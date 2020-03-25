Gaming & Leisure Properties: Arbitrage In The Gaming Space

In this article we explain why most of GLPI's income is safe and can be bought for cents on the dollar because tenant solvency is not a concern.

The shut down of regional casinos has caused the REIT, a quasi-creditor to operators, to sell-off as much and recover less than the operators themselves, the first sign of mispricing.

We Smell Alpha

In our previous article we explained that Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) seemed a great investment for retirement, yielding a large dividend with ordinarily low volatility in cash flows compared to Las Vegas due to the local patronage of regional gaming facilities. Valuing it partially like a debt-instrument, we suggested a trickle-in approach as we expected markets to continue to fall.

However, GLPI got slammed at open last Monday due to over-the-weekend announcements that state governments like Ohio, Louisiana and Indiana were going to shut down casinos amid coronavirus concerns. We were worried this would happen, but were confident when writing our first article because we think the tenants are unlikely to default. The market did not seem to think so given that the casino lobby got in line for bailouts, and it discounted GLPI as much as it discounted the operators themselves such as Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Boyd Gaming (BYD).

The very fact that they were sold-off as much as the operators is the first evidence of a serious mispricing. Leases are almost as rock-solid as debt as far as financial obligations go, certainly senior to equity claims. As a quasi-creditor, their risks are far less than tenant equity holders. Furthermore, the operators are bound by triple-net leases, which means that operators have been obligated to make all the capital expenditures into the assets that they are leasing. They are incentivised to hold onto these tailored assets filled by tables and thousands of slot machines they've paid for. Slot machines cost between $15-25k each, and the average GLPI property has between 1000-2000 of them, so a lot of cash has already been sunk in. Operators will be determined to make the lease payments so that they can keep leveraging these regional money-makers once the coronavirus has subsided.

However, the strongest and least abstract argument for why the operators will make their payments is the following. Penn and Boyd, which together account for about 75% of GLPI's rental income, simply have the liquidity to pay the leases, even in a rather pessimistic scenario. If we can at least assume that the banking system will hold up, and it's likely to given the incredible liquidity that the Fed has committed to the system, both these companies should be able to pay in 2020.

(Source: glpropinc.com)

Penn's Liquidity

Penn is by far the largest GLPI lessor, but thankfully customer concentration works in GLPI's favour this time as Penn's liquidity situation is pretty good. Let's consider first their various obligations.

(Source: PENN 2019 10-K)

Conservatively assuming that all the listed obligations are ironclad, PENN will need $1.12 billion for 2020 to satisfy all claimants. In terms of immediate liquidity, PENN have cash on hand equal to $437.4 million as of December 31, 2019, as well as $530 million available for borrowing from their credit facility. If you assume that the receivables on their books have turned into cash since the year-end, we can say that they have about $1.04 billion in immediate liquidity.

Until this week, casinos have been open. It's hard to say exactly how inundated Americans in regional geographies were by coronavirus news, keeping them inside before mandated closures, but it should be fair to say that until three weeks ago, things were probably running normally. They were probably able to generate around $150 million in cash flows in that time if you assume their EBITDAR over the year is generated on a straight-line basis. That puts them at about a $70 million surplus over the total contractual obligations.

We know that the shut-down will at least last a while, but how long does it have to last for the surplus to be entirely spent, and for Penn to be in trouble? To consider that we assume that Penn earns its revenue on a straight-line basis, and we are going to conduct the analysis with sensitivity to the assumed operating leverage. Additionally, to be conservative we will assume that once the shut-down is over it will take the rest of the year from the point when casinos open to normalise to pre-shut-down levels of activity. Using EBITDAR, excluding any rents on triple-net leases as pre-obligation income, we get the following using goal-seek.

(Source: Mare Research Database)

If you imagine that capital expenditure commitments of $54.1 million might be waived by GLPI and VICI due to the unforeseen circumstances, we get the following:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Given that Penn is offering its workers paid leave, it's unsure exactly much operating leverage their cost-structure has. In the case where 25% of its pre-EBITDAR operating expenses are fixed, the shut-down will really have to last a while for Penn to call for extenuating measures from creditors or get outside equity or debt capital into the business.

Boyd Gaming

Let's begin extending the same analysis to Boyd. In the coming year they will have obligations totaling $368.9 million. Clearly Boyd has a safer balance sheet then Penn, as they have $250 million is cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

(Source: BYD 10-K)

In addition to cash on hand, they have additional liquidity available in their credit facility of $656.6 million. That means they have a surplus of $537 million. In order to deplete that surplus under the same assumptions as before, the following would have to be the length of the shut-downs with respect to operating leverage assumptions:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Further Considerations

It's proven to be unclear how long the market expects the industry to be at a standstill. You'd be foolish to believe that the mandated 2-week closures will be the full extent of the period in which essentially no activity will occur. However, as it stands, solvency can be maintained by Penn despite closures as long as two months given the most stringent operating leverage assumptions, and as long as 6 months assuming a more flexible cost structure. With Boyd, it is unlikely that their solvency will be under pressure at all. As for the last remaining tenant, Eldorado Resorts (ERI), their liquidity situation is far more dire due to their intention to acquire Caesar's. They are likely going to have to have their debt restructured, and equity holders will continue to suffer, although the probability of bankruptcy is limited thanks to broad government intervention. Nonetheless, even if they do go bankrupt, they account for a rather small portion of GLPI's income, and GLPI would only need to find tenants for 5 vacant but fully equipped buildings in a ERI bankruptcy scenario.

In addition to the broad government interventions, which will be essential for keeping the banking system intact, there are other backstops that are likely to keep GLPI's tenants solvent. As we've been hearing for years now, private equity dry powder is at all time highs, and private equity funds are being raised in massive quantities, especially buyout funds capitalised by increasingly desperate pension funds. Gaming operators are perfect candidates for private equity activity. They have proven to be easy recipients of credit from banks, and under normal circumstances instill enough confidence to have huge credit facilities available to them. These are perfect businesses for PEs to leverage and generate returns in a take-private scenario. Companies like Clairvest (OTC:CVTGF) have had a lot of success in the regional gaming markets, and although they aren't necessarily able to capitalise larger tenants like Penn or Eldorado in the worst case scenario, other PEs are likely to.

Even in the absence of PE activity in the sector, we can expect that credit institutions would be willing to extend more credit to the businesses if the coronavirus proves to be a more transitory black swan phenomenon. In fact, GLPI has just drawn on a credit facility to add $530 million to the cash balances. They have financed acquisitions of their tenants before with loans on their books currently contributing to a little under 10% of revenue. They could easily extend this money as loans to Penn or maybe even Eldorado (depending how far gone they are) to keep them as solvent, paying customers without getting the banks too involved.

Valuation and Price Target

Now that we have an overview of the tenants' situation, let's put a clear figure on how valuable this business is. As explained in our previous article, these REITs can be valued party through a bond valuation, primarily driven by creditworthiness, and then the residual equity value driven by among other things location and barriers to entry. Given that on average GLPI's leases are about 10 years long, we'll attribute 50% of the value as credit-like and the rest as equity.

For valuing the bond component, we'll take the total income that GLPI earns on the leases it holds and discount it by an appropriate rate. We think that there's a reasonably high probability that Eldorado will default, so we will only assume that 75% of the cash flows will be recoverable in the valuation. We think that based on the probability of default of Penn and Boyd we should apply a credit risk premium consistent with a B- rating based on the current 0.799% 10-year risk-free rate. The B- rating is conservative with an implied 8% default probability, especially in Boyd's case, but we will assume a premium based on this to afford us a margin of safety. The total expected return on B bonds is 6.47% based on historical data, so we use that as the discount rate in the bond valuation:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

We get a valuation of their credit-like assets at $13.37 billion. Now we have to consider the value of the real estate that makes these leases possible. For the equity-part valuation we will be using multiples from precedent transactions of the gaming sector at large, as regional gaming alone is tougher to get data on. On a weighted average basis, nominal cap rates (net operating income/property value) in precedent transaction lie at 8%. The nominal rate is economically relevant in a triple-net lease structure as CAPEX is all relegated to tenants. Inverting the cap rate we get a relevant multiple that we can apply to GLPI's net operating income, which will exclude depreciation as all maintenance CAPEX is also covered by tenants. For the net operating income we will use the current income, not adjusted for potential defaults, as these are the incomes the aggregate properties have proven to be able to get on the market. The following is the valuation of the real estate:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Since we are applying a 50:50 ratio between bond and equity valuation, the final EV figure comes at $12.75 billion. To get equity value, we deduct the NFP which is around $6.42 billion which gives us $6.33 billion in equity value. Based on the number of shares outstanding, we get the following:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Remember that this is a 24% price appreciation opportunity in something that is a quasi-credit investment, which is something that does not happen very frequently.

Risks and Takeaways

Clearly this thesis is exposed to uncertainties, and the depth and breadth of the coronavirus impact remains to be seen, especially due to the delayed action of the USA. Furthermore, we are not sure exactly how much liquidity these businesses have since they may have squandered the money in the months since the balances closed in December. Finally, even if backstops come into play, buildings may have to go vacant for a while, which will likely put pressure on the terms that GLPI could negotiate with tenants, PE funded or otherwise.

Nonetheless, it is clear that GLPI has traded down and stayed down excessively when compared to peers like Penn Gaming, which although likely to stay solvent, is going to take a huge hit to cash balances and to present cash generation. As such, there seems to be a mispricing of GLPI as the vast majority of their quasi-credit income is very likely to make it into GLPI's balances, especially given the credit they've drawn down and can extend to ailing tenants. We see GLPI as a high conviction long due to relative mispricing and absolute mispricing, as shown in the high-probability capital appreciation opportunities discussed above.

For investors that have access to margin in these perilous times, they may even want to consider properly hedging a trade to take advantage of the relative arbitrage, by going short an unsafe operator like Eldorado Resorts (ERI) while going long GLPI. Regardless of the exact approach you take, we are confident in this opportunity's highly asymmetric risk reward characteristics, and although advising caution, we think this is a highly lucrative opportunity with additional margin of safety afforded by our conservatism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.