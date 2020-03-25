Enough Is Enough: Sell Walmart

Image source

Walmart (WMT) has been on a tear in the past couple of years. The company’s shares continue to trade near their highs despite the malaise that has beset the financial markets in recent weeks, and the company stands to be a big winner in the coronavirus-related shutdowns and quarantines going on around the world.

I’ve been critical of Walmart in the past because the stock continues to be assigned what I consider to be excessive earnings multiples for a company with deteriorating margins. Walmart has done a great job of investing in its digital channels and that is driving sales higher. However, it has thus far been unable to figure out a way to do that without negatively impacting profitability, and I think the stock is fully valued today, at best. As a result, I think that if you own Walmart, now is a great time to consider taking profits and putting the proceeds into something that is much more cheaply valued.

While shares haven’t rallied this year, as you can see above, they have vastly outperformed just about everything else. The broader indices are down around 30%, and many stocks are down much, much more than that. However, Walmart has stood strong.

This chart shows Walmart’s performance against the S&P 500 index, and as you can see, it has sharply outperformed since mid-February, when the selling began. This level of outperformance may have been warranted – or maybe not – but the fact is that this is where we are. Going forward, I think much or all of this outperformance will be unwound because Walmart’s advantage today will not be an advantage forever.

In other words, Walmart has excelled in recent weeks because people are stocking up on groceries, medicine, and other items. This makes sense given just about all of us are in some state of quarantine. However, that condition won’t last forever, so it makes no sense that Walmart should be assigned a higher multiple, or higher earnings growth estimates for a temporary condition. It follows, then, that this outperformance will come undone at some point in the future, and that is why I think investors should take profits in Walmart and reinvest elsewhere.

Growth doesn’t support further gains

Apart from vast outperformance that I believe must be temporary, Walmart just hasn’t lived up to being a growth company in any way in the past few years. The company recognized years ago that digital channels were the way of the future, and invested accordingly. That strategy has worked, but it has come at great cost in terms of margins.

Here’s a look at Walmart’s revenue in millions of dollars, as well as year-over-year growth in the top line in the past five years. Revenue has barely budged, peaking at 3% gains in two different years. That’s fine, and Walmart is in excess of $500 billion annually in revenue, so one shouldn’t expect enormous growth. However, the way the stock has soared in the past two years, one would probably be surprised to see a top line as pedestrian as this one.

The story is even worse with profitability, as investors have simply chosen to ignore Walmart’s glaring issues.

Above we have operating income in millions of dollars, and the change year-over-year in that value for the past five years. Walmart makes plenty of money, so please don’t misunderstand. However, the best performance it has managed to turn in over the past five years is operating income that fell 1%. In the most recently completed fiscal year, operating income fell 7%. Keep in mind that revenue has moved steadily, if slowly, higher in this time frame, but profitability has moved firmly in the wrong direction.

Walmart’s problem has been two-fold. First, its SG&A costs have risen on a dollar basis right alongside revenue. Thus, the leverage a company would normally accrue from higher revenue on its support costs have not materialized for Walmart. You can see this in the black line above, which is almost perfectly flat.

The other problem is that Walmart’s gross margins have steadily ticked lower, making a new low last year at just 24.7% of revenue. Given the massive investments the company continues to make to take digital market share, there is no reason to expect this will change anytime soon.

The unavoidable result of this is what you see above; operating profits that continue to decline as a percentage of revenue. This makes it quite difficult for any company to grow earnings when profitability is in constant decline because revenue increases and share repurchases have to make up for lower profits on each dollar of revenue.

For instance, with operating margins declining from calendar 2015 to calendar 2019 from 5.0% to 3.9% of revenue, a 22% decline, Walmart’s revenue and share count decline would need to improve by 22% collectively just to produce the same level of earnings. Whether the company manages to do this in a particular year or not is sort of beside the point. What I’m saying is that this is not a company that deserves a premium valuation to the rest of the market as its operating margins are below 4% and declining rather alarmingly.

The bottom line

By all accounts, the human tragedy of the coronavirus outbreak has been a good thing for Walmart. Consumers are using digital channels more than ever, and that should help Walmart – who is the clear leader in this space in terms of volume – grab more market share. However, the stock has already outperformed enormously, and given its constantly declining profitability, I can’t see a path higher for shares at this point.

Analysts have the company earning $5.13 per share this year, and shares trade for 22 times that number today. That valuation is high in my view, but it is where Walmart has been valued in recent quarters, so I don’t think this stands out.

What does stand out is that analysts continue to have bullish mid-single-digit earnings per share growth targets for the coming years despite the fact that the company has demonstrated for the past five years that its margins are declining. Walmart would need a combination of share repurchases and revenue gains at least in the high-single-digits to overcome its constant margin declines, and I just don’t see that as reasonable. Share repurchases have been in the 2% - 3% range in recent years, and revenue has been similar. If we assume 5% to 6% from revenue and repurchases, subtracting out what is certain to be further declines from operating margins means the company has basically no shot at hitting these estimates.

With so many stocks in the world trading so much lower than they did a month ago, I cannot see a case for holding Walmart near its highs. The broader market indices are a much better buy today than Walmart, a company with perpetually declining profitability and a very low chance at hitting overly bullish estimates. Walmart should be sold.

