President Trump has repeated several times over the past 48 hours that "we are not going to let the cure be worse than the problem." What I interpret that to mean is that we are not going to allow the shelter-in-place orders occurring in several states around the country to slow the economy more than the virus. He would like the country to get back to work. "The faster we bring the economy back, the better it will be," he said during a virtual town hall meeting today.

Governors around the country have different views.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan issued a shelter-in-place order for all residents yesterday, as that state has seen infections soar. She is asking people to stay at home except for very limited circumstances for the next three weeks, and the order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single home. The state did not have any reported cases two weeks ago.

Michigan followed 15 other states in issuing similar orders state-wide, including California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Louisiana, Delaware, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Connecticut, and Ohio. Other governors see less urgency, taking their lead from the President.

Governor Mike Parson in Missouri is taking a different approach, despite pleas from the medical community to take more aggressive actions. "At this time, Governor Parson is not planning a statewide mandate of sheltering in place. He is monitoring the situation very closely. We will keep you updated if this were to change," said a spokesperson from his office yesterday. Regardless, Kansas City and St. Louis have issued their own shelter-in-place orders, but these are not effective if residents of the state can move freely in and out of those cities.

More than 20 states where there have been very few reported cases have no orders at all. It is going to be very difficult to contain the spread of this virus unless we have a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect nationwide. If people who are infected, unbeknownst to them, travel from a state that has no shelter-in-place order to one that does, they will spread the infection. It will never be contained. We need to follow the United Kingdom's lead in a nationwide lockdown, which Boris Johnson imposed yesterday.

I assumed a week ago that we would be further along in containment, despite a continued rise in the number of cases because all states would have followed shelter-in-home orders. This is not the case. Our nationwide approach remains piecemeal and inadequate. Some see a light at the end of the tunnel because it took Italy 43 days from its first case to its peak in active cases, which was also 12 days after implementing its most strict travel restrictions. It took South Korea the same 43-day period to reach its apex. As such, market strategists like Tom Lee at Fundstrat Global Advisors believe we are now 14 days behind Italy, suggesting that the stock market has bottomed, but we are not implementing restrictions to the same degree.

Economic concerns are being placed in front of health concerns by many decision makers, which is a grave mistake. Additionally, if this country is going to be largely back to work by Easter, we do not need a $2 trillion fiscal stimulus program. Pass the fiscal stimulus in combination with a nationwide shelter-in-home order from all state governors and we may see the light at the end of the tunnel soon. If this does not happen, then I fear we will require a much larger stimulus program than the one being proposed, and what is implemented will not have as much of an impact because we will be months from containment.

Investment Strategy

I started nibbling on stocks in my model portfolios when the S&P 500 fell below 2,400, expecting a decline to a level as low as 2,000 in this sell off. I continued to nibble until Monday, anticipating a significant bear-market rally in response to the monetary and fiscal stimulus that we knew would inevitably follow. We also hit some key technical levels of support for the NYSE index. The Federal Reserve came through on Monday with unlimited quantitative easing, among a series of other programs to support financial markets, but the stock market response was muted.

Investors were waiting for Congress to pass a fiscal stimulus package that is estimated to be more than $2 trillion in size. This would be the match that lights the fuel provided by the Fed. In advance of its passage, the stock market roared today with gains of 7-10% in all the major market averages.

My original thinking when I started leaning bullish was that a bear-market rally could lead to a recovery in the index that would take us back to 2600-2700. That is a 20% rally off the bear-market lows. It may still come to pass when the fiscal package is complete, but my optimism beyond that has significantly waned due to our response to the virus. If the facts change, I will change with them.

Still, there is a lot of money to be made in bear-market rallies like these if you have a game plan and stick to it. I continue to think that we have yet to see the ultimate lows in the averages for this bear market, but that doesn't mean I am not buying stocks. I have a net gain on my collective purchases over the past two weeks, and I will use this rally to cull my stock portfolio of positions that are lower quality or not performing well, thereby upgrading my holdings overall. I will repeat this over and over again until a new bull market is well underway.

Here are the tenants of my playbook:

Build a watch list of names you would like to own.

Dramatically discount EPS estimates and account for dividend suspensions and cuts.

Determine entry points that you are willing to pay below the market.

Reduce your typical position size so you can average in more frequently.

Build positions as the broad market averages decline.

Sell weaker performers on bear-market rallies and upgrade your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.