Switch: Recession Risks Threaten This Company's Growth

Its largest customer, at 14% of revenues, is also a consumer/retail client - an industry that is facing immense pressure under store closures at present.

About one-third of Switch's revenue growth is sourced from new clients, which is at risk during the economic shutdown.

Debt levels continue to rise. As of the end of Switch's most recent quarter, net leverage stood at 3.4x EBITDA, up from 2.7x in the prior quarter.

I've never been a huge fan of Switch (SWCH), the data center/colocation company that went public at $17 per share in late 2017. I've always thought of the company as a hyped-up real estate firm, not too dissimilar to WeWork - though Switch is actually in the business of renting out server space to customers in its various facilities (which it calls "Primes") across the United States, it has been able to earn tech-style valuation multiples due to its proximity to the tech sector and the "cloud."

But even now, as Switch's share price has come plummeting down (though not as much as the broader market - year-to-date, Switch has lost 14%, about half the losses of the S&P 500), I find few reasons to buy this company on the downswing.

Data by YCharts

The fact that Switch's share price has held up relatively well versus the broader market during this downturn is a testament to the fact that many investors believe Switch to be a stable, recurring-revenue business. And while it's true that the majority of Switch's revenue stream is recurring, the company has recently been touting an acceleration in revenue growth rates as more of its "Primes" added capacity throughout the year, through filling the space with new clients. Now, as economic activity grinds to a near-halt across the U.S., I believe Switch's growth rates will suffer as new deals get stuck in the pipeline and existing customers scale back (or at least, don't expand) their current usage.

Switch is a capital-heavy business that, in my view, is ill-equipped to make it through the current downturn unscathed. This article will highlight some of the risks that Switch is exposed to - steer clear and invest elsewhere.

Concerning customer concentration

Typically, we might glance over customer concentrations as a largely academic exercise, or one that's best left for overly cautious lenders. But amid a downturn, when even venerable giants like Boeing (BA) are being considered for a bailout, we have to be incredibly wary of the fact that Switch's revenue base isn't as broad as some other businesses.

Take a glance at the chart below:

Figure 1. Switch top customers Source: Switch Q4 earnings deck

Switch's top 10 customers make up a whopping 38% of its fourth-quarter total revenues. Also note the fact that the largest customer by far, at 14% of revenues, is a retail/consumer goods company.

Though we don't know exactly what type of business this is, the retail sector has been under immense pressure due to widespread store closures across the globe. The fact that Switch has heavy exposure to this client as well as other large-grossing customers may expose the company to higher-than-expected churn in 2020. Though Switch has prided itself on keeping churn low (0.2% as of Q4) as a testament to the reliability of its revenue stream, investors may be surprised to see churn rates spike in 2020.

Significant amount of growth from new customers

Let's put revenue retention and churn to the side for moment - what about Switch's growth? A large part of the reason that shares of Switch nearly doubled in 2019, from just above $10 to just below $20, is due to the company's accelerating growth rates. In 2019, Switch brought a lot more capacity online in its newest Primes, and filled the space both with new customers and with existing customers expanding their usage. This allowed Switch's growth rates in Q3 and Q4 to accelerate to 14% and 16% y/y, respectively, though growth in the previous two quarters had lagged below 10% y/y.

This year, however, the chances of that same growth repeating are very slim. Take a look at the comments in the slide below:

Figure 2. Switch growth contributions Source: Switch Q4 earnings deck

The key takeaway here: 38% of Switch's revenue growth in FY19 is sourced from new customers initiating services in that year. That's a fairly large percentage, and it's very unlikely, at least for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown, that Switch will be able to close new deals. IT departments across the U.S. are most likely focused on supporting their remote workers and keeping systems running, not migrating infrastructure to new data centers. Even existing customers are unlikely to add additional capacity during the current shelter-in-place situation.

Similarly to churn rates, investors may be surprised to see Switch's high-teens revenue growth slipping when it reports an earnings quarter that has been affected by the coronavirus.

Mounting debt levels

And finally, one persistent problem with Switch - one that's further exacerbated by the expected recession on the horizon - has been its debt levels. Switch has largely financed its new Primes and capex via rising debt. When times are good, taking on debt to invest in growth is a great strategy, but amid an uncertain demand landscape, Switch is taking on additional risk.

As we can see in the charts below, net leverage ratios jumped to 3.4x (on a net debt/Adjusted EBITDA basis), up nearly a turn from 2.7x in the prior quarter. Exceeding this 3x threshold surpasses what most banks consider to be a "leveraged" loan. In the last year alone, from Q4'18 to Q4'19, Switch's debt rose by $259.8 million on a nominal basis.

Figure 3. Switch debt trends Source: Switch Q4 earnings deck

Switch is planning for another substantial year of capex. In its 10-K, Switch noted that it's planning on incurring an additional $290-$340 million in capex to finance its growth. In FY19, Switch generated $209.4 million in operating cash flows - suggesting that the company plans to tack on additional debt in order to finance capex needs above cash flow in 2020.

Per the details of Switch's debt facilities in its 10-K, the company has only $330 million of unused capacity left on its revolving debt:

Figure 4. Switch debt details Source: Switch FY19 10-K

Fulfilling these capex plans would likely mean drawing on the majority of Switch's remaining debt capacity, and further boosting Switch's debt levels beyond the current ~3.4x - especially considering that revenue/profit growth will be limited this year due to the oncoming recession.

Key takeaways

Switch's mounting debt levels (leveraging nearly to the maximum of its debt capacity) amid a year where both growth and churn are expected to swing unfavorably gives the company very little flexibility to manage through a difficult macroeconomic landscape. Be careful of this stock, especially given the fact that shares have been fairly immune to the broader market crash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.