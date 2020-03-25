AT&T's High Yield May Be A Warning Sign

AT&T's (T) recent declines could only be the start of something more severe. The dividend yield for the stock has spiked to 7.2%, its highest yield ever. While that very high yield could be a place to hide during this uncertain period, it could also be a warning that investors are worried about the size of AT&T's balance sheet during this time of angst.

Options traders are betting that the stock falls further in the weeks ahead, dropping by an additional 8.5% from its price on March 25. The stock also fell below a critical level of support this week, and that indicates that shares may continue to remain under pressure in the weeks ahead.

Yield Spike

The dividend has spiked during the recent stock market sell-off and is now at its highest level versus the 10-year Treasury rate ever, reaching almost 6.5%. While it seems to be an extreme opportunity, it's worth taking a pause and wondering if that spread speaks to something more significant and if it suggests that the dividend may even be in jeopardy in future quarters.

Debt Load

The company does have a tremendous amount of debt as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 at almost $161 billion. Surprisingly, debt represents a high level of the company's total market cap, which is $206 billion. Additionally, the company paid out interest expenses of $8.4 billion in 2019.

More alarming is that the company paid out total dividends in 2019 of roughly $14.9 billion on net income of just $13.9 billion. It gives the stock a dividend payout ratio that is above 100%, and that could indicate dividend payments do not rise in the future, or even worse, perhaps fall.

With these high levels of debt and significant interest expenses, the dividend payout ratio could be the primary driver for that high dividend yield. Also, the fear of maintaining that dividend is helping to push that yield to historic highs.

Options Betting Shares Fall

Options traders are currently betting that the recent declines only grow worse. The $31 puts for expiration on June 19 saw their open interest levels rise by around 29,200 open contracts, and the data shows that these contracts traded on the Ask for about $4.50 per contract. For the buyer of these puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to around $26.50, a decline of about 5.7% from its price of approximately $28.10 on March 25.

Meanwhile, the $29 puts for expiration on May 15 saw their open interest levels rise by around 16,000 contracts on March 25. These puts also traded mostly on the ASK and again suggests that they were bought for about $3.20. In this case, the stock would need to fall to around $25.80 by the expiration date to earn a profit. That is a drop of about 8.5% from its current stock price.

Technical Take

The technical chart shows that the stock has been struggling to get above a level of resistance at $29 and above support at $27.35. However, should the stock fall below that support level, it could result in the stock falling even further towards its next level of support at $23.85. But if the stock price should rise above resistance, it could result in the stock price rising to around $31.20.

Risks Are High

The risk during this period is incredibly high, given the heightened levels of volatility, making it very hard to determine what the true motivation of a put buyer is in this case. It could be a trader or investor merely buying puts to protect a long position in the stock or making a real bet that the stock will fall.

For the time being, it is worth noting that AT&T's dividend yield is attractive, but it may also be suggesting an increased risk of the path forward of that dividend. Something worth thinking about for sure.

If you need help during this time of market turbulence or have questions, please try my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service Reading The Markets I also provide members with a Google spreadsheet which includes a view into my earnings model for the S&P 500. One of the most popular features I now offer is the ability for you to view all of my charts on Tradingview. So if you want to see my current chart of Amazon or any of your favorite stocks I have may written about, that chart would be available to you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.