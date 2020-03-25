Citrix: Just Being Realistic About The Opportunities

Citrix will indeed benefit but the slow-down in economic activity as a result of social distancing and lock-down should not be ignored.

It has been recently upgraded by analysts on this basis but the target share price seems to be on the high side.

Citrix (CTXS) was recently upgraded for work-from-home reasons by Raymond James on March 17 with a target price of USD 124. The reason provided was the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Bank of America recently named Citrix as one of its stay-at-home beneficiaries.

While Citrix will undoubtedly benefit from work-from-home, I have doubts about the target price. Moreover, it is important to distinguish between the hype from what is realistically possible, in terms of the benefit the company is likely to derive.

I will be discussing the company's product portfolio, competition as well as updating thoughts on finances.

I will then wrap up my analysis by identifying the specific industries which are going to use the company's product for working from home.

I bring along my experience in leading the implementation of cloud desktop projects from 2015 to 2017.

Citrix work-from-home solution

The Citrix Workspace provides users with the means to access the applications which they normally use in the office, without having to actually go to work.

This solution is compelling from two perspectives: the user and the IT administrator. For the user, it means that irrespective of the point of connection (home, car or office) or device (PC, laptop or mobile), he or she benefits from the same desktop environment as he or she is in the office.

Hence, by using the Citrix solution, users do not need to go through the inconvenience of bringing their office desktop PCs at home but, instead can use their own devices at home to access their applications and get that office environment in which they are productive.

IT administrators, by using Citrix solutions, can deliver applications to end users in a rapid and secure way instead of having to make painstaking configurations on each of the company’s applications. By using Citrix Gateway, they do not have to configure a third party VPN (a private network to connect to the company's IT infrastructure from home) each time a user needs remote access. Also, the Citrix Netscaler allows access to additional remote sites without the need to contact other suppliers.

Also, the fact that the Citrix Workspace comes with ready-made integrations with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Workday (WDAY) and ServiceNow (NOW) makes things easier for the company's IT team as no timely integration efforts are required. Moreover, the fact that Citrix has made provisions for connectors with the ecosystems of public cloud providers such as Microsoft's Azure and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud also helps to speed up things.

Figure 1: Citrix Workspace

Source: docs.citrix.com

However, this rosy picture depicting many simple to use features takes time to implement.

Time to integrate with company’s applications

Citrix XenDesktop (forms part of the Citrix Workspace suite) has been traditionally deployed in IT and related companies in specific use cases. Gradually, it has been deployed in the finance and healthcare industries. It is important to understand that it cannot just be rolled out in a company at the snap of a finger. A working XenDesktop solution is not like Microsoft Office which can just be installed on the fly on a desktop or laptop computer neither it is like WhatsApp which can be deployed on a mobile phone in a few touches.

In fact, as a project lead on Thin clients and cloud desktops covering Citrix, Microsoft and VMware (VMW), from 2015 to 2017, I have implemented some ten projects and we always proceeded with a proof of concept (POC) which typically lasted from three to six months. The time period largely depended on the number of applications in the company as well as the network bandwidth available and number of sites. For a company using just Microsoft Office products like MS Word, SAP or even some Oracle (ORCL) flavors, that are widely used applications, the POC would be over rapidly with the Chief Information Officer giving the go-ahead for the actual implementation.

However, in other instances, where the company had customized applications connected to databases, distributed over a dozen sites, things would take more time. Each of the applications had to be tested to be accessible through Citrix XenDesktop. The POC would take six months and sometimes more till we got the sign-off of the company's management.

Things are sure easier in 2020 with the ready-made integrations Citrix already has with some widely-used business applications. However, the problem is that there is now many more applications deployed within corporations. Also, and in such a short period of time, with social distancing measures in force, it is unlikely for teams composed of Citrix and customer members to work together to make applications work for new companies.

As a matter of fact, instead of looking for technology solutions for working from home like the ones proposed by Citrix, some companies have just transported their staff desktops (in case they do not have laptops) to their homes so that they can continue operations from home.

In addition to the time factor constituting a hindrance to more widespread adoption by new companies at this particular moment, there is also the fact that Citrix is not alone in the market.

The competition

Citrix faces tough competition in the virtual thin client computing market. Gone are the days when Citrix was simply the best and could boast use of its ICA technology to optimize network usage. Now, VMware with its VMware Horizontal View has caught up and is a strong contender. VMware Horizontal view has already enabled (before Covid-19) a number of company IT Admins to, just after a few configuration steps, allow remote access in such a way that workers needed to only come to the office a couple of days a week. In other cases, companies were able to eliminate offices entirely.

Figure 2: Gartner Virtual client computing contenders

Source: IDC Market place published on Citrix.com

Microsoft with its Microsoft Desktop Services offering is not far behind Citrix. With Microsoft Windows already deeply embedded in the minds of users and IT administrators, they can simply opt to build on technologies they already master instead of considering the luxury of having the Citrix or VMware solutions.

Now, together with the Workspace, Citrix also provides the network SD-WAN solution to connect the main office located at the network core to the network edge where a company’s branch offices are normally located.

Network SD-WAN

Leveraging on its extensive software experience, the company has developed SD-WAN routers which enable companies to extend their network to the cloud. In an already deployed scenario in the premises of a US healthcare provider, Citrix Netscaler enabled secure remote access for clinicians working offsite

Figure 3: Citrix SD-WAN solution

Source: Citrix.com

However, again here, the company faces challenges, in the form of competition, not only from the likes of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Fortinet (FTNT) but increasingly from software-driven companies like VMware.

Figure 4: Gartner contenders in Edge networking

Source: Gartner magic quadrant for WAN EDGE Infrastructure

Some major clients in the last quarter (Q4-2019) have signed for networking but the latter is seen more as a longer-term play as management does not believe that the recent customer wins can be maintained in the short term.

In the words of Arlen Shenkman, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer during the Q4-2019 earnings:

Yeah. What I'd add to that, Phil, as David said, if you look at the full year, for the full year for the Networking business, we basically ended at 44% mix, and that's compared to 13% come out of 2018. I don't think we're going to be able to hold that. But I think we do see our customers buying into our strategy. They do like our pooled licensing arrangement. And I think, honestly, what I'd tell you is, I think you'll see this start to show itself in ARR, and that's probably the best place to focus as we go through this."

With respect to the Workspace and SD-WAN solutions, I now take into consideration the industries where Citrix is already present.

Industries already present

First, as can be seen (figure 5), Citrix is most widely used in the IT and healthcare industries. It also has a significant penetration of 50% in utilities including telecoms.

Now, due to a reduction in the level of economic activity resulting from social distancing measures, many sectors of the economy including mining, construction, finance, manufacturing, transportation and real estate are already operating at a slower pace. Same is the case for the wholesale and retail businesses.

Figure 5: Citrix seat penetration by industry

Source: Citrix investor presentation, November 2019

Moreover, in the present environment characterized by lock-down because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citrix itself has prioritized the work from home option for its staff and allowed access to the office only in extreme cases when the task could not be accomplished from by working remotely. I understand this effort by Citrix to protect the health of their employees.

Figure 6: Work from home guidance by Citrix for employees

Source: Citrix.com

Also, in a context of working from home, companies like Citrix are just ensuring that operations continue for at least a minimal level of customer satisfaction. If the context persists and current and prospective customers cut costs, they may significantly reduce their information technology expenditures and Citrix will suffer from a fall in revenues in the next quarter.

However, there are industries where Citrix solutions are really helping, not only in terms of cost reduction as before, but in terms of sustaining operations and even maintaining productivity levels.

A forecast based on industries where Citrix is present

Now, the four industries (figure 5) which should see increase in remote working are telecommunications, education, government and insurance.

Figure 7: Citrix forecast based on industries

Source: Keylogin Forecast for Citrix

For the healthcare sector (yellow), the greatest worry right now is not inadvertently transmitting the virus to vulnerable patients. Home-health caregivers are being advised to take extra hygiene precautions and to stay at home at first sign of any illness. In fact, non-essential care visits have been canceled. Hence, the focus areas right now are tele-medicine and when such facilities are not available to make telephone calls.

Now, the solutions proposed by Citrix, namely Citrix XenDesktop and Citrix XenApp have been used by hospital physicians working in independent offices to access electronic medical record applications and NOT to provide tele-medicine facilities. Thus, at this stage of the fight against Covid-19, there is no evidence to suggest increased usage of Citrix solutions.

On the other hand, for utilities and telcos, there is scope for expanded use of Citrix in organizations already utilizing the product. Based on some use cases, the increase has been more than threefold as employees from the HR, finance, payroll departments join the work-from-home workforce which was previously more the domain of IT Engineers providing support on critical systems.

As for education, some tertiary institutions like the University of Sydney in Australia, have used Citrix Workspace to provide connections since the initial ban was imposed to travel to China following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan back in December 2019. Other institutions like the University of Oswego in New York, have already been using Citrix solutions to provide students access to systems without having to physically visit a computer lab. One question in the mind of investors can be whether Citrix can capitalize on its cloud-based solution components to address the needs of other universities.

At the government level, whether be it at the federal or state level, Citrix solutions are viewed as a tool to provide business continuity, that is, making sure that operations are being carried out when staff do not have access to their offices in cases of calamities. One public sector organization which has implemented Citrix technology is the city of Corona in California in order to be flexible (not attached to the office location). This was in the pre-pandemic period and staff used the technology to access their systems and data in case of emergency like during fires.

I also see Citrix Netscaler (Citrix SD-WAN network) pooled licensing arrangement, a flexible licensing framework whereby there is a common pool of license regardless whether the customer performs the deployment as a physical hardware, virtual device or even a containerized solution. Customers already like the pooled license arrangement as per the words of the Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer of Citrix. In the present context, customers should make optimum use of this flexibility.

Overall, the negatives (red: 45%) beat the positives (green: 40%). For healthcare, things are more uncertain for the time being. Here, it’s more a question how medical teams use technology in their fight against the virus.

I now take on the financials where Citrix has some strength.

Financials

Citrix is a highly profitable company with a gross profit ratio of more than 85% on average in the last 4 years despite strong competition. High gross profit means that the company has been able to keep a strong hold on the cost of revenues. It also shows that the company has more to cover for operating and financing costs specifically if there is a significant drop in revenue.

Figure 8: Citrix Income statement

Source: SeekingAlpha

Another factor which is crucial for this analysis is the high operating cost especially the SG&A component which is more than 70% of the total expenses. Now, since the management has given directives to staff to work-from-home, all meetings, conferences except for webinars are being cancelled resulting in a cut-down of travelling expenses.

More importantly, the significant sales and marketing costs incurred in order to drive the subscription-based business revenue model should be reduced, resulting in lesser operating expenses. With sales and marketing staff only active over the phone and through webinars and faced with the prospect of customer IT expenditure cuts, Citrix does not have the luxury to do aggressive sales for customers to switch from a perpetual to a subscription model for some time

I strongly believe that the advantage for Citrix is that the additional sales will be generated without significant increase in operating expenses as customers who will purchase the product will do so more out of necessity to work from home.

Figure 9: Revenue breakdown by product and services

Source: Citrix Annual Report

Finally, I also believe that the Professional services component should increase as Citrix uses its reference status in terms of virtual client computing to guide customers and others in the field of business continuity where the company has significant experience. For many IT professionals, Citrix is often viewed as offering the most complete and integrated solution to enable people to securely access their apps, desktops and data from anywhere.

Valuation and risks

Therefore, the slight fall (estimated to be 5%) in customer revenues as a result of a decrease in economic activity should be compensated to some extent by a decrease in Citrix's operational expenses and an increase in professional services revenue.

However, since the adverse impact from Covid-19 Could well last till August, there would be a net decrease in revenue in FY 2020 compared to FY 2019.

Taking into consideration the above plus the current uncertainty in the healthcare industry, a USD 100-110 target for the share price is envisaged.

The major risks at the moment stem mostly from social distancing and lock-down measures causing a significant downturn in economic activities and will impact relevant industries as discussed above. Additional risks to generating revenues include the work-from-home guidance issued to Citrix employees globally as the Covid-19 pandemic progresses.

Other risks are over-reaction by the market. For the investor, it is important in this current period of volatility to be able to distinguish the good fish from the bad.

Key takeaways

Just like other companies, Citrix is also going to be negatively impacted by economic downturn resulting from containment measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

However, unlike other companies, Citrix has already benefited and will continue to benefit from Covid-19 social distancing and lock-down measures. Even then, these benefits are unlikely to compensate fully for the fall in revenues.

Citrix has a very high profit margin and with more control over the operating expenses could emerge as a strategic longer-term work-from-home enabler as a result of those stimulus measures by the government.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.