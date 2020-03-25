ImmunoGen: Tremendous Value In Your Turnaround Stock

On the clinical front, the Phase 3 SORAYA trail studying Mirvetuximab for ovarian cancer will enroll patients this quarter. The confirmatory Phase 3 MIRASOL study is already enrolling patients.

One of the best times for you to invest in a stock is when it tumbled far below its true worth. This usually occurs during a downturn like this corona bear market. However, you have to study the company's fundamentals meticulously. That way, you can determine if it'll be able to rebound. If it does, the profits are phenomenal for a turnaround company.

That being said, ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) epitomizes the said phenomenon. Back in May 2019, the shares exchanged hands as low as $1.82. Notably, the depreciation is related to the FDA's deny of Mirvetuximab (Mirve) for ovarian cancer. Since its lowest peak, the stock is trading at $3.41 and thereby procured 87.3% gains. In this article, I'll feature an update on ImmunoGen and provide my expectation of its turnaround progress.

Figure 1: ImmunoGen chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Waltham, Massachusetts, ImmunoGen dedicates its efforts to the innovation and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC"). Specifically, the company aims to fill the unmet needs of various cancers.

In its turnaround, ImmunoGen is laser-beam focused on developing a concentrated pipeline. Aside from the crown jewel (Mirve), the company is brewing IMGN632, IMGC9326, and IMGN151.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: ImmunoGen)

Prudent Growth Strategy And Partnership

A big part of a bioscience company's success is due to its strategy. Accordingly, I like ImmunoGen's two-pronged approach. That is to say, the firm leverages the revenues generated from its outlicensing technology to nurture other pipeline developments. As a leading innovator of antibody-drug conjugate (i.e., ADC), ImmunoGen has strong intellectual property protection. By outlicensing its expertise to other reputable companies, ImmunoGen enjoys a stable cash stream. I detailed in the prior research,

ImmunoGen is an eagle dominating its ADC niche. The proof in the pudding is that numerous strong companies are using its technology. A prime example is the giant Swiss Pharma Roche (ROG). It utilizes ImmunoGen's ADC for the flagship drug (Kadcyla). Other partners include Eli Lilly (LLY), Novartis (NVS), Sanofi (SNY), Takeda, etc.

That aside, ImmunoGen shook hands with CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), MacroGenics (MGNX), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Through its partnerships, ImmunoGen provides various partners with its expertise in the drug conjugation know-hows.

Figure 3: New partnership (Source: ImmunoGen)

Mirve Turnaround

Shifting gears, you should now dive into ImmunoGen's turnaround progress. What piqued my interest in ImmunoGen is the Phase 3 FORWARD 1 study of Mirve for patients suffering from ovarian cancer. If you recalled, FORWARD1 delivered the mixed results. Interestingly, ImmunoGen went ahead to file for approval with the FDA. That's because they believe in the value of their lead medicine, Mirve.

After it received the FDA's complete response letter (i.e., the CRL), ImmunoGen wasted no time. The company then advanced two Phase 3 studies (i.e., SORAYA and MIRASOL) to focus exclusively on patients with high folate alpha (i.e., FRA) expression. That's the patient group in FORWARD1 who responded extremely well to the drug.

SORAYA To Enroll Patients

In the latest report, ImmunoGen revealed that SORAYA is expected to enroll patients this quarter. As a pivotal study, SORAYA employs a single-arm treatment of Mirve in 100 patients having high FRA. These subjects have advanced disease and are running out of options. That is to say, they were already treated with up to three prior chemotherapies. And, at least one of these regimens included bevacizumab.

Using a sniper-like approach, ImmunoGen combed through the FORWARD 1 data. They identified 70 patients who satisfied SORAYA's criteria. Accordingly, these patients have a 31.4% overall response rate (i.e., ORR) and 7.8 months duration of response (i.e., DOR). As you can see, that ORR is far stronger than the 12% ORR for the AURELIA and CORAIL trials. You might ask why? That's because patients with high FRA responded very well to Mirve.

Hence, it's strategic that ImmunoGen is using ORR as the study's primary endpoint. In my view, the ORR has a lower hurdle to success than progression-free survival (i.e., PFS). Of the secondary endpoints, the most important one is the duration of response ("DOR").

Looking ahead, I anticipate that ImmunoGen will generate similar ORR/DOR because the company is studying only high-FRA patients. Around mid-2021, you can expect to get the study's results. By 2H2021, I project that the firm will file for accelerated approval. Commenting on the turnaround progress, the President and CEO (Mark Enyedy) shared,

We have emerged from a challenging year with significant momentum driven by the start of our registration program for Mirve in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and continued progress with our portfolio of early-stage products. In particular, we have enrolled the first patient in the confirmatory MIRASOL Phase 3 trial for mirvetuximab, presented clinical data at ASH in December demonstrating IMGN632's encouraging anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability in patients with AML and BPDCN, and, most recently, raised roughly $98M in a follow-on offering to strengthen our balance sheet.

MIRASOL Enrollment

As you can see, CEO Enyedy stated that MIRASOL is already enrolling patients. Similar to SORAYA, this Phase 3 confirmation study only takes high-FRA patients. Of note, the study's primary endpoint is PFS. And, the secondary measures include the overall response rate ("ORR"), overall survival, and patient-reported outcomes.

Though PFS is a higher hurdle to success than ORR, using high FRA subpopulation significantly improves the chances of success. Moving forward, I expect preliminary results later this year. For a more detailed assessment, you can refer to my previous article.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on December 31.

Accordingly, ImmunoGen procured $44.8M in revenues compared to $13.4M for the same period a year prior. Of the 234.3% increase, the bulk revenues came from the licensing and milestone fees from its partners (Jazz and CytomX). Hence, the approach of outlicensing its technology is an excellent way to fund other innovations.

Because of the cost reduction and focus on Mirve for high FRA, I expect the research and development (i.e., R&D) to come in lower. As follows, there were $26.5M and $43.6M R&D spendings for the respective periods. Altogether, this translated into the $4.8M ($0.03) net income versus $43.7M ($0.28 per share) net loss for last year.

When you invest in a turnaround stock, it's a very good sign when the net earnings improved. That tells you the company is succeeding in its turnaround efforts!

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: ImmunoGen)

That aside, it's important for you to see if there is enough cash runway for a comeback story. When I checked the balance sheet, I see that ImmunoGen had $176.2M in cash and equivalents. Against the $36.3M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2H2022.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for ImmunoGen is if Mirve can deliver positive data for MIRASOL and SORAYA. In the case of a negative clinical result, the stock is likely to tumble over 80%, and vice versa. After all, ImmunoGen's survivability is tied to Mirve.

Based on my forecast, I ascribed a 30% aggregate chance of clinical failure for both trials. Therefore, you have a strongly favorable chance of seeing clinical success. As a turnaround company, ImmunoGen may incur excessive spending and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraint.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my recommendation on ImmunoGen, a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. In executing its strategic approach, ImmunoGen is ramping up its licensing revenues to fund a comeback. None of that is possible without its stellar ADC technology. As a result, ADC is widely used by reputable partners. The new partners, Jazz and CytomX contributed to the significant earnings. From the clinical front, MIRASOL is already enrolling patients. And, SORAYA will enroll patients very soon.

Now, your task is to keep tabs on the upcoming MIRASOL and SORAYA data. Though there is no guarantee for clinical forecasting, you have a 70% chance of enjoying the robust trial results. Notably, my 70% forecast nearly always hit. That aside, you should continue to monitor whether ImmunoGen can maintain its cost reduction. This is important because a turnaround company needs to sustain modest spending.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the decision to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make. In my view, this corona bear market is an excellent buying opportunity. At the next bull market, your stocks are likely to trade multiple folds higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.