McDonald's Shares Worth Adding Here

Source

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) have seen a pullback which I believe was justified. Furthermore, I believe the pullback now offers opportunity to those investors with a long term time frame. While the company is a consistent performer and has done well for years, the prospect of a new CEO amid weaker than expected results along with the recent Covid-19 shutdown should cause a discount in the shares. While the company has earned a premium for being one of America and the world's top corporate enterprises, the new CEO has to prove himself. I do believe the recent shutdown of the economy and closure of in store dining will ultimately impact earnings. I do believe that the company will come out on the other side of this however and do well once people go back to work. I believe the company is worth holding in my portfolio for the long term due to the global opportunity the company still has. I believe the shares now offer a more enticing yield despite the fact share buybacks have been paused.

Performance

McDonald's recently reported results which looked rather nice.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company reported results that beat on both the top and bottom lines. Furthermore, the company reported some strong comparable store sales figures for the fourth quarter. The company reported comparable store sales globally were up 5.9%, which was above expectations. The U.S. segment increased only 5% which was above the 4.7% investors were looking for. Earnings increased a healthy 14% to $2.08 per share.

Below, the highlights are pictured to see a clear picture of company performance for the year.

Source: 10K

As we can see the company barely saw revenue growth year over year. It looks like the company was impacted by the company owned store sales and some international operating markets. I personally believe this will improve again going forward and needs to for the shares to warrant the premium they had.

Source: 10K

The company has continued to return cash to shareholders through increased dividends and an aggressive share repurchase program as well. This makes it surprising that despite the year over year share count decline by almost 20 million shares, or 2.5% of overall shares, the earnings per share barely increased. The company returned $2.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends for the quarter. This brought the total return to shareholders for 2019 to $8.6 billion and accomplishes the company's program to return of $25 billion for the three-year period ending 2019. This means investors should once again soon expect another program to be announced in the near future once the economy resumes.

Source: 10K

The company has quite a bit of debt on the balance sheet as we can see and very little cash. It is important to remember that McDonald's owns much of the real estate that its restaurants operate in. The company does generate strong cash from operations which so far totaled $8.1 billion this year and free cash was $5.7 billion. Given the number of countries the company operates in and the 37k plus and growing store count, the company could face headwinds at any given time from any given place. But luckily the large diversity also benefits the company in providing stability in earnings. This is the only reason I would be comfortable with the debt where it is.

Valuation

Looking at McDonald's from a valuation perspective, we can see that the company trades at a lofty level despite the pullback from highs.

Source: Morningstar

Compared to its own 5 year history, the shares trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/E, forward P/E, and PEG ratio. This discount however has occurred as the market tries to measure the potential impact of the economic shut down. The discount in my eyes is warranted, but it is temporary as we will overcome this pandemic. I like to purchase shares of a stock when they trade at a discount to their average so long as there is no long term issues at hand. There is risk to the valuation levels trading at an average since there is a new CEO. Each new leader of a company usually likes to make their mark by doing something transformative or different than their predecessor and we are unsure what this could be yet.

Looking at historical yield, we can get an idea if the shares offer a higher than average dividend yield compared to their own history as well.

Source: YieldChart

The shares currently offer an above average yield compared to their own history for the last 24 years. By the statistics shown, the yield has still been offered less than 6% of the time. This means it is quite compelling. The CEO announced recently that there is no plans to change its dividend policy amid this outbreak. A yield far above average and signal shares are undervalued. The deviation is far enough from the average I am attracted to the shares. The good news is that the company has a history of raising its dividend. A 43 year streak of rising dividends is always a positive and most recently the company increased its dividend 8%. This could help long-term shareholders have confidence that their yield on cost will grow.

Conclusion

While McDonald's is a great company with great presence and probably a great future, the shares seem to be offering a fair enough price given the short term impact the business will ultimately experience. Currently with shares trading below their own 5 year average valuation metrics they offer an enticing level to be purchased at. The company faces some headwinds while the new CEO transitions but ultimately the company is strong and can prevail. I believe buying shares now and holding for the long term will lead to a positive return. I didn't believe the shares would trade down to these levels. However, an unprecedented economic shutdown is never foreseen. The key is to take advantage and remember there will be a return to normalcy. McDonald's is one of the greatest enterprises of all times and deserves a premium to the market not a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.