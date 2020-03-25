Capstone Turbine Warns Of Potential Debt Covenant Violations As Liquidity Continues To Deteriorate

Equityholders are basically stuck between a rock and a hard place as they will either end up being diluted into oblivion or wiped out in bankruptcy.

Double whammy of new oil price war and COVID-19 pandemic likely too much for the ailing company to overcome.

I have covered Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Six weeks ago, Capstone Turbine reported another disappointing set of quarterly results with revenues down both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter as well as ongoing, material cash burn with cash and cash equivalents down to $16.7 million from $20.9 million at the end of O2/FY2020.

Keep in mind that the company is subject to a $12 million minimum liquidity covenant governing $30 million in expensive senior secured debt owed to a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs (GS).

Picture: C800 Signature Series Microturbine - Source: Company Website

As a result, the company's available liquidity was down to just $4.7 million at the end of Q3/FY2020. Fortunately, the note purchase agreement with Goldman Sachs stipulated a $3 million reduction in the minimum liquidity covenant as of February 4, 2020 thus providing some much needed short-term relief.

But the current double whammy of new oil price war and COVID-19 pandemic is likely too much for the ailing company as business prospects have worsened considerably in recent weeks.

Not surprisingly, Capstone Turbine was forced to issue a bold warning on Tuesday (emphasis added by author):

Capstone expects the ongoing, global economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic to have an adverse impact on its revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 and also may have an adverse impact on its financial condition and results of operations for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021. Although Capstone is currently attempting to take all reasonable steps to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic will negatively impact its net income and adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2020, which includes losses related to new product order delays for ongoing projects, backlog pushouts in the oil and gas markets, witness test cancellations due to travel restrictions, supply chain shortages caused by vendor manufacturing plant shutdowns, increased logistics costs caused by flight cancellations, border shutdowns and lack of personnel to move freight, and anticipated order cancellations, among other challenges. Capstone may also be unable to comply with the financial and other material covenants under its debt and other material agreements, and may not be able to negotiate waivers or amendments to such material agreements in order to maintain ongoing compliance. In addition, if Capstone experiences any additional unexpected delays in the resumption of its full production capacity or incurs additional unanticipated costs and expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such production delays and unanticipated costs and expenses will have a further adverse impact on Capstone's business, financial condition and results of operations in Fiscal 2020 and 2021.

In fact, the company has decided to furlough approximately 70% of its direct workforce for a minimum period of 45 days thus limiting the company's production capacity substantially but demand for the company's microturbines is likely to fall off a cliff anyway as the oil and gas industry is reducing capex across the board and the company's remaining customer base is going to be affected by current COVID-19-related restrictions and the upcoming recession as well.

While management remains hopeful to deliver on its target for positive adjusted EBITDA in the June quarter despite the massive challenges, a bankruptcy filing looks much more likely as the company will continue to burn substantial amounts of cash with the capital markets basically closed at this point.

The only way to avoid tripping the minimum liquidity covenant would be to sell additional shares into the market but given the stock's anemic trading volume, the impact on the share price would likely be devastating without Capstone Turbine raising sufficient amounts of cash.

In addition, the company is subject to an adjusted EBITDA covenant which will likely be tripped as well going forward.

Obviously, management will have to amend covenants or at least obtain a waiver from the creditor but given the company's weak prospects, an agreement appears far from being certain and would likely come at a hefty price tag anyway.

Expect Capstone Turbine to violate debt covenants next quarter. Given the company's poor financial condition and bleak business prospects, I would expect the lender to be reluctant to amend terms or provide a waiver. Even if the company reaches an agreement, the price will likely be very substantial dilution for existing equityholders.

With a near-term bankruptcy filing becoming increasingly likely, investors should continue to avoid the shares or sell existing positions. Even a short sale at current all-time lows could still yield decent returns. Interactive Brokers currently shows 121,000 shares available for borrowing at an interest rate of approximately 4% p.a.

