operations, where it took a loss of $5.1 billion for 2019. The loss indeed included an $8.2 billion impairment charge, but that too is a reflection of general shale profitability issues since the impairment was mostly related to shale assets. As I pointed out in a previous article entitled "Shell Has Best Shale Strategy Of All Oil Majors", I find Shell to have the most agreeable strategy when it comes to shale, namely to stay away from major acquisitions.

I have been pointing out for years that Shell's strategy of taking advantage of plentiful cheap supplies of natural gas, such as its petrochemical plant near Pittsburgh is the right approach. Work is currently being suspended due to the COVID-19 situation, but when completed the plant will be able to fully take advantage of low regional natural gas prices, even as shale gas producers will continue to struggle.

Shell's debt situation

Source: Macrotrends

Shell's debt situation is by no means ideal. As we can see, since the BG deal, which coincided with the last oil price crash, its debt load increased significantly. It should be noted however that its gross long-term debt peaked in the third quarter of 2016 and as of the end of last year it was $5 billion lower from that peak. Chevron's debt declined by almost 40% in the same period. In terms of total gross debt trends, Shell is not doing as well as its peers.

There is of course more to it than just measuring debt trends between industry peers in any given timeframe. In this particular case, we have to recognize that shell is involved in several high initial capital cost projects, such as expanding its LNG and petrochemical capacities, which will require minimal capital spending in coming decades, once the projects are up and running. Chevron, by comparison, is involved in efforts to greatly expand its upstream production in the US, mostly by ramping up shale drilling, which has ongoing high capital spending needs.

Exxon went even further in the consolidation of its operations into the North American base. As I pointed out in a recent article, it is selling a lot of its non-American assets, even though its US upstream sector was not particularly profitable, even when oil prices were far more favorable. I should note that even as Exxon's overall long-term vision and strategy is what I view to be inferior to Shell's, its debt situation did not improve since its 2016 peak either, relative to Shell's debt trend. While Shell may not stand out as an industry leader when it comes to reducing debt, we have to keep in mind that it is pursuing a strategy that is fundamentally different compared with most of its peers. It is a strategy that requires significant capital investments now, but which will have low on-going capital costs going forward once completed, while the likes of Chevron and Exxon are jumping with both feet on the shale treadmill.

As I write this, Shell stock pays a roughly 14% dividend given the current price level. There is of course a chance that the dividend might be cut if the oil price environment does not improve soon. Odds of that happening are not high, because many other companies cannot survive the current situation for long, which should lead a rebound in the price of oil before Shell will have to resort to dividend cutting. At this point Shell prefers to cut costs rather than touch its dividend. Its stock price may still go down further from here going forward, but I doubt it will stay there for long. In the long-run oil prices have to increase significantly to keep the world supplied. With oil prices headed higher in the long-run, Shell stock will follow suit. It not only pays a superior dividend compared with its peers but it also provides better long-term prospects, given what I perceive to be a better overall investment strategy. For these reasons I intend to add to my current position in the coming days and if the price of this stock happens to go lower still I will just take the opportunity to add more to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, CVX, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.