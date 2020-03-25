PALL: The Sell-Off Is Violent Though Transient

We expect large swings to continue next quarter. For Q2, we see PALL trading between $135 and $285 per share.

The sell-off in PALL may prove transient, however, because the negative shift in fundamentals is only temporary.

The market is readjusting to a negative shift in fundamentals because the COVID-19 outbreak is set to weaken automotive demand for palladium.

The palladium market has succumbed to the global COVID-19 panic, which has hit all risk asset classes, including commodities.

PALL is on track to post its worst monthly performance since its launch date in June 2010, mirroring palladium prices, which are down the most since September 2008.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL is on track to post its worst monthly performance ever (its launch date was in June 2010), as the NYMEX front-month palladium futures has suffered its deepest monthly sell-off (-31% in the month to March 24) since September 2008 (-33%) during the Great Financial Crisis.

The palladium market has succumbed to the global COVID-19 panic, which hit all risk asset classes, including commodities.

Investors have readjusted their palladium demand estimates as the COVID-19 outbreak is set to weaken the automotive sector materially. This could, in turn, result in a smaller deficit in 2020 than initially envisaged.

However, we view the weakening of palladium’s fundamental backdrop as transient because global economic growth is likely to bounce back sharply post-COVID-19.

While the long-term uptrend in PALL is not in danger, in our view, there is a risk that the sell-off may run further considering that the market continues to readjust to the negative shift in fundamentals. A further decline would be consistent with prior temporary sell-offs in palladium prices.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $135 and $285 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut noticeably their net long position in NYMEX palladium in the week to March 17, by the equivalent of 153.4 koz or 16% of open interest. This marks the 10th straight week of decline in the net spec length.

Although the speculative community has reduced substantially its net long exposure to NYMEX palladium since the start of the month (around 256 koz), this cannot explain the massive sell-off in palladium prices over the same period. The presence of OTC selling activity is likely behind the move.

Implications for PALL: Palladium’s light spec positioning is positive for NYMEX palladium and thus PALL because it means that the market is not in a bubble yet. A bubble tends to occur when the speculative community is extremely bullish. This is not the case.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut 15 koz from their palladium holdings in the week to March 20, marking a third straight week of liquidation. It is surprising that ETF investors have continued their selling activity despite the sell-off in palladium prices.

We would have expected ETF investors to stop releasing supply to the market in case of a sudden decline in prices. In any case, remaining palladium ETF holdings are insufficient to offset the structural shortage of palladium over the next two years.

ETF investors have already sold ~180 koz of their holdings so far this year, representing a 26% decline in palladium ETF holdings.

Implications for PALL: ETF outflows reinforce the sell-off in palladium prices as everyone is rushing to sell, producing a no-bid market. This is negative for PALL in the near term.

Automotive demand for palladium weakened by COVID-19 outbreak

Automotive demand for palladium represents 85% of global palladium demand.

Like most sectors, the paralysis of the global economy due to the implementation of quarantine measures has undermined markedly the outlook for the automotive sector.

China (27% of automotive palladium demand)

Car sales tumbled by 80% in February, according to preliminary estimates from the China Passenger Car Association, the largest decline ever recorded. This follows a 19% decline in January.

US (24% of automotive palladium demand)

Some carmakers could also be forced to halt production as a result of supply chain disruptions and a weaker demand outlook.

Europe (22% of automotive palladium demand)

The majority of car makers have ceased productions for at least two weeks due to falling sales and supply chain issues.

Implications for PALL: Automotive demand for palladium is likely to be weaker than initially envisaged pre-COVID 19. However, the palladium market is likely to remain in a deficit this year.

Closing thoughts

The substantial sell-off in PALL since the start of March may not be over yet because the market is readjusting to a negative shift in fundamentals due to weaker automotive demand for palladium amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As PALL has rallied tremendously over the past months, the consolidation could be significant, which would be in line with prior temporary selloffs.

However, we think that the fundamental backdrop of the palladium market should strengthen firmly post-COVID-19, which is likely to keep the long term in PALL intact.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $135 and $285 per share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.