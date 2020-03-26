Beyond The Black Swan

A black swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is usually expected of a situation and potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are rate, have a severe impact, and many people often insist they were apparent in hindsight. The last significant black swan in financial markets came with the 2008 global crises.

The term comes from the Western belief that all swans are white. In 1697 the Dutch explorer Willem de Vlamingh discovered black swans in Australia. The discovery was unexpected and profoundly changed zoology.

Everything was rolling along in the markets at the start of 2020. The "phase one" agreement between the US and China caused a de-escalation of the trade war that had been weighing on markets across all asset classes since 2018. The December 12 election in the UK ended the uncertainty over Brexit. The US stock market continued to rise to new record levels. Unemployment in the US was at the lowest level since the 1960s, and the world's leading economy was growing at a moderate pace. Then, someone in China came down with an odd virus that would change the world.

Gold is the oldest means of exchange in the world. While central banks hold dollars, euros, yen, and many other foreign exchange instruments as reserves, most also hold the yellow metal as an integral part of their holdings. While governments can increase the money supply of fiat currencies at any time, the only way to increase the gold stock is to dig more out of the crust of the earth.

An unprecedented time in history

I have been involved in markets across all asset classes since the late 1970s. I delivered telex messages to commodity traders during the height of inflationary pressures in 1979 and 1980 when interest rates rose to lofty levels. I sat on a trading desk in 1987 during the stock market crash. In the 1990s, I watched as long-term capital management, run by ex-colleagues from Salomon Brothers almost took down the global financial system with leveraged risk positions in the bond market. The dot-com bubble around the turn of the century created a swift and painful repricing in the shares of technology companies. Y2K came and went, but 2001 presented a challenge as a terrorist attack ignited risk-off conditions. I was on the front line as I worked for a hedge fund at the time and stood at the base of the towers when the second plane pierced number two World Trade Center. In 2008, the housing and mortgage-backed securities meltdown, together with a sovereign debt crisis in Europe, created a toxic bearish cocktail in markets.

I have watched markets react to war, terrorism, and acts of God like the tsunami that created a nuclear disaster in Japan. With over four decades in the markets, I thought I had seen it all, but I was wrong. I am only sixty years old, so I was not around at the time when the Spanish flu claimed over fifty million victims.

A global war

The outbreak of Coronavirus snuck up on everyone, including world leaders. At the end of last year, things were looking up for the markets. The US and China agreed to a "phase one" trade agreement that de-escalated the trade war that had hung over markets from 2018 through 2019. The December 12, 2019 election in the UK paved the way for a Brexit with an agreement with the European Union. The fear of a hard Brexit disappeared with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's victory. The US economy was the best in the world with moderate GDP growth and the highest level of employment since the 1960s. The stock market was making new record highs on almost a daily basis. Things were looking good. Meanwhile, the impeachment of US President Trump in late 2019 was almost an afterthought for markets as a Republican majority in the US Senate had virtually no chance of convicting and removing the leader of the free world on the two articles from the House of Representatives.

News that a virus was causing infections and deaths in Wuhan China seemed foreign. At first, it did not get all that much attention in the press. An outbreak of African swine fever killed millions of pigs in the world's most populous nation in 2019. A pork shortage and trade war likely caused at least some of the almost 1.5 billion people in China to turn to alternative sources for animal protein. "Wet markets" are a foreign concept to people in the west. Consumption of animals only found in zoos in the US and Europe has been around for a long time, and the meat shortage likely made them more popular. Many scientists believe that ground zero for Coronavirus came from those markets.

The wakeup call came in late February when cases of the virus began popping up in South Korea, Iran, and Italy. The US stock market reached its last all-time high on February 20.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the June E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract dropped from 3,397.75 to its most recent low of 2,174 in the early hours of trading on March 23. A decline of 20% is the hallmark of a bear market. So far, the index was down 36% at the low.

The Coronavirus continues to spread. It has infected hundreds of thousands of people around the globe and killed almost 20,000 as of March 25. Governments around the world have closed down countries and ordered people to remain at home. Economic activity has stopped dead in its tracks. This risk-off event is a global war where a faceless enemy invisible to the naked eye threatens the lives, wellbeing, and economic futures of all people on the planet earth. The virus does not care about race, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, political ideology, or any factors that divide people. The economic ramifications of the illness will go on long after scientists find a vaccine and effective treatments. The world is in a war against coronavirus, but it is also in a battle to save the US and global economic system.

Central banks and leaders do not have the answer

Central banks around the world have been firing liquidity bazookas at the financial system to stabilize markets. The Fed cut short-term interest rates by 50 basis points on March 3 and then cut them to zero on March 15. Quantitative easing by the ECB, US Fed, and other leading countries around the world are pumping an unprecedented amount of liquidity into markets.

Central banks are following a course established after the 2008 global financial crisis. The root of that debacle came from the debt markets. This time, the markets are a symptom and result of government policies designed to stop the spread of the virus. For better or worse, policy decisions have created the financial meltdown. Central banks cannot put out the fire in markets as they are battling a five-alarm blaze with what amounts to a water gun.

Government leaders are rolling out rescue packages in the trillions. Individuals will receive government payments. Small businesses and corporations will receive massive bailout packages from the government to keep them alive and in a position to welcome back workers when the peak of the threat passes. Neither central bankers nor political leaders have the key to bring an end to the crisis. Scientists and health professionals that come up with effective treatments and a vaccine are the only answer. The problem is that science works slowly, while the implosion of the financial system has already begun. Governments are scrambling and pulling out all of the stops to prevent the system from imploding. The actions could thrust the US and rest of the world into a depression.

A flood of liquidity and bailouts - many issues to deal with

People are worried on many levels. Health is the current focus, but their economic future is a close second. Workers have been sent home, and the wheels of US industry, aside from essentials, suddenly stopped. Protecting citizens is the primary job of political leaders. As the number of infections and fatalities rise, so will fear. Scientists will eventually find an answer, but not before many get sick, and some succumb to the virus. When the dust settles and health concerns finally calm, the economic rubble will be unprecedented. The US deficit was at the $21 trillion level before the global pandemic hit. The necessary treatment for the pandemic is likely to lift the deficit to $30, $40, $50 trillion, or higher. All of the monetary and fiscal stimuli will cause the value of paper money in the world to decline rapidly. The devaluation of fiat currencies that derive their values from the full faith and credit of the countries that print the legal tender has been going on for more than a decade. The debasement of fiat money is not readily apparent because we look at the value of one foreign exchange instrument against another.

After the price action last week, the US dollar looks like the king of currencies as a flight to quality has lifted the greenback.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the US dollar index rose to its most recent high of 103.96, the highest level since 2002. In 2002, gold traded in a range from $278.10 to $350.50 per ounce. Gold is the oldest means of exchange in the world. Central banks hold the yellow metal as an integral part of foreign exchange reserves. Gold was trading at just over the $1490 per ounce level as the dollar index rose to the most recent high. The dollar may be the king of currencies amid coronavirus, but gold is the monarch of money.

History points to one metal

The price tag for unprecedented amounts of liquidity, government bailouts, and skyrocketing deficits will be enormous. Gold has a long history as a store of value. In a world where central banks and governments are prepared to pull out all of the stops, they can print currency without abandon. However, they cannot increase the gold stock without extracting more of the metal from the crust of the earth. The longer the printing presses run and the higher the deficits climb, the higher gold should eventually climb. In the short-term, we could see risk-off selling in the yellow metal, as we witnessed following the 2008 financial crisis. Gold dropped from $1033.90 to $681 that year, a decline of 34.1%. The stimulative policies that addressed the 2008 crisis took gold to a high of $1920.70, over 2.8 times the low in 2008.

Meanwhile, gold never returned to the high of 2008 as dropped to a low of only $1046.20 in late 2015 when the Fed began to tighten credit. If history repeats, we could see the price of the yellow metal correct to the downside over the short-term. However, the unprecedented flood of liquidity into markets could push the price to $3000 per ounce or higher over the coming months and years. I am a scale-down buyer of gold as it is the ultimate form of money, and the governments of the world are igniting what could be a significant move to the upside. I will be a buyer on price weakness using a wide scale during the current risk-off period to add to a core long position.

With financial markets imploding, expect lots of dislocations. Leveraged derivative products and gold mining shares could underperform the yellow metal. The most direct route for an investment in gold is to purchase bars or coins from reputable dealers. For those looking for an ETF solution, look for a product that holds physical gold bullion. The top holdings and fund summary for the GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BAR has net assets of $647.42 million, trades an average of 374,227 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.17%. BAR replicates the price action of 1/100th of an ounce of gold. BAR offers the lowest expense ratio of all of the comparable products.

BAR does an excellent job of replicating the price action in the gold market. The world is facing an event that is beyond a black swan as it threatens the health and welfare of all people and businesses on the face of the earth. The treatment to save the economy is a flood of liquidity and bailouts that come at a price. The devaluation of currencies could lead to an explosive move in the gold market.

