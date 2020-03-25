JOYY Inc.: This Chinese Social Media Stock Could Be An Exciting Growth Play

In an environment where supply chains and traditional commerce is under threat, this article explains why the social media platform provider Joyy Inc. is a great example of a stock that could weather the current storm and provide strong growth in the medium-to-long term.

Fourth Quarter Results Beat Expectations

Joyy Inc. (YY) released its fourth quarter results on March 16th and the company beat expectations with net revenue up 64% year-on-year, at $1.1 billion. This number also beat the high-end of company guidance for the period. Net income slipped in the quarter, but this can be attributed to the acquisition and consolidation of Singapore-based Bigo, which hosts the "Bigo Live" streaming platform.

Joyy is headquarterd in Guandong, China and started life in 2005 as the Duowan.com gaming platform.

Longer-term trends are very positive

Joyy Inc. operates a social media platform with over 430 million monthly average users (MAU).

(Source: Joyy Inc.)

The company's YY platform is the leading live streaming platform, both in-and-out, of China and they also have the number 1 instant messaging platform called imo. The company is number 2 in global short-form video with the Likee app, but the company sees the potential of this segment and has aligned its strategy accordingly.

The Likee app grew MAUs by 208% year-on-year with the Chairman and CEO commenting, "During the quarter, we maintained our focus on the growth of our short-form video and live streaming products to fuel our dual growth engines. For Likee, our global short-form video platform, we continued to expand its geographic coverage, refine its content offerings, and augment its monetization capabilities. As a result, Likee's total MAUs swelled to 115.3 million in the quarter, representing an increase of 208.3% on a yearly basis and 15.1% on a sequential basis. We also continued to expand our global live streaming ecosystem through BIGO Live, our flagship live streaming platform for international markets."

Another market-leading offering is Hago, the number 1 casual game platform in the world. This mix of apps provides a user experience that is targeted at Generation Z consumers and makes it the leading platform in China for MAUs and average daily time spent on the platform. (Source: Joyy Inc.)

In the same investor presentation, Joyy Inc. highlighted strong revenue growth over the last four years with a 38.6% compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) and a 66.8% growth in Q2 revenue year-on-year, which has just been matched in the fourth quarter, so the growth trend is very positive for the years ahead. The 2019 annual revenues grew again to RMB 25,762.

(Source: Joyy Inc.)

Cost of revenues grew 69.3% in the latest quarter but the company maintains a gross margin of around 36%.

As noted earlier, net income slipped in Q4 but was higher year-on-year by 63% at US$495 million.

One of the most attractive aspects of this investment idea is the current stock price and metrics. Joyy Inc. currently trades at a price/earnings ratio of 4.38x, with a price-to-book of 0.04 and price-to-sales of 1.07x. This makes the stock look like a bargain at current growth rates and there is cash available to continue expanding and monetizing existing users.

Coronavirus will not be a major headwind

In the recent fourth quarter results, management have said that they expect revenues to grow between 41-43% annually, and this factors in the recent turmoil in China from Coronavirus shutdown. China's lockdown will be a bigger headwind for manufacturing firms and traditional bricks-and-mortar companies, whilst event the online retailers may suffer from supply chain problems.

Chief Financial Officer Bing Jin commented, "We are confident that our global footprint, diversified products matrix, and abundant cash reserve have positioned us to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead".

Company targets global expansion, but domestic growth may be enough

One of the strategic goals for Joyy is to monetize their foreign user base, which accounts for 78% of all users, but only 20% of revenues. This strategy is understandable however, the real growth may come in the longer-term from domestic users.

Mobile phone subscriptions continue to grow in China, and this will continue as the country builds its number of middle classes.

(Source: Statista)

Chinese users currently drive 80% of company revenues and with the country being first to experience the Coronavirus pandemic, they are also looking like they will be the first major economy to recover. Alongside this, consumer savings levels are higher in China, at 36%, compared to 13% in the Eurozone and 8% in the U.S. These dynamics mean that the company's revenues will be protected from the short-term volatility in global growth.

(Source: Joyy Inc.)

If domestic users are the most likely to provide monetization, then it will bring even stronger growth in the future if the strategy to monetize overseas users is successful.

One obstacle for the company is that they will have to compete for attention with the Tik Tok app, which has gained popularity in the U.S. One of Joyy's key goals is to expand further in the country and that will require greater investment of money and people to gain market share from Tik Tok's short-video user base, which is already popular with celebrities.

Conclusion

In the current climate, investors need to reassess their strategies to avoid companies that will be hit hardest by the economic and supply chain disruptions created by the Coronavirus. Joyy Inc. is a great example of a growth stock that will weather this storm well and continue on its recent growth path as the market recovers. Even without a fast economic recovery, the stock has a user base and Gen Z cost model that doesn't rely on a large, per-user spend. Domestic users should grow on the platform, whilst the potential for overseas expansion is also possible, but even without this, the current metrics are already attractive. A P/E ratio of 4.38% and a price-to-sales of 1.10 looks like a bargain considering the current growth dynamics.

I will soon be providing a larger selection of my ideas exclusively to Seeking Alpha readers through my own Marketplace service. Global Markets Playbook will be running from early-April and a guide to the service is here, alongside a sample edition here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.