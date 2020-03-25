TJ Maxx: Why The COVID-19 Crisis Could Drive The Shares Higher

TJX has one of the strongest financial positions in the retail industry.

In this environment, I’m seeking companies that experienced a share price drop greater than the market at large. I also desire investments with strong financial foundations, well funded dividends and a dynamic business model. TJX Companies (TJX) meets all of those criteria. However, the company’s business model could provide TJX with a boost in profits and share price when the COVID-19 crisis abates.

TJX Companies benefit through the pain suffered by other brick and mortar retailers. Over the long term, TJX could actually see a boost due to the coronavirus.

Managements’ Recent Actions Hint At A Dividend Cut

Last week, TJX announced the company would close all stores for two weeks. However, the firm took actions a step further than some in the retail industry by also announcing the closing of all distribution centers, offices and e-commerce sites.

The press release stated the company would enhance its financial position by $1 billion from its revolving credit facilities, suspend its share repurchase program, reduce capex, conduct a review of operating expenditure,and evaluate the dividend program.

Recent Results

Less than a month ago, TJX posted Q4 results. Comparable store sales increased 6%, diluted EPS grew 19% YoY, while Q4 net sales increased 10% to $12.2 billion.

For the full fiscal year, comps were up 4%, and net sales increased 7%, to $41.7 billion. Diluted EPS rose 19% YoY. FCF for fiscal year FY2019 stood at $2.8 billion.

Prior to the COVID-19 closings, management guided for EPS growth of 5% to 6% for FY2020. There were plans to add 170 net new stores.

In a time when many are declaring brick and mortar retailers dead, TJX Companies is prospering.

A Long History Of Growth

For those unfamiliar with TJX, the company’s 2019 and Q4 results aren’t anomalies. 2020 marks the 24th consecutive year of comps growth. With the exception of 1996, the company has never suffered a comp decline in its 42 year history. In fact, the company can boast of comp growth during the last recession.

Source: All charts TJX Investor Site

TJX international comp store sales increased 10% in the 4th quarter.

TJX operates stores in nine countries on three continents. The company is the only major brick-and-mortar off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in Europe.

In 1990, the firm opened in Canada with the five-store Winners chain. Today, TJX is Canada’s largest off-price retailer by a wide margin. In fact, the company opened its 500th store in Canada last year, a country in which Target (TGT) failed miserably.

Over the last four years, the company grew consolidated sales by $10 billion. In 2019, TJX added 223 stores. Over the past five years, the company opened more than 1,000 stores.

Management guides for robust store growth in the future, to the tune of a store count roughly 40% higher than today.

How TJX Compares To Walmart, Target And Costco

Most investors would agree that any retailer in the US has stiff competition in the likes of Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST). With the exception of retailers that operate in a specialty or niche market, these three companies are arguably competitors any retail business has to meet or beat to be successful.

So how does TJX measure up? Take a look at the metrics below for a comparison.

TJX WMT TGT COST

Gross profit 33.7% 24.69% 29.76% 12.96%

Net profit 7.84% 2.90% 4.18% 2.40%

ROA 17.01% 6.67% 7.78% 8.29%

ROI 25.38% 10.61% 11.98% 16.61%

It’s evident that TJX outperforms each of these heavyweights at every level.

TJX: Firm Financial Foundation And Shareholder Friendly

TJX has an A+ S&P Global rating. According to Argus, the firm’s EBIT covered interest expense by 80-times or more in FY16, FY17, FY18, and FY19. Prior to this crisis, the company had not drawn from its revolving credit facilities over the last 5 years.

In addition to a 23 year string of dividend increases, TJX has for many years had a robust stock buyback program. Since 2015, the share count dropped by nearly 12%, and the company dedicated $22 billion to share repurchases since 1997.

Over the last 23 years the CAGR of the dividend is 22%. The five year dividend growth rate stands at roughly a half a percentage point lower. If this crisis is resolved in a relatively short time, the 25% dividend payout ratio and a dividend coverage ratio that stands at roughly 390% should keep money flowing into investors pockets.

How This Crisis Could Be A Windfall For TJX

TJX has a business model that differs from any other major retailer. The company employs 1,100 buyers that scour the globe for deals. TJX purchases product from manufacturers seeking to sell excess inventory. That merchandise is purchased at a deep discount and then sold for a healthy margin. Excess inventory becomes an opportunity for TJX to acquire merchandise at a low cost. The greater the strain on retailers and manufacturers, the smaller are the costs and the greater the potential profits for TJX.

Despite the strong profits generated by the firm, TJX generally undercuts full-price retailers by 20% to 60%. As the company has grown in size and expanded its supply chain, it has increased its pricing power.

It is important for prospective investors to understand this business model. TJX benefits when difficult times fall upon retailers. Investors that follow this stock are likely aware of the chatter that followed the Pier 1 (PIR) bankruptcy. Many believe Target and TJX will benefit as customers migrate to their offerings and as the closing of Pier 1 leads to opportunities for the openings of stores for TJX.

It is also important to note that the company has an inventory turnover rate of roughly 6X. This is double that of Macy’s (M) and matches Target’s turnover rate,even though the latter retailer has a fresh food segment that has a rapid product turnover.

And the company's merchandise is not greatly limited by price points. By not advertising the sale of premium branded products, manufacturers of those brands are willing to sell to the company. In this manner designer brands do not lose their allure by being seen as an item found regularly in a discount store environment.

TJX's product offerings are ever changing, and premium brands are occasionally found at deep discounts. This drives store traffic as shoppers visit the store seeking bargains and on “treasure hunting quests.

Current Valuation Of TJX

The chart below provides a view of the company’s historic PE ratios.

Source: Metrics macrotrends/ chart by author

Investors have to reach back to recession levels to find a better PE ratio.

The consensus 12 month target of 22 analysts is $68.27. The target price of the 7 analysts that rated the company since the latest earnings release (on

Of course, one must take into consideration whether the current PE ratio is a true comparison, considering the unknowns involved in the COVID-19 crisis. If the US returns to normal within a quarter, buying TJX at this level will provide rich rewards for investors. Should this crisis drag on for many months...

My Perspective

I own stock in TJX which I purchased prior to COVID-19. When the crisis hit, I did not make new investments. A few days ago, I began using some of my “dry powder.”

I am now gathering funds which I will hold for a time while I make the best assessment I can of the situation. As the crisis drags on, I will make incremental investments. I find it likely that I will purchase additional shares of TJX within a few weeks or months.

Despite all of the negatives surrounding the retail sector and the economy in general, I believe a purchase of TJX at this level will prove lucrative over a lengthy time span. For those that have a buy and hold investment philosophy and believe the worst of this crisis will subside within 90 days or less, I rate TJX a BUY.

For those that view this crisis as the beginning of a long downward spiral, there is little in the market that is a sound investment at his juncture.

I wish each of you good luck and good health.

Author's Note:

I hope to continue providing articles without cost to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing “Like this article” just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.