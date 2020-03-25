ADMA Biologics: Not Immune To Coronavirus Sell-Off Despite Their Ability To Help

ADMA's IVIG products are intended to treat people with primary humoral immunodeficiency. I believe ADMA's lead product, ASCENIV, could be deployed in the battle against COVID-19.

ADMA Biologics recently reported favorable Q4/2019 earnings. Unfortunately, the company reported in the midst of the Coronavirus Crash and the share price experienced an unjustified sell-off.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) recently reported their Q4/2019 earnings to reveal an in-line EPS and a slight beat on revenue. Unfortunately, the company released their earnings at the beginning of the Coronavirus Crash and the stock has been beaten down to fresh 52-week lows. Meanwhile, numerous small-cap biotech and biopharma stocks have hit 52-week highs due to their efforts in attempting to contribute to the battle against COVID-19. Sadly, the market has overlooked ADMA and its potential to have a legitimate product.

I intend to review ADMA’s products and how their ASCENIV product could be deployed against the Coronavirus and those at risk of a serious infection. In addition, I discuss why I believe ADMA is worth a buy at these prices. Finally, I discuss why I am buying ADMA in the middle of this Coronavirus Crash.

Product Background

For background on the company’s lead products, BIVIGAM is a plasma-derived polyclonal intravenous immune globulin “IVIG”. And it is indicated for the treatment of patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency. This again contains a broad alert to those found in normal human plasma. These antibodies are directed against bacteria and viruses and help to protect immune-deficient patients against a wide range of serious infections.

ASCENIV is another a plasma-derived polyclonal IVIG intended to treat immunodeficiency in adults and adolescents 12 to 17 years of age. ASCENIV is the only immunoglobulin manufactured using ADMA's plasma-donor screening and plasma-pooling methods. This technology blends normal source plasma and plasma obtained from donors tested to have sufficient titers of RSV. ASCENIV has polyclonal antibodies which are used by the body's immune system to defuse bacteria and viruses and defend against infections.

A Case For Coronavirus Usage

The COVID-19 crisis is testing the U.S. and global healthcare community to the max. As governments and health organizations attempt to stop the spread of the pandemic, biotech and biopharma companies around the world are turning their focus towards developing various therapeutics to combat this deadly virus. At the moment, monoclonal antibodies and anti-viral drugs are being deployed to take their shot at COVID-19. Unfortunately, a vaccine is probably several months away from finishing its clinical trials, so we can’t rely on a prophylactic to be the immediate remedy. Luckily, immunoglobulin has a strong record of success against previous coronaviruses and other respiratory viruses, including RSV.

Back in October, the company reported data from 2 case studies for the compassionate use of ASCENIV in the treatment of 2 immunocompromised children infected with RSV. The 2 immuno-compromised children were undertaking chemotherapy for T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma and each was identified to have an RSV lower respiratory tract infection. With the help of ASCENIV, both children recuperated from their RSV infection and were discharged from the hospital. Although RSV is not COVID-19, it is, however, a potentially deadly respiratory virus for people who are immuno-compromised. So, I believe these two patients are great examples of how ASCENIV could be implemented against the fight against COVID-19.

Luckily, the company recently announced that it has received an additional Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application for certain aspects of ASCENIV’s manufacturing and “for the prevention and treatment of a wide variety of respiratory infections, including certain strains of coronavirus.”

ADMA already has patents for plasma-derived immune globulin which has greater than standard titers for respiratory pathogens comprising of RSV, OC43 and V229E strains of coronavirus, and any type of respiratory viral infections.

Admittedly, we don’t have any concrete data that shows that ADMA’s products will definitely work against COVID-19. However, the company stated that

“There is relevant, published scientific literature that describes meaningful antibody family cross-reactivity among many respiratory viruses, including various strains of coronaviruses, and that immunological memory of human humoral antibodies can be stimulated between different strains of coronaviruses.”

What is more, the company points to some reports coming out of China about some success of treat COVID-19 patients with plasma components from recovered patients. So, there appears to be some evidence that ASCENIV could be effective against COVID-19, especially if the company can get their supply from recovered patients.

Luckily, ADMA is a vertically integrated company, so, they would be able to control their process from donor to the distributor (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ADMA Vertical Integration (Source: ADMA)

This provides me with enough confidence that ADMA is capable of being a substantial contributor in the battle COVID-19.

Commercial Progress

The company recently launched and recorded its first commercial sales of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV. The company’s commercial team has been working on its marketing plan to focus on bringing attention to their products while working on securing access to their therapies for immune-deficient patients. These efforts yielded strong growth in Q4 with the company pulling in total revenues of $12M, which represents a 193% increase over Q4 of 2018. For the full year 2019, ADMA generated $29.3M in revenue, which represents a 73% increase over 2018.

Looking For Growth

Plasma-derived immunoglobulin is an irreplaceable area of healthcare due to its unique ability to provide patients the ability to fight off infections. As a result, the IG market has experienced strong growth that led to an estimated $6.8B in sales in 2018. The U.S. market is estimated to have a CAGR of roughly 11% for the next 5 years, which could result in an addressable U.S. market size of about $14B by 2025. ADMA is working on moving their products into a market that has been in an extended period of shortage. ADMA is only 1 of 6 companies that are serving the U.S. market, so we expect an overall increase in IVIG demand should benefit ADMA.

What is more, ADMA is looking to increase the ability to supply this market by expanding its manufacturing capacity and/or acquiring plasma centers. Luckily, the company had about $71.8M at the end of 2019 and recently concluded a public offering, which resulted in about $88.5M in net proceeds. So, we should expect the company to update investors about their efforts to increase their ability to gather supplies and increase their commercial capacity.

Considering the points above, we should expect the company to report strong growth in the coming quarters and years. How Much? Looking at figure 2, we can see that Street analysts are expecting the report double-digit growth for the next 9 years.

Figure 2: ADMA Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I am going to point out 2023’s estimated revenue of ~$198M, which would be a forward price-to-sales of <1x, which means the company’s current market cap is less than its expected sales for 2023. Can The Company Hit $198M? Admittedly, we don’t know if the company will hit that number, but the company believes they currently have the potential to hit $250M in revenue (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMA Revenue Sources (Source: ADMA)

Looking To Buy

Admittedly, it is possible the overall market might remain volatile over the coming months and we haven’t seen ADMA’s low, but I am confident that ADMA is worthy of a buy at these levels. Why? I believe the company can hit the Street’s 2020 expectations of $52.5M. ADMA had $53.1M in inventory at the end of 2019, so that $52.50M is in the cards. I expect most if not all of that inventory to be accounted for during this crisis and the company will beat the Street’s 2020 estimates. Therefore, I am looking to make small additions while the share price is sub-$3.00 per share. I expect to leave 2020 with a full-sized position and expect to hold the majority of the position for at least five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.