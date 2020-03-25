Nautilus: This Home Fitness Company's Sales Could Be Surging During The Covid-19 Pandemic

I will provide evidence that NLS’ sales could actually be surging this quarter, possibly higher than at any time in the last five years, as the global pandemic forces gym closures and stay-at-home orders.

After NLS’ shares soared above $4 per share recently, the market’s take-no-prisoners crash has brought NLS down to $1.30, despite the company’s recent performance.

NLS’ newly installed management team with its record of innovation is engineering a solid turnaround for a company whose performance has been in a downtrend for years.

NLS announced an impressive earnings beat in Q4 of 2019, with EPS of $0.12 beating estimates by $0.26 and revenue of $104.17M, beating analyst estimates by $4.39M.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities are suffering and markets are reeling. There is no greater source of panic than the fear of the unknown. While global markets search for a bottom, small cap stocks are taking some of the biggest beatings as deleveraging compels market participants to sell equities indiscriminately.

One market victim of this selloff is Nautilus, Inc. (NLS), the iconic NYSE listed maker and marketer of home exercise equipment, owning brands such as Bowflex, Schwinn Fitness, Universal, and Octane Fitness.

From $24 per share in 2016 to $1.40 per share now, it has been a long and tough ride down for the stock. How did NLS wind up in traction, and are there signs of a recent turnaround? Further, is the coronavirus pandemic actually turbocharging NLS’s business prospects, and how can we tell?

Source: Bowflex.com

The Decline of Nautilus and the Recent Turnaround Story

Let’s briefly go back to the beginning of 2019 to see how NLS found itself needing a spotter. On January 17, 2019, the previous CEO announced preliminary revenues that didn’t measure up, leading to a drop in the share price from $11.79 to $7.02 the next day. In the company’s earnings release, the then-CEO was quoted as saying:

We expected significantly stronger sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 in the Direct segment, driven by the introduction of the new digital platform Max Intelligence (MIP). We expect that as consumers are further exposed to MIP, this unique product will help to accelerate sales across a number of our products and brands in the future starting in 2019.”

The press release further stated:

Our cash balance at year-end was approximately $64 million with inventories of approximately $68 million. The increase in inventories of $15 million over prior year levels reflects both the sales shortfall we experienced in the Direct segment, but also a strategic inventory buildup to mitigate supply chain uncertainties due to potential international tariffs.”

On March 1, 2019, NLS announced resignation of the CEO, to be replaced on an interim basis by the company’s Chairman.

In reporting Q1 results on May 6, 2019, Carl Johnson, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated,

Our analysis has confirmed the root cause as sub-optimal advertising creative resulting in low awareness and insufficient communication of the product's differentiated digital capabilities. We are in the midst of working to develop effective new positioning for Bowflex, the Max Trainer line, and our digital platform, using leading edge consumer insight techniques, in time for the important fourth quarter 2019 season."

It seems that NLS put a great deal of money and effort toward marketing the new Max Trainer line. They built up inventory, but the Max Trainers didn’t sell as well as they expected. NLS' share price continued to fall, dropping to between $1 and $2 by the summer of 2019. As stated above, the company pinpointed sub-optimal advertising creative as the root cause of flagging sales.

New Management

On July 8, 2019, NLS brought in a new CEO, James “Jim” Barr IV. The release carried the headline “Nautilus, Inc. Appoints Proven Digital Innovator as New Chief Executive Officer” and the subhead line “Former Microsoft Executive Has Extensive Experience in Digitally Transforming and Growing Leading Brands”.

Indeed, just prior to coming to NLS, Jim Barr was Group President at the renowned Ritchie Bros., a global leader in the sales of used industrial equipment. According to NLS, Barr led

a successful digital transformation that expanded the 60-year-old company’s offerings from its core onsite auctions to a full array of onsite and online formats….He led the company’s global marketing, technology and online product teams, ran its online businesses and helped the company launch new offerings in asset management software.”

Prior to this successful turnaround, Barr was responsible for turning around Office Max’s online business from declines to continuous quarter-over-quarter double-digit growth until Office Max was acquired by Office Depot. Barr’s formative digital experience came at Microsoft, where he served as an executive for 12 years working with an array of MSFT’s online businesses. Would Barr bring his record of digital transformation to NLS, and how soon could shareholders hope to see the results?

The answer to this question didn’t take long.

New Product Introductions

On October 21, 2019 NLS announced the availability of a digitally enhanced Schwinn bike and treadmill, and on October 23, they announced the introduction of the Bowflex C6 indoor cycling bike. With these introductions, they previewed the future NLS playbook.

Below are some marketing materials about the Bowflex C6 describing its value proposition:

Source: Nautilus, Inc.

Here, CEO Barr makes the following points:

The Bowflex C6 is half the cost of the Peloton; People can use third-party services such as Peloton, Zwift, Sufferfest, and many others with the Bowflex C6; The Bowflex C6 can be used independently of digital services, and provides integrated functionality; Nautilus has developed its own app, Explore the World, with which indoor cyclists and treadmill runners can exercise in virtual locations around the globe.

To further emphasize their new marketing approach as a Peloton competitor, NLS released the following comparison:

Source: Bowflex.com

Now, some people will want the "real McCoy," and that's fine. Others will opt for a less expensive route that gives much of the same connectivity at a lower monthly price, along with the ability to access other services as well. In the comparison above, Bowflex notes that with Peloton one cannot use third-party apps such as Zwift. The Peloton integrates measurements such as speed, resistance and distance into its built-in display, and the streamed Peloton content also naturally is broadcast to the bike's built-in display. The Peloton's display is a closed system - it is not possible to stream content from other providers. The Bowflex C6 has an integrated tablet or phone shelf, a USB port, and Bluetooth capability, allowing people to stream third-party services, including the Peloton service.

Upon the October 23 announcement about the Bowflex C6’s compatibility with Peloton’s app, NLS’ shares rose from $1.24 to a high of $1.96 before closing at $1.84 on volume of over 7 million shares, a record for the year.

NLS Goes Digital

NLS' next product announcement on October 30, 2019 was the rollout of their digital connectivity platform. Previously known as the Max Intelligence Platform, their AI driven virtual coaching system has been rebranded as JRNY. On October 30, the company said JRNY was available on their new Max Trainer machines and on selected Bowflex treadmills. The key part of the announcement for me was the statement that “It [JRNY] will be made available on more Bowflex, Nautilus and Schwinn equipment over time.”

Currently, the purchase of a Bowflex Max Total Max Trainer machine comes with a free 2-month subscription to JRNY. Thereafter, a premium subscription will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year.

Source: Bowflex.com

We saw a preview of how the market reacted to NLS’ future plans, but how did actual consumers react to NLS’ introductions? In other words, how were NLS’ fourth quarter numbers?

NLS Delivers a Surprise Q4 2019 Earnings Beat

They were extremely good. NLS’ Q4 results surprised the market, and the stock hit $4 per share the day after the post-close release, closing at $3.31 per share.

As relayed in this Seeking Alpha news article, NLS’ Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.12 beat estimates by $0.26 and revenue of $104.17M beat estimates by $4.39M. Additional highlights include: Cash flow from Operations of $13.0 Million; EBITDA of $5.9 Million; and Q4's earnings per share reflecting a 140% year-over-year increase.

One reason for this remarkable turnaround, according to CEO Barr on the Q1 conference call, was an extremely enthusiastic response to NLS’ new connected bike offerings. Here are some key takeaways from Barr on the Q1 call:

Retail restored its growth, achieving a nearly 5% year-over-year comp resulting in its best sales quarter in history [emphasis mine]. The increase was primarily driven by strong sales from our Schwinn IC bikes and SelectTech weights as well as well as partial shipment delays from the third quarter being recognized in the fourth quarter.”

The NLS Schwinn brand is generally the Retail brand, while Bowflex is generally the Direct brand (though Bowflex can be found on Amazon when looking for home gyms, weights, and treadmills). The Schwinn IC4 is essentially the same bike as the Bowflex C6, though they are sold in different channels. Regarding NLS' nascent connected-fitness platform, Barr stated:

“At the end of October, we launched our digital platform under the JRNY brand, providing us with a single personalized connected fitness platform that we will leverage throughout our portfolio. JRNY features an industry-leading AI-driven true personalization engine that suggests customized workouts and adjust to an individual's fitness levels, providing the feel of an on-demand personal trainer...We are early in building our membership base, so we will not be discussing specific numbers. But I can say we achieved strong growth in overall members, paid members, and revenue run rate for the quarter and the year. [emphasis mine]” In addition, in the fourth quarter driven by the popularity of indoor bikes, we introduced and aggressively marketed our first-ever Bowflex indoor cycling bike, the Bowflex C6. The C6 offers a high-quality connected fitness bike at less than half the price of a popular competitor in the bike category...Sales have been very encouraging, and have temporarily outstripped supply. We are working with our vendors to increase the supply and shorten lead times for this product. [emphasis mine]"

At the time of this earnings call, February 24, China was in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown. Supply lines had been affected, and lead times for product shipments were being reflected on the schwinnfitness.com website as 60 days. Now, as China digs out of its mass closures, lead times have shrunk. Likely reflecting surging demand, Schwinn's estimates of when consumers will receive their bikes, which had shrunk to 30 days, are now back to 45 days.

Source: Schwinnfitness.com Shopping Cart as of March 24, 2020

Bowflex has gotten their expected delivery time down to within 30 days:

Source: Bowflex.com Shopping Cart March 24, 2020

Under the new CEO, NLS has focused on reducing overhead, inefficiencies and unprofitable marketing spend. While Direct division revenues have not returned to prior levels, the CEO has concentrated on more targeted marketing with a team that is now capable of real-time adjustments in ad spending.

Regarding seasonality, the CEO made the following remarks on the Q4 call:

The fourth quarter is normally the strong quarter of the year and the second quarter is seasonally the softest quarter as people are spending more time outside instead of exercising indoors. The first and third quarters will fluctuate as the next strongest quarter depending on new product introductions.”

Nautilus' Current Quarter Could See Record Revenues

As I’ll show you shortly, there is strong evidence that this current Q1 will be even stronger than the traditionally strongest Q4, and possibly even stronger than any time in the last 5 years. Recall that just 3 years ago, NLS traded as high as $19.60 per share, and now NLS has a LOWER outstanding share count then back then (30.7 Million shares in 2017 vs. 29.7 Million shares now).

This gauge of demand that I am seeing might indicate a blowout quarter far beyond what the company could have imagined. It appears the global pandemic which has required gym closures and shelter-in-place restrictions worldwide, has naturally caused a surge in demand for NLS’ range of home exercise products.

Using Google Trends to Gauge Consumer Interest

I've found Google Trends to be an accurate measure of interest in products, and I’ve successfully used this gauge in past investment successes. Two examples: 1) I purchased SodaStream (SODA) in May of 2016 when the shares were around $18 per share after noticing that Google Trends reflected that interest was picking up. SodaStream was eventually bought out at $144 per share by Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) (I had unfortunately taken the off-ramp well before then.); 2) The company behind CoolSculpting, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. (ZLTQ) was a busted IPO with a compelling product. My research using Google Trends among other channel checks led me to the opinion sales were picking up. I bought the stock in June of 2013 at about $6.50 per share. I sold the stock after I described the CoolSculpting “fat-freezing” process to my wife and she said it was “weird.” I don’t blame her entirely for my decision to sell, though Allergan came along and bought Zeltiq for about $55 per share a few years later.

Let’s see how NLS’ products are faring on Google Trends:

Source: Google Trends

Bowflex is Nautilus’ most well known direct brand. We can see on Google Trends that the search term Bowflex has more interest in this past week ending March 21, 2020 than at ANY point from January 1, 2016 onward. This even includes EVERY Christmas and New Years holiday season. The double peak pattern is consistent every year, reflecting the Christmas week and the New Year week. (Us humans and our patterns, huh?) We can see that this past holiday double peak was lower than the previous 3, yet NLS still delivered EPS of .12 per share from continuing operations. What does that mean for Q1 and Q2 of this year? My belief is that both quarters will see positive EPS and the highest levels of demand in recent memory.

For confirmation, let’s see how this looks when we search Bowflex over the past one year timeframe:

Source: Google Trends

This 12-month period is consistent with the prior result.

Finally, the 90-day period running through March 22 also illustrates the recent demand surge:

Source: Google Trends

NLS Product Demand

I've been watching NLS since the fall of 2019, having bought shares at around $2 during the pre-earnings rise, and having sold when the markets started getting shaky. I'd frequently check the retail store channel and direct websites to review stocking levels, and found that the Schwinn IC4 bike was often sold-out.

Looking on Amazon.com on Saturday afternoon, March 21, I found the Schwinn IC4 (NLS’ Schwinn equivalent of the Bowflex C6 indoor cycling bike) listed as Temporarily Out Of Stock. I then checked both the previous versions of the bike, the IC3 and even the IC2, and lo and behold, they were also listed as Temporarily Out Of Stock. That morning of March 21, the IC4 was available on Amazon, suggesting that the supply lines are working and NLS’ Schwinn division is getting the bikes to Amazon, but they appear to be selling out as fast as they are being restocked. As of March 24, The Schwinn IC3 and IC2 models are available on Amazon, but with a 1 to 3 month wait.

Source: Amazon.com

Likewise, as of March 21, both the Schwinn IC4 and IC3 were sold out at Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the largest sporting goods retailers in the country. However, as of March 24, the Schwinn IC4 is now available for delivery in only about one week:

Source: DicksSportingGoods.com

The seeming demand surge doesn’t just relate to bikes either. The Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill, which is selling for $999.99, is also sold out on Dick’s:

Source: DicksSportingGoods.com

The Bowflex M3 Max Trainer is also sold out. As of now, the Bowflex M8 Max Trainer is in stock:

Source: DicksSportingGoods.com

Perhaps not surprisingly in light of the above, at Bowflex.com, ALL of the dumbbell sets are currently sold out:

Source: Bowflex.com

Comparing Nautilus to Peloton

Much like Peloton (PTON), NLS is being rediscovered as a "shelter-in-place" stock. While Peloton’s growth has been achieved up to now in a growth-at-all-costs manner, NLS and its new management team have been engineering a turnaround since summer of last year by paying attention to cost reduction and profitable growth. In the recent Q4 Conference Call, management frequently referenced their focus on ROI, versus some of their competitors, with CEO Barr remarking, “…some of which do not seem to have a profit motive at least in the short run.”

Both PTON and NLS stand to gain market share from the (hopefully temporary) closure of gyms around the world, though I've chosen to invest in NLS because I'm partial to value. PTON’s Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) 110%+ growth rate is quite impressive, though the company is spending mightily to achieve this growth, losing $202.90M over the TTM. I do think PTON has done a great job focusing on the user experience of their service, and stands to continue to strongly grow their subscriber base.

NLS’ current TTM numbers are not impressive, as they are very early in an attempted turnaround. However, fundamental measures of value point to NLS as being off-the-charts cheap. For example, NLS’s price-to-sales ratio is only .12, and its price-to-book ratio is .43.

While I see both PTON and NLS benefiting in terms of sales from the recent global conditions brought on by the global pandemic, I tend to like the investments that can be seen as beaten down value stocks with the potential to return triple or quadruple, over growth stocks that can be seen as overvalued by traditional valuation methods.

NLS has approximately 1/4 the sales of PTON, but trades at 1/167th the market capitalization. I know, it is not an apples-to-apples comparison, because PTON stands to make higher margins from its subscription offerings than NLS’ model, which as of now has a nascent subscription component. Nevertheless, NLS sold $309 Million worth of exercise equipment in 2019. This is not a small player in the market. Their market capitalization is currently $38.72 Million, versus PTON’s $6.46 BILLION. I’m not saying we have to meet in the middle, but c’mon!

Sustaining the Turnaround and Continuing Growth

Management attributes NLS’ past stumbles in part to failing to keep up with the digitally-connected fitness trend and being late to adapt. I fully agree. Recently, NLS has taken large steps to correct this problem. With their JRNY app, NLS has created a cloud-based virtual trainer platform geared toward users' individual goals and levels. They've also created an app called Explore-the-World, which allows users to bike or treadmill on a variety of scenic paths in global locales. JRNY is subscription-based, and is NLS’ current digital answer to PTON’s connected fitness Exercise-as-a-Service solutions. In prepared remarks on the most recent conference call, Barr stated regarding the JRNY app,

We are early in building our membership base, so we will not be discussing specific numbers. But I can say we achieved strong growth in overall members, paid members, and revenue run rate for the quarter and the year.”

So it appears NLS’ JRNY connected fitness product is gaining traction and provides a base to grow recurring Exercise-as-a-Service revenues. I’d prefer to see NLS launch a competing live-streaming exercise subscription or integrate that option into JRNY. Right now, I think NLS is leaving money on the table, but in the meantime NLS’ strategy of providing lower price-point yet well-reviewed “open-architecture” exercise machines for people who don’t want to be locked in to one service has been working.

An interesting aspect to contemplating the yet to be completed 1st quarter is the cost of revenues. Sales are largely proportional to advertising spend: the more dollars spent on ads, the more units sold. I venture to guess that the predicted surge in sales this quarter has come with hardly any increase in advertising. Therefore, profitability should actually increase relative to other quarters like the traditionally strongest 4th quarter, when marketing spend is at its highest.

When the global pandemic finally subsides, and the sooner the better, I have no doubt that we’ll be looking at a recession. One possible result is that people looking to save money might cancel their high-monthly fee gym memberships and opt in to the home fitness trend. NLS benefits from this.

NLS is Decently Prepared Financially For a Recessionary Period

It's more important than ever to determine whether the companies we invest in have solid finances and available credit. Fortunately, NLS just recently put in place a large 5-year credit facility with decent terms. It is comprised of a $55,000,000 asset-based revolver and a $15,000,000 term loan, all provided by Wells Fargo. This transaction was announced on February 4, 2020, and was well received by the market, with the company’s shares rising from $2.70 to a high of $3.76 and a close of $3.34 the next day.

Cautions

In this market, nothing is absolutely safe and no individual stock is a sure thing. Macroeconomic forces, stresses to the financial system, and a further worsening pandemic are destined to cause market uncertainties for some time to come. Further, it is my belief that a recession is the inevitable result of both the pandemic and monetary policies that led to an increasingly overvalued stock market. NLS is merely one stock in a marketplace of undervalued stocks now, which have been discarded in a search for safety and liquidity. As market turmoil continues, NLS could go lower still. However, NLS is one of the few companies that appear to be increasing sales during this time, and it is with that mindset that I wrote this piece.

Conclusion

NLS is a small cap stock that is at the beginning of a turnaround after a long decline. Recently enlisted management with a track record of accomplishment in areas where NLS needs help has begun to right the ship, with concrete evidence being their surprise earnings beat in Q4 of 2019. The stock jumped on the material signs of a turnaround, though NLS was not immune from the market crash in recent weeks. An analysis of the recent trends toward home exercise, reviews of inventory levels of exercise equipment, and reviews of Google Trends to attempt to gauge consumer demand for NLS products leads me to predict that demand is surging for NLS’ products to a level not seen in the previous 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not registered as an investment advisor in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Information in this article is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. I make no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and I do not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein.



This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.



I have not received any form of compensation from NLS, nor have I received any form of compensation from company affiliates or other company shareholders.