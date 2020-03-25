AMD: Work From Home Boost

The work from home economy has already boosted several companies in the virtual space which should lead to higher data center demand. While Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has held up well in the downturn, investors have probably missed the boost in demand the company could see from the data center segment. My investment thesis continues to see the stock as a very compelling buy anywhere below $50.

Image Source: AMD website

Stay At Home Economy

Several companies have already indicated strong demand for services that workers and consumers can utilize from home. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Teladoc Health (TDOC) are seeing surging demand as workers complete meetings online and patients talk to doctors virtually. Even Best Buy (BBY) confirmed demand for electronics has exceeded forecasts while data center customer Twitter (TWTR) has seen a surge in engagement.

The end result is more demand for networking and data center equipment. Samsung recently confirmed a boost in data center demand despite the global economic slowdown. The semiconductor giant expects to see strong demand in the space.

Intel (INTC) remains the dominant player in the data center space, but the company is expected to quickly cede market share to AMD in the server segment space this year. SemiAccurate has the chip giant cancelling a server platform that places Intel even further behind AMD.

A lot of the benefits from increased data center demand should accrue to AMD. Intel predicted decent server demand in the 1H of the year, but the chip company forecast dire numbers in the 2H.

Date center revenues were predicted to grow 25% in Q1 with sales only up high single digits for the year. In the 2H'20, AMD is not only going to take server market share from Intel, but also the company could actually take sales from Intel.

Big Boost

All of the data points lineup for AMD taking tons of market share over the next few years with major boosts from the work from home economy. Via the Financial Analyst Day back in early March, the company stated that data center revenues would grow from $1.0 billion in 2019 to greater than $4.5 billion in 2023 when revenues are set to top 30% of a $15 billion business.

Source: AMD Financial Analyst Day 2020 CFO presentation

The data center market was pegged at a $35 billion TAM for 2023. With AMD only reaching data centers revenues of $4.5 billion by that year, the company would technically only have 13% market share of the massive market.

The current momentum in the sector supports the surge to a $35 billion market size and AMD is poised to grab at least 20% of the revenue or the equivalent of $7 billion. AMD grabbed 24% of the market share all the way back in 2006 so one has to assume an actual chip lead this time around would lead to an improvement over nearly 15 years ago.

Source: MarketWatch

The major driver of gross margins jumping from 43% last year to far over 50% in a few years will be driven by Epyc chips. The new 7nm server chips have gross margins in the mid-50% range.

Source: AMD Financial Analyst Day 2020 CFO presentation

The margin boost is a big part of the thesis for buying AMD down here around $40. The coronavirus impact is unknown, but the chip company appears poised to benefit from a very healthy demand for computer equipment to upgrade the work at home experience and increased usage of virtual services.

What AMD generates in sales and EPS this year is highly susceptible to the global economy, but the case for higher server sales and the benefits of the associated higher margins helps maintain the long-term numbers. AMD remains on path to generate at least $18 billion in 2024 sales and an EPS reaching $3.72.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD remains a bargain at $40. As the Cover-19 fears fade in the next weeks and months, investors won't have much longer to buy the chip stock under $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.