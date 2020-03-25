Merk Research: U.S. Equity Market Report March 2020
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Axel Merk
Summary
This isn’t an economic slowdown, it's an economic shutdown. And a chaotic one at that.
Several measures suggest the market is near-term oversold, and a relief rally is likely at some point.
But the overall market decline may continue for a while, with varying potential both in terms of price and time.