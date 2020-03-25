PKO Has High Reward Potential For Those Willing To Take The Risk

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) as an investment option at its current market price. While many investors may be reluctant to take on risk right now, I see the market's volatility as an opportune time to buy into funds that appear oversold. PKO fits this bill, as it typically trades at a premium to NAV, and now sits at a sizable discount. Further, its income production has remained stable through the end of February. Finally, its high-yield credit exposure, while hindering performance in the short term, could see strong gains over the coming year. Spread levels have reached a point where historical performance suggests upside for this sector is very likely.

Background

First, a little about PKO. It is a "closed-end fund with an investment objective to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks." Currently, PKO is trading at $16.58/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 12.92%. I reviewed PKO at the end of last year, and expressed a general level of caution. Simply, I saw the fund's expensive price as a reason to avoid new positions. In hindsight, my outlook was appropriate but not nearly bearish enough, as the fund has seen a sharp loss since that time, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the market as volatile as it is, I am reviewing many of the funds I cover to see if the recent sell-off has opened up any buying opportunities. While I view PKO as a relatively risky fixed-income play, I believe its current price is worth gambling on right now, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Is Attractive, NAV Story Is Troubling

To begin, I want to discuss the recent price action for PKO, in terms of market price and the fund's underlying value. This story is a bit mixed, and has not been helped by the extreme volatility the fund has seen in the short term. In fairness, volatility has rocked the market as a whole, so it is not unique to PKO, but it is still concerning.

On a positive note, the recent sell-off has made the buy-in price for PKO look cheap, in isolation and on a relative basis. After the market drop on 3/23, PKO's market price discount has now almost reached double digits, as it sits in the 8% range. In the short term, this is a cheap price for PKO, as the fund normally trades at a premium, and sometimes a fairly large premium. To put the current price in perspective, see the chart below, which lists out some relevant metrics:

Current Premium (8.1)% December Premium 15.4% 1-Year Premium High 16.2% 1-Year Premium Low (25.7)% 1-Year Premium Average 10.9%

Source: PIMCO

The primary takeaway here is that PKO is at a level well below its average for the past year, and well below its high as well. Of course, the chart also shows that PKO can trend much lower, hitting a low of a discount over 25%. However, I would point out that discount evaporated very quickly, as this occurred on 3/18 and had dropped to the level we see now in just two trading days. While I would have preferred the 25% discount to buy in with, the current price remains in value territory, so I still view this as an opportunity.

While the discounted price does look attractive to me, I must also portray a note of caution. As last week's action indicated, this discount could widen much more from here, opening up losses for investors who purchase now. Furthermore, what probably concerns me the most is the NAV action since 2020 began. At first, the fund was trending slightly higher, but since March began that reality quickly reversed. The end result has been a sharp loss to the fund's NAV year-to-date, as shown below:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 3/20/20 YTD Gain $24.24/share $18.69/share (22.9)%

Source: PIMCO

This is absolutely an alarming trend, and should make investors carefully consider their risk tolerance before buying into this product. The underlying value is deteriorating and, without a turnaround in the broader market and credit conditions, this could continue. While the NAV movement is a red flag, I want to reiterate that I am comfortable recommending this product because the 8% discount helps compensate investors for taking this risk. Does that mean the fund will absolutely move higher from here? Of course not, but it does mean investors are getting a relatively cheap price to take on this risk.

Income Metrics Are Steady

My second point concerns the fund's income production, which is always a critical area when evaluating PIMCO CEFs. Fortunately, recent UNII metrics from PIMCO show some consistency for PKO. This should help put investors' minds at ease, as the fund has seen its coverage ratios remain strong in the short term. Further, the fund has turned a slight negative UNII balance into a slight positive balance since December, which is always a good sign. To illustrate, consider the UNII report from my December review, compared to the most recent report, as shown below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the most recent figures show no reason for concern for PKO's distribution.

However, I must again highlight a level of caution. This report does not take into account the recent liquidity and credit crisis, so it does not reflect any immediate short-term pressure the debtors may be having. This is a very critical point because the underlying holdings may be seeing delinquencies that have not shown up on PIMCO's website yet. Therefore, it is important to understand that these metrics may change dramatically next month. Investors need to be prepared for selling pressure if the UNII metrics show substantial weakness, and that is absolutely a possibility.

High-Yield Spreads Indicate Upside Potential

I now want to discuss PKO's underlying holdings, to offer further justification for my bullish outlook. While PKO is a diversified fund, during my prior review, I focused on the high-yield credit sector, because this is one of the fund's top sectors by weighting. For this review, I am again going to focus on this area, because it continues to be very important for the overall performance of the fund. In fact, its weighting has increased by about 2% since my last review, and now makes up almost 30% of total assets, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

At the end of last year, I turned very cautious on high yield. Spreads for the sector had narrowed to the point where I did not see much merit to taking on extra risk to turn a tiny bit of extra yield. While this was an area that has benefited PKO over 2019, it has clearly had the opposite effect over the past few weeks. As investors have fled risk of all stripes, high-yield credit has seen a disproportionate amount of selling. This reality is a key reason why PKO is down almost 40% since I last covered it.

While high-yield credit has punished PKO in the short term, the result of this sell-off has been an extreme widening of spreads. In fact, high-yield corporate bond spreads have reached a historically wide level, one that is not seen very often. In fact, according to data compiled by Guggenheim, high-yield corporate bonds have seen spreads higher than their current level less than 10% of the time. In fact, over the past twenty five years, spreads have only exceeded current levels a handful of times, as shown below:

Source: Guggenheim

I personally see this as an opportunity, as buying when everybody else is selling is a strategy that often generates profit in the long run. Of course, there are legitimate reasons why spreads are widening. Credit conditions have deteriorated, corporate revenues are down, and earnings are expected to see pressure for the next few months, at least. This environment raises the probability of corporate bond defaults, so investors are demanding a higher incentive to take this risk. Therefore, while I see current spreads as an opportunity, I would not fault anyone for seeing the opposite - that this risk is simply too much for them to bear.

While every investor's risk tolerance is different, and I would never suggest to someone to take on more risk than they are comfortable with, we can use history as a guide to understand why this might be a good opportunity. Looking back at prior periods when high-yield spreads crossed 800 basis points (they are now over 900 basis points), there is support for bullishness. Specifically, once spreads have crossed that threshold, 1-year returns were almost always positive for high-yield credit, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Lord Abbett

This history does show there are times when returns are not positive, but that is rare. What is really interesting is that equities tend to have worse returns and higher levels of volatility than the high-yield sector. While we know that a positive return going forward is not guaranteed, high yield's average 1-year return above 9% under similar conditions tells me a buying opportunity is indeed present.

Leverage - The Big Risk Right Now

My final point is one of caution. At this point, I have painted a generally positive picture of PKO at current levels. While I believe buying in now will be profitable, there are risks to this thesis. The current risk-off trade could continue, negatively impacting investor interest in PKO. Further, defaults, in corporate credit and/or mortgages, could rise going forward if the economy does slow down enough to put us in a recession, or if unemployment spikes due to business shutdowns.

While those are all concerns, my biggest concern right now is PKO's use of leverage. With tight credit conditions, investors have been fleeing leveraged funds of all types. Simply, many investors and fund managers were over-leveraged, and are now having to sell positions at a loss to cover either other positions or client redemptions. Additionally, short-term interest rates have spiked with the liquidity crunch, which is raising the cost of borrowing for fund managers like PIMCO. This is having an immediate impact on PKO, and could be a drag on PKO going forward.

To understand why, consider the amount of leverage that PKO utilizes. At almost 32%, that is pretty consistent for PIMCO CEFs, but it is still quite a large amount, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

I want to point out that this in not inherently good or bad, as leverage works in both directions. In good times, this has helped PKO deliver above-average returns, but it is now putting the fund at a disadvantage. At this point, it is unclear if PIMCO is going to unwind some of this leverage. While this may be the right move, and lessen some of the inherent risk of the fund, it could also limit the longer-term potential of the fund.

This is a very important risk to PKO right now, and investors need to weigh it carefully before diving in now. Other investment managers, such as BlackRock (BLK) and Nuveen have closed or de-leveraged funds over the past week, according to a report from Bloomberg. While PIMCO has not made similar announcements, if credit conditions get worse from here, it may be forced to.

While this is a very serious risk, we also must consider the Fed is taking historic steps to improve liquidity in the market and support the fixed-income market. If investors have faith in the Fed's ability to stem this crisis, riskier funds like PKO could get a boost. And the Fed is already taking aggressive action. To put the current action in perspective, the graph below shows how the Fed's balance sheet has grown sharply in the last week:

Source: Bloomberg

I view this positively as a whole, as the Fed is taking extraordinary measures to combat this crisis. However, their actions right now have been limited primarily to buying investment grade bonds and agency mortgage backed securities, with a recent inclusion of municipal bonds. PKO, which holds mainly non-agency mortgage backed securities and below investment grade bonds, would not have seen an immediate benefit from Fed action to date.

My point here is for investors to understand the risks they are taking with PKO. The fund is indirectly benefiting from the Fed attempting to inject liquidity into financial markets, and if the risk-on trade resumes PKO will surely move higher. However, investors seem very risk-averse right now, and the Fed has not yet indicated it is willing to purchase below investment grade assets to calm markets. This reality will pose a headwind for PKO in the coming weeks.

Bottom line

PKO has registered heavy losses in the short term, and I would not fault investors for wanting to stay away from risk right now. However, I view the sell-off as a chance to buy what everyone else is avoiding. This lack of faith in leveraged CEFs has pushed PKO's market price to just under a double-digit discount, which is an opportunity that does not come along often. Further, PKO's income production is showing no sign of distress right now. Finally, while the high-yield sector has been hammered, this has pushed spreads to very wide levels. When we look back at similar circumstances, high-yield credit will often perform quite well in the months that follow. Therefore, I believe a bullish rating on PKO is now appropriate, but I would also caution investors to properly understand their own risk tolerance before starting a new position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PKO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.