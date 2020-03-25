AvalonBay: A Swiss Army Knife To Fight The Crisis

No multi-family REIT is larger or more prepared than AvalonBay Communities, the focus of the third article in our REIT series following W.P. Carey and Federal Realty Trust.

We've followed this REIT for years but it's persistently too expensive. Thanks to a particularly troubling virus outbreak, this is no longer the case.

This is our first article on AvalonBay Communities since joining Seeking Alpha as a contributor over five years ago.

Take What The Market Gives

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) has always been on our radar but rarely in our sights. The reason? It typically trades with a sub-3% yield and price-to-Funds from Operations ("FFO") multiple well above 20x. It doesn't have the growth to support that elevated of a valuation based on our analysis. In summary: it's consistently too expensive.

In the rare event it does trade down, other REITs tend to offer better risk-adjusted returns. March of 2020, however, is no ordinary time. Even perfectly situated companies for the "social distancing" new reality, such as Netflix, (NFLX) are down 15% to 20% from recent highs with sanitation-oriented stocks such as Clorox (CLX) making up most of the very small group of actual winners.

Since we covered our thoughts on the coronavirus and economic implications in-depth in the last two articles in this series, we'll skip to the markets specific to AvalonBay's business.

To its credit, AvalonBay spends considerable resources analyzing the various factors and markets that impact its business. It provides detailed estimates of new apartment construction, employment, consumer spending, wage growth, and even government policy it believes influences the economics of its properties.

This chart from late 2019 demonstrates AvalonBay was already underwriting a slow 2020. This is reinforced by more recent commentary from management in February. The first two months of 2020 showed a 3.1% increase in total revenue from AvalonBay's "Established Communities" division relative to 2019. Established Communities are AvalonBay's way of defining occupied apartment buildings meeting certain occupancy requirements rather than those still under construction or just finished but not yet leased. AvalonBay underwrote 2020 with reasonable if not slightly pessimistic assumptions meaning we won't have to reduce its guidance with quite the severity as we have with other stocks since this crisis began.

Portfolio & Operating Metrics

The firm's existing properties are focused on the east and west coast similar to the last Tier 1 REIT we reviewed, Federal Realty Trust (FRT). In fact, their primary exposures are centered in many of same cities.

The same risks we discussed with Federal's geographies, mainly that large cities on the coast tend to be epicenter of any imported contagious disease, apply here. Here's a consolidated chart of revenue changes in the past 12 months and net operating income ("NOI") by region.

Throughout 2019 and the first two months of 2020, AvalonBay posted strong and consistent increases in revenues and net operating income. Lower demand will flow through the financial statements in Q2-Q3 and potentially Q4 if governments maintain closure of most public places past this summer. Demand in the form of the number of persons interested in renting is unlikely to change. If anything, economic problems may delay housing purchases and increase the percentage of gross renters nationwide.

On the other hand, these individuals will likely have less spending power and or not be willing to allocate as high a percentage of income to go to rent. We do not expect occupancy to decline meaningfully for AvalonBay but rents will decline between modestly (2-3%) and significantly (5-9%) depending on the extent of the economic contraction.

At the end of 2019, or about 375 years ago last we checked, the firm was guiding for strong FFO per share growth of 5.2%. January and February were up over 3% compared to the same periods in 2019 but the summer months are likely to show some pricing power weakness. $8.50 to $9.30 per share in FFO for 2020 is the more conservative range we are using compared to AvalonBay's $9.46 to $9.86. This may seem modest but underwrites an unprecedented decline in rents.

From a risk perspective, we want the majority of AvalonBay's net operating income to come from Established Communities and less from Redevelopment and Development projects. That's exactly what we see above. On a percentage basis, which is what matters, the higher risk areas of AvalonBay's business have a minimal impact on its firm-level operating income.

If employment holds up, be it due to massive government stimulus or the economy getting back to normal for whatever reason, rents may flat-line in 2020 instead of decreasing. The probability of this is higher than many might assume since AvalonBay has already posted two months of growth in 2020. Residents in many of AvalonBay's properties have experienced consecutive double-digit rent increases for many years. This may assuage their desire to demand for outright reductions but we are not betting on that.

Historical data and a close evaluation of current circumstances suggest AvalonBay's Established Communities will suffer rent pricing pressure but will fare better than not only most types of real estate but companies in general. AvalonBay has an active development program that carries a different level of risk, however.

Development Pipeline

Note the rents highlighted in red applicable to properties under construction and recently completed. These are high end units with average monthly rents of approximately $2,400. Although in line with market norms because of where AvalonBay is building (e.g. CA, MA, and WA), it's reasonable to assume these rents will come down significantly in a prolonged downturn. Immediate concessions to lease-up the properties to tolerable levels will be substantial and will take 9 to 12 months to cycle away even if the economy recovers fairly quickly.

A decrease in rents is baked into our underwriting given the inevitable job losses in areas like California which have been shut down for some time. In a sense, AvalonBay's concentration in upper tier properties provides a buffer against the near-term effects of the coronavirus "cancel everything" mentality. Workers in the restaurant, hotel, and other retail-oriented businesses are the hardest hit by the current crisis and are generally middle-to-lower income.

This is not the profile of the average AvalonBay resident. People in southern California paying $3,000+ in rent are more likely to have stable jobs as software engineers, financial analysts, or in management. Their company benefits and ability to work from home lessens the financial impact of the "stay at home" trend. While a slowdown will negatively impact wages and subsequently rents, AvalonBay is much better positioned than Class C and B- properties with heavy exposure to lower income workers hardest hit by the downturn and closure of restaurants, bars, and large events around the nation. Our empathy for this segment of the population is immense.

We are assuming the lease-up of properties under development will be slower and with significantly lower rents than AvalonBay originally anticipated.

Balance Sheet

AvalonBay is among the small group of REITs with the highest credit rating in the sector. Unlike many companies in the news, AvalonBay has zero drawn on its $1.75 billion credit facility (as of 12/31/2019 and per the firm's published news). Looking at the debt covenants, EBITDA to debt service, unsecured debt ratios, secured debt to capitalization value, total debt to total assets, and fixed charge coverage ratios are all non-issues.

On the line of credit covenants, Total Outstanding Indebtedness to Capitalization Value ended 2019 at 26.4% versus the maximum permitted of 65%. AVB closed at $209.70 on December 31, 2019, compared to current prices around $145.0 per share. The math shows that AVB needs to trade below $85 before there is any meaningful probability of tripping this covenant. Overall, this multi-family REIT is extremely well positioned to ride out the crisis from a financial and operational capacity.

Important public service announcement: understanding financial covenants was never a luxury but it's now mandatory. If you do not see this discussed in an analysis concerning any company with leverage, be wary.

Compared to its peers, AvalonBay is better situated across the board. AvalonBay has approximately $1.2 billion in debt maturities in 2020 and 2021; this is a minimal amount (<6%) related to the current enterprise value that includes the much-reduced value of equity.

"Core EBTIDAre" isn't sufficiently different than how we'd define EBTIDA that we need to make adjustments. We can see where the very strong 7.3x interest coverage ratio is derived from in the above diagram.

The lower the number the better in this case and AvalonBay's 4.6x Net Debt-to-Core EBITDAre ratio is also among the safest of all REITs. In summary, AvalonBay has earned its position as one of only six REITs with an A+ credit rating.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

AvalonBay has generated a 25-year compound annual distribution growth rate exceeding 5.0%.

Unlike many other Tier 1 REITs, AvalonBay has increased its dividend rapidly in the past five to 10 years; it's up 70% in the past nine years alone. This is equally attributable to AvalonBay's focus in multi-family as it is management's decisions.

Looking back over the past 20 years, only during October 2008 through December 2009 did AvalonBay have higher yields than today while maintaining a similar business profile. As we've mentioned in several recent articles, we need to be thoughtful when comparing the Great Recession to the current crisis.

Banks and financial services companies were the source of the last crisis whereas this is a government-led shutdown of major areas of the economy. Whether it's correlated with the coronavirus or some other issue is irrelevant; Carnival (CCL), Macerich (MAC), Delta (DAL), for instance, no longer control their own destiny. This is a government-created economic shutdown that only now they can resolve. I don't know of a single instance where that has worked out well historically and subsequently urge caution investing in sectors where the government needs to come to the rescue.

What Happens In The Mortgage Market Matters

On that note, I want to take a quick moment to discuss the commercial mortgage sector. We published a dedicated article to this topic for subscribers but will provide a couple key points here. A worthwhile piece was posted by Tom Barrick, Chairman and CEO of Colony Capital. While Colony is among our least favorite actors, Mr. Barrick makes many valid points. The key takeaways are that loan agreements between lenders and their lenders include mark-to-market and other provisions that were never designed to deal with a forced government shutdown of the economy. There is no status quo on how firms should react come the end of the quarter. Without some kind of program in place, a cascade of foreclosures and margin calls will be triggered.

Yesterday, AG Mortgage (MITT) stated it would not be able to satisfy margin call requirements. BDCs, another area subject to rapid funding requests by their portfolio companies against tighter requirements from their lenders, a bad combination, appear to be faring better.

Agency debt from GSEs has already received support from the Federal Reserve and that mortgage market appears to be stabilizing. This benefits residential and multi-family housing relative to other types of commercial real estate. A quick look at agency focused mREITs' stock performance over the past week compared to non-agency peers reinforces this fact.

More On Valuation

On a trailing 10-year basis, this is easily the best time to buy AvalonBay from a valuation perspective. This isn't just talk; WER's lead portfolio manager picked up shares at $126.26.

That's the level of our first recommended to subscribers; we were patient and let the valuation come down. We implement buy target ranges so that individuals with different risk profiles can act accordingly.

Compared to peers to American Campus Communities (ACC), Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), Camden Property Trust (CPT), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Equity Residential (EQR), Investors Real Estate (IRET), Independence Realty Trust (IRT), and NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), only Camden has a comparable Quality Rating which encompasses all the elements discussed in this article with an extra emphasis on corporate governance. AvalonBay is trading a significantly greater discount to its historical FFO multiple compared to Camden and the only two REITs at an even greater discount, ACC and APTS, have weaker balance sheets meaning "cheaper" could turn out to be much more expensive.

No matter how you slice it, AvalonBay is attractively priced relative to its own history and that of a diverse peer group. Assuming the aforementioned temporary hit to FFO far below that of even management's most pessimistic guidance, we end up with the parameters included in our updated IIP portfolio.

AvalonBay earns an above-average allocation of 1.50% of the IIP portfolio and 5.17% of our REIT segment. It carries a 5 out of 5 quality rating. We reserve target buy ranges and risk ratings for subscribers but AVB is entering attractive territory as noted previously.

As general advice and given zero trading commissions at most brokers, we recommend buying individual securities in at least three tranches. At today's prices in the mid-to-high $120s, we are targeting 60% capital gains and an even higher total return for AvalonBay.

Whether this occurs in months or years depends on factors out of our control, but we can rest easy knowing we obtained an extremely high quality REIT at an equally compelling valuation. That plus AvalonBay's natural hedges against most negative impacts of the coronavirus make it a valuable and flexible tool within a portfolio.

That combination is likely to work out very well in the long-term.

