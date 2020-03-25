3 Things To Consider When Buying REITs During COVID-19

Third, determine the additional borrowing capacity and available liquidity to close the potential gaps in the cash flows. Investment grade REITs with no large near-term debt maturities are deemed defensive.

First, decide what level of risk you are both willing and able to tolerate. E.g., avoid retail if you want to minimize the downside risk.

According to NAREIT there are 12 different equity REIT sectors and each of them has a very different risk and return profile.

The COVID-19 has punished all major stock indices and significantly decreased the overall consumer sentiment. If not already there, the economy is surely heading into a recession. Nobody knows how long the COVID-19 is going to continue disrupting our lives - not even the doctors. However, it seems that the market consensus is pricing in something bigger than just a couple of months of lowered consumption and decreased capital expenditures.

For example, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) - an index which includes over 180 REITs - has lost more than one third of its market cap.

This certainly sends a signal that the crisis and its consequences will be felt for MANY quarters ahead.

While the recently depressed valuations might seem attractive to do a heavy buying, you have to be extra cautious to not pick some REIT, which might eventually go belly up.

I am sure that if you buy something which is trading at the currently beaten down valuations, and, perhaps, choose a name that is priced at some percentage points higher than the average, you should still be able to receive great returns in the long run.

Here are the three most important things you should focus on when buying a REIT to avoid permanent capital losses.

#1 - Sector exposure

While the COVID-19 has affected almost everything and destroyed the broader indices, there are actually some areas which are doing fairly well. For example, groceries such as Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) have massively outperformed the S&P 500 on a relative basis. There are also some technology names and pharmaceuticals which have been resisting the crisis pretty well.

The key reason for this is that these stocks/sectors will continue to experience a somewhat stable demand irrespective of what is happening in the economy. Of course, there can be temporarily reduced cash flows and compressed margins, but at least the question of the business viability should be off the table.

Below I have grouped REIT sectors into two categories:

Defensive - data centers, infrastructure, self storage, and healthcare (except senior housing)

Aggressive - office, retail, diversified, lodging, timber, industrial, speciality, and residential.

Look, there are many exceptions on an intra-group level. For instance, Global Self Storage (SELF) is a micro-cap self storage REIT with an enormous leverage that render the company a rather high risk investment. Then there is Equity Residential (EQR) which is classified as a residential REIT; however, it has an A rated balance sheet, excellent location in "high-pay" states, and an ample liquidity reserve to weather this crisis successfully.

The grouping above indicates which REIT sectors embody a rather low risk of experiencing major bankruptcies (i.e. defensive) during the time of gigantic unemployment figures and depressed spending. The reason why these REITs should do relatively well during the recessionary times is the inelasticity of the demand. The need for data centers, critical infrastructure objects, place to store your stuff, and hospitals is going to always be there. The GDP figures hardly affect the underlying need/demand for such services.

Conversely, the aggressive REIT sectors, especially the ones in italic, have a much higher probability of suffering loses. Retail is completely hammered - the risk of many retailers filing for chapter 11 has gone from bad to worse. Lodging is seeing its RevPAR figures plunge by ~ 90%. It's similar case with the timber REITs - manufacturing and property development have halted significantly, and thus inflicting a lot of damage on both the top-line and the underlying cash flows.

The bottom line here is that you have to really pick the sector wisely by considering the potential downside risks. I'm not saying that the "aggressive" sectors should be avoided. Just be careful and factor in a higher probability of bankruptcy risk before opening some exposure to the "aggressive" ones.

#2 - Lease structure

It is critical to understand how the leases are set up. This step can separate the losers from the winners, and provide an additional layer of safety during the market meltdown.

While there obviously are way more details and variations of the leases, the understanding of the lease type and maturity profile should be the key focus areas:

Lease type. Broadly speaking, you can separate leases into gross and net leases, fixed/variable/hybrid, and RevPAR. Let me start by addressing the ones which come in handy when the consumption has decreased significantly.

Net leases tend to be more resilient during economic fluctuations since they require the tenants to pay, in addition to the rent, all of the property expenses which may normally be paid by the property owner/landlord in other types of leases (e.g., real estate taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other items). Imagine, if you charge a gross lease for some office property. As an owner of the property you would be responsible now to pay for the extra cleaning, hire additional cleaners, and perhaps repurpose some areas to properly isolate departments in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Under a net lease agreement, you would easily avoid incurring such expenses.

Having a fixed lease agreements provide more certainty and floored downside risks. Usually, retail REITs charge a variable portion of rents which are directly linked to the tenants' store performance (i.e. PSF). I think it's pretty obvious what is going to happen with these rents... You have to assess very carefully what percentage of the total leases/rents stems from the variable part. For instance, Simon Property Group (SPG) had ca. 18% of its total rents coming from the variable portion in 2019. When analyzing forward looking multiples, make sure to subtract this part from the future revenues (at least for 3 - 5 quarters ahead).

The worst what can happen is to have a massive exposure to the lodging REITs. The lion's share of the sales generated by these REITs are not fixed or guaranteed by some agreement. Sometimes hotels have some contracts with travel agencies, restaurants and other ancillary services, but this is immaterial. Plus, majority of these tenants are fighting for survival now, and most probably have no funds to cover such expenses. In the environment in which all business trips are cancelled and the social distancing is mandatory, lodging REITs have effectively zero revenues. It depends on the leverage and dry powder on hands, but this sector is in deep trouble.

Maturity profile. It is vital to have a clear understanding of the maturity profile of the existing leases. Open the most recent quarterly filing and check what percentage of the total leases is expected to fall due in 2020 and 2021.

If some REIT has a considerable share of leases expiring in the near future, the chances are that the tenants will take a "wait and see" position until the COVID-19 abates. The coming due dates will force the tenants to consider seriously whether it is prudent to continue renting a particular space and to search for, perhaps, some cheaper options. Currently, the bargaining power is certainly on the tenants' side.

#3 - Liquidity and financial leverage

The COVID-19 has increasingly forced the investors to focus on both the current liquidity and potential borrowing capacity in order to determine the probability of a company's survival.

To survive the COVID-19 and its potential consequences, it boils down to the balance sheet. This crisis is special with a complete demand shock, which will last for a relatively short time. Since in many cases there are no revenues being generated, companies have to possess rich liquidity reserves, additional borrowing capacity, and ideally have no considerable debts falling due in the near future.

We can put the question of liquidity and borrowing capacity into one basket since they are directly correlated. Put differently, liquidity encompasses cash and credit facilities, which are capped by the covenants. To calculate the available funds for closing the negative cash flow gaps, you have to estimate the potential decrease in rents, the degree of operating leverage, and the minimum financial ratios (e.g., debt to total assets, DSCR) that have to be met according to the set covenants.

REITs that hold notable amounts of cash on hand and have a low level of indebtedness, have the luxury to draw the much needed liquidity without breaching any of the existing covenants. This is perhaps the most important thing to consider as the access to the liquidity largely defines how long the REIT will be able to withstand the negative cash flows.

Furthermore, it could be worth to check the maturity profile of the existing loans. In case there are huge amounts falling due right when there are no incoming cash flows and the banks' willingness to lend is low, the chances are that a company will have to refinance at higher rates. Or in the worst case a broad share offerings will have to be organized (at the least favorable moment).

The bottom line

The aim of this article is not to recommend certain REITs or the best sector exposures, but rather pinpoint to critical areas that should be examined before investing in REITs. Sometimes it is worth to pay extra (i.e. buy at higher valuations) to avoid the risk of a permanent capital loses.

