SIVR Weekly: Exceptionally Cheap

We expect SIVR to trade between $10.00 and $18.00 per share in the course of Q2.

The underperformance of silver over gold has pushed the gold:silver ratio to an all-time high of 125. This is a great opportunity for long-term investors.

The sell-off was driven by a paradoxically negative macro environment for silver, as evident in a spike in USD and US real rates amid the Fed's failure to reassure the markets.

SIVR tumbled to its lowest since its inception date in July 2009 at $11.30 per share on Wednesday, March 18, as silver prices crashed to their lowest since January 2009.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR tumbled to its lowest since its inception date in July 2009 at $11.30 per share on Wednesday, March 18, as the CME front-month silver futures crashed to its lowest since January 2009 at $11.64 per month the same day.

The sell-off was driven by a paradoxically negative macro environment for silver, hindering noticeably silver's monetary demand.

Like gold, silver's monetary demand is mainly driven by the fluctuations in the dollar and US real rates. While a decline in the dollar and US real rates boosts monetary demand for silver, an increase produces the opposite effect.

The swings in silver's monetary demand tend to be relatively much stronger than the changes in silver's industrial demand. This is because financial demand for silver implies leverage. In contrast, industrial demand for silver is purely physical, implying no leverage. As a result, even though silver's industrial demand represents around 50% of annual supply, a negative macro shock can have a substantially stronger impact on silver's global demand than a contraction in industrial activity.

Don't get us wrong, though, silver's industrial demand is presently in a precarious state considering that the global economy is paralyzed. Yet, we believe that the chief driver of the silver sell-off was the negative macro-environment, characterized by a significant surge in the dollar and US real rates. Gold has been affected in the same vein, although silver has massively underperformed gold due to silver's relatively stronger beta. Silver often behaves like a leveraged gold play.

Source: FRED

The underperformance of silver over gold has pushed the gold-silver ratio to an all-time high of 125.

Source: Heraeus Precious Metals

As we wrote in our latest Gold Weekly, the recent sell-off is a great buying opportunity for long-term investors. The spike in the dollar and US real rates is only transient. The longer-term repercussions of the Fed's aggressively dovish stance are likely to be a pronounced decline in the dollar and US real rates over the next year or so.

With silver being extremely cheap compared to gold, we believe that SIVR constitutes an even better buying opportunity. However, we caution that the market tends to inflict maximum pain to market participants before an inflection point is reached. As a result, we think that the use of leverage is unwise at this juncture and that there is no need to be "all-in". Exerting gradual exposure to SIVR over the months ahead should prove an extremely rewarding strategy over the next years and decades.

We expect SIVR to trade between $10.00 and $18.00 per share in the course of Q2.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut slightly by the equivalent of 463 tonnes (2% of open interest) their net long position in Comex silver in the week to March 17. Yet, the Comex silver spot price crashed by 25% over the corresponding period. This suggests the presence of massive OTC selling activity.

Silver's spec positioning is light, with a net spec length at 25% of open interest. However, the room for further speculative selling (in case of a continuation of weak sentiment) remains ample. This could push prices further lower from here. We are therefore cautious.

Implications for SIVR: In the long term, however, we think that silver's light spec positioning will drive the outperformance of silver prices over gold prices. This is positive for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors added 610 tonnes of silver in the week to March 20, marking the largest weekly inflow since July 2019.

ETF investors bought the dips aggressively, pointing to an extremely resilient retail investor sentiment.

Because retail investors tend to have a long-term investment horizon, ETF inflows should be a structurally positive force for silver prices in the months ahead.

Given the magnitude of OTC selling activity, however, silver ETF demand is unlikely to prevent silver prices from falling in the very short term.

Implications for SIVR: Solid ETF demand for silver is a long-term positive force for silver spot prices and thus SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

Like gold, we believe that the recent sell-off in silver prices represents a gift for long-term investors.

While it is almost impossible to predict when the final bottom in SIVR will be reached, we believe that the current sell-off in SIVR will prove only transient due to the aggressive Fed's dovish stance.

We expect a noticeable decline in the dollar and US real rates over the next year or so, which should push silver's monetary demand strongly higher.

Although the sell-off in SIVR could run further because the Fed's action may take a bit of time before repairing the broken financial markets (e.g., the Treasury market), the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the Fed's aggressively easing response to it will be extremely bullish on SIVR.

Against this, we expect SIVR to trade between $10 and $18 per share in the course of Q2.

