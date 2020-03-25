Valero Energy: Expect The Dividend To Be Slashed Amidst Record Low Gasoline Prices

This makes it likely that unless there is a sudden improvement in underlying operating conditions, management will be forced to once again reduce their dividend to protect their solvency.

Their financial position is strong enough to ensure they remain a going concern, however, it can only afford to safety fund their dividend through debt for the short term.

They entered this downturn in a strong overall position with an excellent recent history of dividend coverage, however, this is virtually guaranteed to have turned negative now.

Even though most investors focus on oil prices, the crash in gasoline prices has been just as severe, which has naturally caused shares of Valero Energy to plunge as well.

Introduction

Whilst the crashing oil prices tend to receive the most attention, the crash in gasoline prices has been just as severe. This was kicked into hyper drive during trading on Monday, with prices plunging to the lowest levels on record. Naturally this has spilled over into immense selling of shares in refining companies, such as Valero Energy (VLO), which has pushed their dividend yield to a massive, but now increasingly common to see, 12%. Following the 2008-2009 financial crisis, they ultimately reduced their dividend by two-thirds at the beginning of 2010 and unfortunately it appears this turmoil could once again have a similar result.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Naturally their free cash flow and thus dividend coverage has fluctuated across the last three years as commodity prices are notoriously volatile. Nonetheless it is very positive to see that during this time the low point of their dividend coverage was 105.11%, whereas the average was a very strong 176.29%. This indicates that during normal operating conditions they can completely fund their dividend payments with organically generated free cash flow and thus they appear sustainable outside of crisis conditions.

Whilst the definitions of crisis conditions would naturally vary between investors, I believe that given gasoline prices have now fallen beneath even the depths of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, many investors would consider this akin to a crisis. Unfortunately the sheer volatility in commodity prices and general economic uncertainties from the coronavirus renders any forecast merely a guessing game. Ultimately only time will tell the extent that this reduces their free cash flow, although considering it fell to negative $898m during the last crisis in 2009, it seems that their dividend payments can only be sustained with temporary debt funding until conditions improve significantly.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Financial Position

Since their dividend can be covered during normal operating conditions, their financial position will be the primary factor determining whether it can be sustained throughout this turmoil. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Although their net debt has expanded materially since the end of 2017, they still entered this downturn with a strong financial position. Across all of these five metrics there are zero reasons for concern, with their current ratio of 1.44 indicating the highly desirable attribute of very strong liquidity. Even though the collapse in gasoline prices and thus their earnings will push these leverage ratios considerably higher, this should only prove temporary as there is nothing structurally wrong with their company. If these challenging times were to remain well past the short term, then most investors will have more problems than the value of their investment portfolio.

Their history can provide context and insight into the point at which management may decide to reduce their dividend to maintain their financial health. When they reduced their dividend following the 2008-2009 financial crisis, their gearing ratio at the end of 2009 was 30.75%. If this is assumed to once again be the point in which management will act to protect their financial position, a couple of scenarios can be constructed to estimate the length of time they can safely fund any shortfall in their dividend coverage through debt.

The first scenario assumes that a combination of capital expenditure reductions and improving gasoline prices leads to their free cash flow being virtually zero. Meanwhile, the second scenario is worse and assumes that their free cash flow is more alike to that of 2009 and thus falls to negative $1b. If the first scenario eventuates, then they would be able to fund their dividend through debt approximately one and half years before their gearing ratio reached 30%, whereas in the second scenario, this falls to approximately only one year. Unfortunately, this indicates that whilst they entered this downturn position well, they still only have scope to cover any gap in their dividend coverage during the short term.

Conclusion

Given their history of significantly reducing their dividend, I believe that they are likely to show less resolve in sustaining their dividend payments than other similar companies, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) who has not done so since World War 2. Whilst their history does not necessarily reflect their future choices, it still provides an insight into the culture and thought processes within the company. I believe that unless there is a sudden recovery in their underlying operating conditions, which seems highly unlikely, they will be forced to reduce their dividend by at least half to ensure their leverage remains safe. Thankfully since there appears to be nothing structurally wrong with their company, their dividend should be reinstated to its current level once crisis passes.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Valero Energy's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.