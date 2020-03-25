Amazon: Low Downside Potential

Amazon's stock price is less prone to move in the same direction as the market. This indicates a lower systematic risk and higher investment attractiveness.

I well understand that now you won't surprise anyone just by stating that Amazon (AMZN) is undervalued. But you will surely be surprised to know how much in percentage it is undervalued...

Under conditions of high market volatility, the fundamental analysis is becoming the key benchmark for long-term investors. One of the main instruments for such analysis is DCF modeling. So, let's look at Amazon from this perspective.

The quality of the DCF model is largely determined by the quality of the long-term forecast of the company's revenue and profitability. Moreover, such a forecast should not be overly optimistic.

North America e-commerce

I forecast that the company's revenue in North America will be growing at a CAGR of 8.9% in the next 10 years. I’m sure this is even a pessimistic scenario, especially if we take into account that over the previous eight years, this segment of Amazon's revenue was growing at a CAGR of 22%.

Let’s talk about the margin of this segment.

From 2017 to 2019, the operating income of the North America segment more than doubled. At my glance, the company’s initiatives in the digital advertising market have significantly affected this result. Generally speaking, digital advertising is one of Amazon's "hidden" profit generators, which over time becomes less hidden. Therefore, I expect that the margin of this segment will increase steadily from 5% in 2020 and gradually will grow up to 10% by 2029:

International segment

I think, in the context of the approaching global recession, the 8% CAGR for the International revenue segment is an acceptable baseline scenario for the next 10 years:

Also, I expect this segment to remain unprofitable untill 2025:

Amazon Web Services

Given that AWS is one of the industry leaders, I believe that AWS revenue growth at a CAGR of 17% is the baseline scenario for the next 10 years:

At the same time, this market is becoming more and more competitive. Therefore, I expect that the operating profitability of this segment will decrease from 25% to 19%:

So, eventually, I got the following total revenue forecast for Amazon:

I want to note that my forecast is much worse than the average expectations of analysts:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Here is the total operating income forecast:

Moving on. Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Some explanations:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium for the U.S. and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate. The final indicator amounted to 6%.

The tax rate is assumed to be 25%, which is the world's average.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 divided by the debt value for the same years.

I used the current value of the five-year beta coefficient.

Here, I want to note that Amazon's beta coefficient is relatively low now. It means that Amazon's stock price is less prone to move in the same direction as the market. In turn, this indicates a lower systematic risk and higher investment attractiveness.

Data by YCharts

And here is the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Amazon's shares is $2,433, offering 30% upside.

Bottom Line

I want to pay attention to three points:

Firstly. If you take a closer look at the model, it becomes clear that the external (low Beta and WACC, risk-free rate, etc.) parameters significantly affect the result. In other words, the external situation is now favorable for buying AMZN.

Secondly. Amazon's beta coefficient is very low now. More than that, Amazon's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is now lower than the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

It means that if the market continues to fall, it will not greatly affect the price of the company. This is a very valuable advantage in the current situation.

And thirdly, the development of IT technology outstrips human habits. In my opinion, self-isolation due to the epidemic will encourage people to use the Internet more actively for shopping. And this will lead to a faster change in habits. Ultimately, it will have a positive effect on Amazon.

Take care of yourself and loved ones!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.