Gold Rally Is Back, Now Look At These Bargains

I will talk about some stocks in the Precious Metals Royalties sector, where the recent sell-off offers a huge margin of safety and a potential re-rate of these companies.

In my opinion, the current sell-off offers a great opportunity to add an hedge to your portfolio during this uncertain times.

Gold price has a strong inverse correlation with real rates, but its recent price was totally disconnected from them.

Gold sell-offs are usual during bear markets, like it happened in 2000 and 2008.

I think that the recent sell-off in equities offers a compelling opportunity to add exposure to gold in your portfolio with a huge margin of safety on several stocks that I will mention in the article.

Putting things into perspective, we can see that gold sell-offs are usual during bear markets in equities.

During these bear markets, investors are scared and hungry for cash. For example, in the last weeks, almost every asset class suffered outflows and cash inflows were among the largest ever.

- Source: Twitter

The current economic scenario of uncertainty may support higher gold prices as investors are looking for safe-havens. Besides, central bank's rate cuts are usually bullish for gold:

- Source: Incrementum AG

More importantly, real interest rates are well below zero, which is also bullish for gold, as it happened during the previous bull market, from 2011 to 2013:

- Source: FRED

As I'm writing this article, gold futures are up 7% today, or 15% since its lows of March 16.

- Source: Investing

Despite the recent gold price rally of the last days, there are a lot of gold companies far from its previous share price levels, due to the recent sell-off in equities.

Looking for bargains

Now let's take a look at the bargains in the Precious Metals Royalties sector.

First, Franco-Nevada (FNV) held quite well among the three majors, with a -16% return in the last 30 days, but I was surprised by the underperformance of Royal Gold (RGLD) with a -29%.

Data by YCharts

This is not the first time that Royal Gold valuation has been disconnected from its peers. The company traded at a similar P/CF multiple in 2016 and late 2018, in both cases the valuation recovered fast as high as 32x P/CF. So I think that Royal Gold represents a great investment opportunity right now.

Data by YCharts

The company didn't publish any relevant news that could have affected share price.

- Source: Royal Gold

Now let's take a look to the mid-tiers and small players, where we can see that Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) was the worst performer with a -38% after the last 30 days.

Data by YCharts

Regarding valuation, the two mid-tiers - Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold (OR) - and the "candidate" to mid-tier Maverix Metals represent a similar opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Please note that the "valuation graph" omits the smaller players because their cash flows are still depressed or even negative, as they are emerging companies and they need a higher number of producing royalties in order to increase their cash flows.

Regarding Osisko Gold, I didn't like the acquisition of Barkerville Gold, as it represented a huge dilution for its shareholder (C$338 million) while the company was buying back stock. If this wasn't enough, this project will require significant amounts of CapEx for the next years, limiting the FCF that the company will generate. That's why I do not consider this company a compelling opportunity in the Precious Metals sector. I do not believe that the market will value Osisko Gold again at premium multiples as higher as 30x P/CF, like in September 2019.

So, we are left with Sandstorm Gold and Maverix Metals. Both are growing companies, but I do prefer the potential that Maverix Metals offers right now, as its assets are located on safer jurisdictions than Sandstorm.

- Source: Maverix Metals

Besides, Maverix Metals' cash flow per share should increase significantly in the next quarters, as the royalty portfolio that the company acquired from Kinross will generate an additional $3-4 million per year, and assets like its 2.0% NSR over the Relief Canyon property - owned by Americas Silver (USAS) - will come online during the second quarter of 2020, generating additional cash flows.

- Source: Maverix Metals

I also do like the portfolio and the capital allocation of Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) management team. This would be a speculative bet right now, as the company's cash flows are still negative, but some assets should come online in the next quarters, especially during the second half of 2020 or early 2021.

- Source: Ely Gold Royalties

I'll try to publish a specific article about Ely Gold, as the approach of the management team is different than its peers, as they also obtain royalties from the sale of properties in safe jurisdictions (most of them are in Nevada). The company was a junior gold explorer until 2015, when they decided to refocus the business model on royalties.

Summary

In my opinion, the following companies represent the best opportunity right now on the Precious Metals Royalties sector, in this order:

- Source: Author using company filings and his own estimates.

Don't forget to draw your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, MMX, ELYGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not represent any kind of investment recommendation or advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.